Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.: Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $29.4 Million or $1.00 Per Diluted Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings of $29.4 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. This compares to net income of $27.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Continued strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion fueled third quarter operating results.

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

Net income $ 29,360 $ 27,598 $ 27,092 Net income per share, diluted 1.00 0.94 0.92 Net interest income $ 64,979 $ 62,022 $ 61,315 Provision for credit losses(1) 4,325 1,300 2,775 Non-interest income 24,797 23,655 22,896 Non-interest expenses 48,452 49,109 46,702 Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.26 % 3.34 % Efficiency ratio(2) 53.92 % 57.26 % 55.38 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.79 % 8.42 % 7.69 % Annualized return on average assets(4) 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.38 % Annualized return on average equity(4) 12.83 % 12.64 % 13.26 %

"Stock Yards delivered the best third quarter in our history, highlighted by strong loan demand and production, solid contributions from our non-interest income revenue sources and linked quarter net interest margin expansion," commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Total loans increased $661 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, with $207 million of growth generated during the third quarter. We experienced growth within all loan categories and across all markets. Deposit balances expanded $323 million, or 5%, over the past 12 months, with balances growing $157 million, or 2%, during the third quarter. Deposit growth was also spread across all markets, enhanced by strategic time deposit marketing efforts. We continue to focus on organic growth, while avoiding brokered deposits and improving our funding position, which is contributing meaningfully to our net interest margin expansion."

"Non-interest revenue once again contributed to our strong operating results for the third quarter of 2024, led by expansion in several categories," Hillebrand continued. "Treasury management fees continued to benefit from customer base growth and increased transaction volume. WM&T income was boosted by estate fees and solid market conditions. In addition, mortgage, brokerage and card income all posted meaningful contributions. As previously mentioned, we are encouraged by our net interest margin improvement and prospects for continued expansion. Third quarter net interest margin expanded seven basis points on the linked quarter, boosted by substantial loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a moderating cost of funds expansion."

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $8.44 billion in assets, $6.28 billion in loans and $6.73 billion in total deposits. The Company's combined enterprise, which encompasses 72 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint.

Key factors contributing to the third quarter of 2024 results included:

Total loans increased $661 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, while growing $207 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets and across all loan categories, with Construction Land & Development (CL&D) growth of $88 million posting the largest gain. The yield earned on loans increased to 6.17% for the third quarter of 2024, benefiting primarily from significant average loan balance growth.

Deposit balances expanded $323 million, or 5%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts declined $207 million, or 12%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $530 million, or 11%, led by time deposit growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $157 million, or 2%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $26 million, or 2%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $131 million, or 3%.

Net interest income increased $3.7 million, or 6%, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter a year ago, with net interest margin compressing one basis point to 3.33%. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 5%, while net interest margin expanded 7 basis points to 3.33%.

Provision for credit loss expense (1) of $4.3 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2024, primarily attributed to strong loan growth and deterioration within the Federal Reserve Bank's unemployment rate forecast used in the CECL allowance model. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong for the quarter.

of $4.3 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2024, primarily attributed to strong loan growth and deterioration within the Federal Reserve Bank's unemployment rate forecast used in the CECL allowance model. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong for the quarter. Non-interest income increased $1.9 million, or 8%, over the third quarter of 2023. WM&T income expanded $901,000, or 9%, to $10.9 million, with strong estate fees and improved market conditions more than offsetting a decline in net new business expansion. Treasury management fees grew $304,000, or 12%, over the last 12 months to a record $2.9 million. Card income increased $213,000, or 4% over the third quarter of 2023 consistent with increased transaction volume. Other non-interest income increased $315,000 over the third quarter of 2023, mainly due to increased swap fees collected.

Total non-interest expenses increased $1.8 million, or 4%, during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, and decreased $657,000, or 1%, on the linked quarter. Overall, non-interest expenses continued to track closely to management expectations.

