Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
23.10.2024 14:38 Uhr
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.: Lincoln Gold Announces Appointment of New Director and a New CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dong Shim as a director of the Company and Mr. Nicholas Koo as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective October 23, 2024.

In connection with his appointment as director, Mr. Shim resigned from his position as CFO of the Company. Mr. Shim held the position as CFO of the Company since June 2020 and the Board would like to thank him for his contributions as CFO and looks forward to his continued advice and contributions going forward.

Mr. Shim has led a successful accounting & finance career in both the US and Canada. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the team with his expertise in auditing publicly traded junior mining companies and high-tech industries. Mr. