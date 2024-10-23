The firm taps industry veteran to drive growth across the region.

Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced the appointment of Eric Blake as Head of Latin America. In this role, Blake will be responsible for expanding Liquidnet's business in the region, with an immediate focus on identifying new sources of actionable liquidity and delivering tailored technology solutions to both local and international asset managers. Based in New York, Blake reports directly to Alan Polo, Head of Equities Sales and Trading, Americas.

Alan Polo, Head of Equities Sales and Trading, Americas, said: "Our commitment to helping institutional investors achieve better outcomes through deeper liquidity pools and broader global opportunities is central to our strategy. Eric's addition to our team marks a significant step in advancing our capabilities in Latin America. His experience in the region and his proven track record of building institutional client relationships and product management implementation across sales and trading, marketing and financial services technology position us well to drive our growth in this critical market."

Blake brings over 25 years of experience across both domestic and international capital markets to the role. Most recently, he served as Head of Electronic Trading at BTG Pactual, a local Brazilian investment bank, where he was responsible for the strategic deployment of BTG's electronic execution products and the creation of the first electronic block trading facility in Brazil uniting both local Brazilian and foreign institutional clients for systematic trading. Prior to BTG, he spent 12 years at Investment Technology Group (ITG) as Managing Director holding various leadership positions, including Global Portfolio Trading and the firm's expansion into Latin America.

Eric Blake, Head of Latin America, commented: "Sources of liquidity in Latin America can be limited, making the block liquidity and price discovery process challenging for asset managers. Liquidnet's global network of over 1,000 institutional clients and innovative technology position us well to help our clients navigate these challenges and unlock new sources of liquidity in this region. Our goal is to empower asset managers with the same robust solutions we've delivered globally, driving more efficient and transparent trading across Latin America."

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a leading technology-driven, agency execution specialist that intelligently connects the world's investors to the world's investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors and spans 57 markets across six continents. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on X @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a world-leading markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in wholesale financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

2024 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC/NFA. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. TP ICAP (EUROPE) SA is authorised by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution and regulated by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Industry Regulatory Organization and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525. Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023455184/en/

Contacts:

Sophonie Robichon, Liquidnet

Global Marketing Communications

+44 20 3933 0153

srobichon@liquidnet.com