Tangible common equity per share(3) was $24.58 on September 30, 2024, compared to $23.22 on June 30, 2024, and $20.17 on September 30, 2023.

Hillebrand concluded, "In September, we were one of only 30 banks in the U.S. to be named a "Sm-All Star" in Piper Sandler's annual list of top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts in its "Class of 2024." This elite annual list reflects the top banks in the industry across various metrics including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. We are honored to be recognized by Piper Sandler as one of the top performing community banks in the nation, a testament to the solid foundation we have built to generate long term growth. Being named to this prestigious group is a noteworthy recognition of the hard work and dedication of the entire Stock Yards team." Stock Yards Bancorp has been named to Piper Sandler's Sm-All Stars list six times in 2008, 2011, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024.

Results of Operations - Third Quarter 2024, Compared with Third Quarter 2023

Net interest income, the Company's largest source of revenue, increased by $3.7 million, or 6%, to $65.0 million. Strong organic loan growth and correlating interest income expansion contributed to net interest income growth.

Total interest income increased by $16.8 million, or 19%, to $105.7 million. Interest income and fees on loans increased $17.5 million, or 22%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $688 million, or 13%, increase in average loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 51 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.17%. Interest income on securities decreased $1.1 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. While average securities balances have declined $235 million, or 14%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned on securities improved three basis points to 2.07%. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from investment portfolio maturities and pay downs have been utilized to fund loan growth and in lieu of redeployment into the portfolio. Interest income on overnight funds increased $306,000, or 19%, consistent with the $24 million quarter over prior year quarter average balance increase.



Total interest expense increased $13.1 million, or 48%, to $40.7 million, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 68 basis points to 2.84%. For the sixth consecutive linked quarter end, the pace of expansion of total interest-bearing liability costs has slowed. Interest expense on deposits increased $12.6 million over the past 12 months, as the overall cost of interest- bearing deposits increased to 2.68% in the third quarter of 2024 from 1.88% in the third quarter of 2023. Interest expense expansion was spread over most deposit categories, with time deposits and money market interest expense expanding the most at $5.5 million and $4.1 million, respectively. Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances increased $292,000, or 6%, with the cost of funds declining 37 basis points to 4.49%. Consistent with third quarter investment securities maturities, the Bank relied less on overnight advances during the third quarter of 2024.



For the third quarter of 2024, consistent with strong loan growth, a deterioration in unemployment rate projections and a slight increase in net charge-offs, offset by a reduction in specific reserves and other factors within the CECL allowance model, the Company recorded provision expense (1) of $4.3 million for loans. In addition, no provision expense for off balance sheet exposures was recorded. For the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $2.3 million in provision expense for loans and $475,000 of provision expense for off balance sheet exposures associated with expansion of C&LD and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) lines of credit.

Non-interest income increased $1.9 million, or 8%, to $24.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2023.

WM&T income ended the third quarter of 2024 at $10.9 million, increasing $901,000, or 9%, over the third quarter of 2023. Despite positive equity market performance and strong estate fee revenue, WM&T income was muted by negative net new business.

Compared to the third quarter of 2023, treasury management fees increased $304,000, or 12%, to a record $2.9 million. The consistent treasury management growth has been driven by strong transaction volume, organic growth, modified fee schedules, strong foreign exchange income and new product sales.

Card income increased $213,000, or 4%, over the third quarter of 2023. Credit card interchange income and annual merchant incentives drove credit card income to a record $1.7 million. In addition, debit card income also posted growth over the prior period.

Other non-interest income, which includes swap fees, letter of credit fees and OREO activity, increased by $315,000. While swap fee income was strong in the third quarter of 2024, the Company's Insurance Captive, which was not renewed in 2024, contributed approximately $302,000 to other non-interest income in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expenses, which tracked closely with management expectations, increased $1.8 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, to $48.5 million.

Compensation and benefits expense increased $2.3 million, or 9%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, consistent with annual merit-based increases and increased bonus levels, partially offset by lower health insurance claims.

