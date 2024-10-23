Xcelerate, Inc. Announces the Launch of the Ceramedx Tik Tok Skincare Campaign

Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT) today announced that ESN Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Xcelerate, Inc., has launched its' Ceramedx Brand Tik Tok Skincare Campaign, which shall occur during November and December 2024.

Jay Kline, President of ESN Group commented "This campaign will be launched in parallel with an enhanced social media/digital marketing launch. The goal is to expand brand awareness, including the unique differentiators vs. traditional synthetic brands. Personal Care industry studies indicate that the trend for products that focus on maintaining a healthy skin barrier remains paramount in the Skincare segment. According to industry research firms including Wonnda, Mintel, Euromonitor and Numerator, brands introducing innovative products designed to repair and restore compromised skin are a top priority for consumers from the very young to the more mature. Two ingredients, ceramides and seaweed, continue to attract consumer attention. Our Ceramedx brand is built around its natural plant-based ceramide technology. Our Earth Natural Beauty brand has products which contain seaweed as its key ingredient".

"This Tik Tok launch follows a successful Ceramedx promotion in early October targeting the Army & Air Force Exchange Membership. Business at the Exchange doubled in growth during the 1 week promotional window. We are preparing to run a month-long pre-Holiday promotion during December with the Army & Air Force Exchange" continued Mr. Kline.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email info@xcelerate.global.