Technology and communication expenses, which include computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $264,000, or 6%, consistent with software upgrades and increased compliance-related expense.

Card processing expense increased $208,000, or 13%. Debit card interchange expense increased $103,000 while credit card expense increased $105,000, consistent with transaction growth and fraud mitigation efforts.

Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships declined $323,000 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Effective January 1, 2024, the Bank adopted ASU 2023-02 and began booking tax credit amortization expense for all income tax credit projects as a component of tax expense via the proportional amortization method.

Other non-interest expenses declined $831,000, or 31%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to modifications made to the corporate credit card reward program and significant declines in check and card losses, as well as the Company's strategic decision to exit its Insurance Captive, which contributed $275,000 in expense to the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Condition - September 30, 2024, Compared with September 30, 2023

Total assets increased $534 million, or 7%, year over year to $8.44 billion.

Total loans increased $661 million, or 12%, to $6.28 billion, with growth spread across all categories and markets. Total line of credit usage ended at 43.2% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 38.8% as of September 30, 2023, boosted by increased CL&D and C&I line usage. C&I line of credit usage expanded to 31.8% as of period end.

Total investment securities decreased $229 million, or 16%, year over year. The overall portfolio yield was 2.07% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.04% for the third quarter of 2023. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.

Total deposits increased $323 million, or 5%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts declined $207 million, or 12%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $530 million, or 11%, led by $313 million of time deposit growth and $174 million of growth in money market balances.

Non-performing loans totaled $17 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding on September 30, 2024, compared to $17 million, or 0.31% of total loans outstanding on September 30, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.36% on September 30, 2024, compared to 1.39% on September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company continued to be "well-capitalized," the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets(3) was 11.07% and the tangible common equity ratio(3) was 8.79% on September 30, 2024, compared to 10.21% and 7.69% on September 30, 2023, respectively.

In August 2024, the board of directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per common share. The dividend was paid October 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2024.

No shares have been purchased since 2020, and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2025.

Results of Operations - Third Quarter 2024, Compared with Second Quarter 2024

Net interest margin improved seven basis points on the linked quarter to 3.33%, boosted by strong loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a slow-down in cost of funds expansion.

Net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 5%, over the prior quarter to $65.0 million.

Total interest income increased $5.4 million, or 5%. Interest income, including fees, on loans increased $5.7 million, or 6%. Average loans increased $201 million, or 3%, and the corresponding yield earned increased 11 basis points to 6.17%.

Total interest expense increased $2.5 million, or 6%. Interest expense on deposits increased $2.4 million, or 8%, led by a $76 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits concentrated within the time and money market categories.



The Company recorded $4.3 million in provision for credit losses on loans(1) and no credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures during the third quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.3 million in provision for credit losses, which included a $1.1 million provision for credit losses on loans and $225,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $1.1 million, or 5%, on the linked quarter, with increases in nearly every category.

Non-interest expenses decreased $657,000 to $48.5 million, as increases in compensation expense were more than offset by decreases in employee benefits, marketing and business development and technology and communication expenses.

Financial Condition - September 30, 2024, Compared with June 30, 2024

Total assets increased $122 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter to $8.44 billion.

Total loans expanded $207 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter, led by increases in nearly every loan category. Total line of credit usage was 43.2% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 41.1% as of June 30, 2024. C&I line of credit usage totaled 31.8% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 30.8% as of June 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased $157 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $26 million, or 2%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $131 million, or 3%. Time deposits increased by $119 million and money market balances increased by $82 million on the linked quarter.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.44 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904.

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company's customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company's customers; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Income Statement Data 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5) $ 65,064 $ 61,437 $ 187,344 $ 185,757 Interest income: Loans $ 95,689 $ 78,234 $ 271,547 $ 219,329 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks (1,946 ) (1,640 ) (6,199 ) (4,885 ) Mortgage loans held for sale 47 55 152 173 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 663 499 1,601 939 Investment securities 7,377 8,497 23,072 26,129 Total interest income 105,722 88,925 302,571 251,455 Interest expense: Deposits 33,997 21,360 97,486 51,940 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 937 597 2,639 1,429 Federal funds purchased 120 157 395 504 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,209 4,917 13,469 10,613 Subordinated debentures 480 579 1,511 1,653 Total interest expense 40,743 27,610 115,500 66,139 Net interest income 64,979 61,315 187,071 185,316 Provision for credit losses (1) 4,325 2,775 7,050 7,750 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 60,654 58,540 180,021 177,566 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 10,931 10,030 32,497 29,703 Deposit service charges 2,314 2,272 6,630 6,622 Debit and credit card income 5,083 4,870 14,688 14,064 Treasury management fees 2,939 2,635 8,389 7,502 Mortgage banking income 1,112 814 3,077 2,882 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 915 791 2,580 2,345 Bank owned life insurance 634 569 1,817 1,677 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment (59 ) 302 (39 ) 75 Other 928 613 2,084 2,933 Total non-interest income 24,797 22,896 71,723 67,803 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 25,534 23,379 74,389 67,382 Employee benefits 4,629 4,508 15,591 14,622 Net occupancy and equipment 3,775 3,821 11,264 11,234 Technology and communication 4,500 4,236 14,463 12,706 Debit and credit card processing 1,845 1,637 5,402 4,762 Marketing and business development 1,438 1,357 4,109 4,236 Postage, printing and supplies 901 938 2,740 2,701 Legal and professional 968 1,049 3,268 2,665 FDIC insurance 1,095 937 3,368 2,851 Capital and deposit based taxes 825 629 2,128 1,875 Intangible amortization 1,052 1,167 3,155 3,519 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships - 323 - 970 Other 1,890 2,721 6,645 8,293 Total non-interest expenses 48,452 46,702 146,522 137,816 Income before income tax expense 36,999 34,734 105,222 107,553 Income tax expense 7,639 7,642 22,377 23,749 Net income $ 29,360 $ 27,092 $ 82,845 $ 83,804 Net income per share - Basic $ 1.00 $ 0.93 $ 2.83 $ 2.87 Net income per share - Diluted 1.00 0.92 2.82 2.86 Cash dividend declared per share 0.31 0.30 0.91 0.88 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,299 29,223 29,277 29,208 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,445 29,336 29,396 29,347 September 30, Balance Sheet Data 2024 2023 Investment securities $ 1,236,744 $ 1,465,463 Loans 6,278,133 5,617,084 Allowance for credit losses on loans 85,343 78,075 Total assets 8,437,280 7,903,430 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,508,203 1,714,918 Interest bearing deposits 5,217,870 4,687,889 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 325,000 350,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (75,273 ) (127,905 ) Stockholders' equity 934,094 806,918 Total shares outstanding 29,414 29,323 Book value per share (3) $ 31.76 $ 27.52 Tangible common equity per share (3) 24.58 20.17 Market value per share 61.99 39.29

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

Average Balance Sheet Data 2024 2023 2024 2023 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 148,818 $ 124,653 $ 153,755 $ 132,421 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,862 7,112 5,230 7,333 Investment securities 1,424,815 1,659,888 1,498,092 1,710,838 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 31,193 27,290 27,364 22,663 Loans 6,174,309 5,486,262 5,986,366 5,337,493 Total interest earning assets 7,783,997 7,305,205 7,670,807 7,210,748 Total assets 8,384,605 7,805,154 8,262,017 7,660,658 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,510,515 1,731,724 1,508,947 1,796,586 Interest bearing deposits 5,047,771 4,509,411 5,026,185 4,468,160 Total deposits 6,558,286 6,241,135 6,535,132 6,264,746 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 156,865 127,063 156,392 120,740 Federal funds purchased 8,480 11,776 9,585 13,857 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 461,141 401,630 392,609 305,220 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,606 26,802 26,508 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,701,063 5,076,486 5,611,573 4,934,485 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (88,362 ) (112,329 ) (94,560 ) (107,374 ) Total stockholders' equity 910,274 810,710 883,267 796,172 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.34 % 1.46 % Annualized return on average equity (4) 12.83 % 13.26 % 12.53 % 14.07 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.33 % 3.34 % 3.26 % 3.44 % Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.59 % 27.15 % 27.69 % 26.74 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 53.92 % 55.38 % 56.56 % 54.35 % Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 11.07 % 10.21 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.79 % 7.69 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.69 % 10.39 % Total risk-based capital 12.73 % 12.71 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.16 % 11.17 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.52 % 11.57 % Leverage 10.05 % 9.80 % Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,686,448 $ 1,508,615 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 949,538 945,122 Commercial and industrial 1,379,293 1,251,027 Residential real estate - owner occupied 783,337 696,162 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 381,051 350,386 Construction and land development 674,918 480,120 Home equity lines of credit 236,819 203,184 Consumer 143,684 143,703 Leases 16,760 14,710 Credit cards 26,285 24,055 Total loans and leases $ 6,278,133 $ 5,617,084 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 16,288 $ 17,227 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 870 1 Total non-performing loans 17,158 17,228 Other real estate owned 10 427 Total non-performing assets $ 17,168 $ 17,655 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.31 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.22 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.36 % 1.39 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.43 % 1.46 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 497 % 453 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,137 ) $ (1,935 ) $ (606 ) $ (2,156 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) -0.02 % -0.04 % -0.01 % -0.04 %

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison

Income Statement Data 9-30-24 6-30-24 3-31-24 12-31-23 9-30-23 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5) $ 65,064 $ 62,113 $ 60,167 $ 62,112 $ 61,437 Net interest income $ 64,979 $ 62,022 $ 60,070 $ 62,016 $ 61,315 Provision for credit losses (1) 4,325 1,300 1,425 6,046 2,775 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 60,654 60,722 58,645 55,970 58,540 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 10,931 10,795 10,771 10,099 10,030 Deposit service charges 2,314 2,180 2,136 2,244 2,272 Debit and credit card income 5,083 4,923 4,682 5,374 4,870 Treasury management fees 2,939 2,825 2,625 2,531 2,635 Mortgage banking income 1,112 1,017 948 823 814 Loss on sale of securities - - - (44 ) - Net investment product sales commissions and fees 915 800 865 860 791 Bank owned life insurance 634 595 588 576 569 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment (59 ) 20 - (105 ) 302 Other 928 500 656 2,059 613 Total non-interest income 24,797 23,655 23,271 24,417 22,896 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 25,534 24,634 24,221 24,494 23,379 Employee benefits 4,629 5,086 5,876 3,829 4,508 Net occupancy and equipment 3,775 3,819 3,670 5,150 3,821 Technology and communication 4,500 4,894 5,069 4,612 4,236 Debit and credit card processing 1,845 1,811 1,746 1,719 1,637 Marketing and business development 1,438 1,596 1,075 1,754 1,357 Postage, printing and supplies 901 913 926 903 938 Legal and professional 968 1,185 1,115 1,293 1,049 FDIC insurance 1,095 1,161 1,112 1,060 937 Capital and deposit based taxes 825 673 630 601 629 Intangible amortization 1,052 1,051 1,052 1,167 1,167 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships - - - 324 323 Other 1,890 2,286 2,469 3,107 2,721 Total non-interest expenses 48,452 49,109 48,961 50,013 46,702 Income before income tax expense 36,999 35,268 32,955 30,374 34,734 Income tax expense 7,639 7,670 7,068 6,430 7,642 Net income $ 29,360 $ 27,598 $ 25,887 $ 23,944 $ 27,092 Net income per share - Basic $ 1.00 $ 0.94 $ 0.89 $ 0.82 $ 0.93 Net income per share - Diluted 1.00 0.94 0.88 0.82 0.92 Cash dividend declared per share 0.31 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,299 29,283 29,250 29,226 29,223 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,445 29,383 29,361 29,331 29,336 Quarterly Comparison

Balance Sheet Data 9-30-24 6-30-24 3-31-24 12-31-23 9-30-23 Cash and due from banks $ 108,825 $ 85,441 $ 71,676 $ 94,466 $ 79,538 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 144,241 118,910 88,547 171,493 113,499 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,822 6,438 6,462 6,056 6,535 Investment securities 1,236,744 1,342,354 1,379,212 1,471,016 1,465,453 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 29,419 31,462 24,675 16,236 26,241 Loans 6,278,133 6,070,963 5,849,715 5,771,038 5,617,084 Allowance for credit losses on loans 85,343 82,155 80,897 79,374 78,075 Goodwill 194,074 194,074 194,074 194,074 194,074 Total assets 8,437,280 8,315,325 8,123,128 8,170,102 7,903,430 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,508,203 1,482,514 1,481,217 1,548,624 1,714,918 Interest bearing deposits 5,217,870 5,086,724 5,127,863 5,122,124 4,687,889 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 149,852 152,948 162,528 152,991 113,894 Federal funds purchased 6,442 10,029 9,961 12,852 11,518 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 325,000 400,000 200,000 200,000 350,000 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 26,806 26,740 26,641 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (75,273 ) (94,980 ) (95,054 ) (92,798 ) (127,905 ) Stockholders' equity 934,094 894,535 874,711 858,103 806,918 Total shares outstanding 29,414 29,388 29,393 29,329 29,323 Book value per share (3) 31.76 $ 30.44 $ 29.76 $ 29.26 $ 27.52 Tangible common equity per share (3) 24.58 23.22 22.50 21.95 20.17 Market value per share 61.99 49.67 48.91 51.49 39.29 Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 11.07 % 10.76 % 10.77 % 10.50 % 10.21 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.79 % 8.42 % 8.36 % 8.09 % 7.69 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.86 % 10.65 % 10.56 % 10.07 % 10.39 % Total risk-based capital 12.73 % 12.62 % 12.69 % 12.56 % 12.71 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.16 % 11.07 % 11.11 % 11.04 % 11.17 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.52 % 11.43 % 11.49 % 11.43 % 11.57 % Leverage 10.05 % 9.95 % 9.82 % 9.62 % 9.80 %

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison

Average Balance Sheet Data 9-30-24 6-30-24 3-31-24 12-31-23 9-30-23 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 148,818 $ 158,512 $ 153,990 $ 258,950 $ 124,653 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,862 6,204 4,629 5,305 7,112 Investment securities 1,424,815 1,491,865 1,578,401 1,618,799 1,659,888 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 31,193 29,735 21,121 20,519 27,290 Loans 6,174,309 5,973,801 5,808,924 5,676,193 5,486,262 Total interest earning assets 7,783,997 7,660,117 7,567,065 7,579,766 7,305,205 Total assets 8,384,605 8,246,735 8,153,364 8,116,569 7,805,154 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,510,515 1,515,708 1,500,602 1,663,962 1,731,724 Interest bearing deposits 5,047,771 4,971,804 5,058,743 5,025,240 4,509,411 Total deposits 6,558,286 6,487,512 6,559,345 6,689,202 6,241,135 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 156,865 147,327 164,979 130,148 127,063 Federal funds purchased 8,480 10,127 10,161 13,606 11,776 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 461,141 441,484 274,451 205,435 401,630 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 26,794 26,706 26,606 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,701,063 5,597,548 5,535,128 5,401,135 5,076,486 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (88,362 ) (99,640 ) (95,747 ) (125,843 ) (112,329 ) Total stockholders' equity 910,274 878,233 861,029 817,682 810,710 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.28 % 1.17 % 1.38 % Annualized return on average equity (4) 12.83 % 12.64 % 12.09 % 11.62 % 13.26 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.33 % 3.26 % 3.20 % 3.25 % 3.34 % Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.59 % 27.58 % 27.89 % 28.22 % 27.15 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 53.92 % 57.26 % 58.68 % 57.80 % 55.38 % Loans Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,686,448 $ 1,652,614 $ 1,609,483 $ 1,561,689 $ 1,508,615 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 949,538 943,013 931,973 907,424 945,122 Commercial and industrial 1,379,293 1,356,970 1,293,696 1,307,128 1,251,027 Residential real estate - owner occupied 783,337 749,870 723,234 708,893 696,162 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 381,051 365,846 360,958 358,715 350,386 Construction and land development 674,918 586,820 532,183 531,324 480,120 Home equity lines of credit 236,819 223,304 212,443 211,390 203,184 Consumer 143,684 151,221 145,022 145,340 143,703 Leases 16,760 17,258 16,619 15,503 14,710 Credit cards 26,285 24,047 24,104 23,632 24,055 Total loans and leases $ 6,278,133 $ 6,070,963 $ 5,849,715 $ 5,771,038 $ 5,617,084 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 16,288 $ 17,371 $ 13,984 $ 19,058 $ 17,227 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - - - - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 870 186 106 110 1 Total non-performing loans 17,158 17,557 14,090 19,168 17,228 Other real estate owned 10 10 10 10 427 Total non-performing assets $ 17,168 $ 17,567 $ 14,100 $ 19,178 $ 17,655 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.24 % 0.33 % 0.31 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.22 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.36 % 1.35 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.39 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.39 % 1.40 % 1.42 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 497 % 468 % 574 % 414 % 453 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,137 ) $ 183 $ 348 $ (4,472 ) $ (1,935 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) -0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % -0.08 % -0.04 % Other Information Total WM&T assets under management (in millions) $ 7,317 $ 7,479 $ 7,496 $ 7,160 $ 6,670 Full-time equivalent employees 1,068 1,051 1,062 1,075 1,056

(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:

Quarterly Comparison

(in thousands) 9-30-24 6-30-24 3-31-24 12-31-23 9-30-23 Provision for credit losses - loans $ 4,325 $ 1,075 $ 1,175 $ 5,771 $ 2,300 Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures - 225 250 275 475 Total provision for credit losses $ 4,325 $ 1,300 $ 1,425 $ 6,046 $ 2,775 (2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.

Quarterly Comparison

(Dollars in thousands) 9-30-24 6-30-24 3-31-24 12-31-23 9-30-23 Total non-interest expenses (a) $ 48,452 $ 49,109 $ 48,961 $ 50,013 $ 46,702 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 65,064 $ 62,113 $ 60,167 $ 62,112 $ 61,437 Total non-interest income 24,797 23,655 23,271 24,417 22,896 Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b) 89,861 85,768 83,438 86,529 84,333 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b) 53.92 % 57.26 % 58.68 % 57.80 % 55.38 % (3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders' equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:

Quarterly Comparison

(In thousands, except per share data) 9-30-24 6-30-24 3-31-24 12-31-23 9-30-23 Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 934,094 $ 894,535 $ 874,711 $ 858,103 $ 806,918 Less: Goodwill (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (17,149 ) (18,201 ) (19,252 ) (20,304 ) (21,471 ) Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 722,871 $ 682,260 $ 661,385 $ 643,725 $ 591,373 Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 8,437,280 $ 8,315,325 $ 8,123,128 $ 8,170,102 $ 7,903,430 Less: Goodwill (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (17,149 ) (18,201 ) (19,252 ) (20,304 ) (21,471 ) Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 8,226,057 $ 8,103,050 $ 7,909,802 $ 7,955,724 $ 7,687,885 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 11.07 % 10.76 % 10.77 % 10.50 % 10.21 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 8.79 % 8.42 % 8.36 % 8.09 % 7.69 % Total shares outstanding (e) 29,414 29,388 29,393 29,329 29,323 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 31.76 $ 30.44 $ 29.76 $ 29.26 $ 27.52 Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 24.58 23.22 22.50 21.95 20.17 (4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.

(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income.

(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.

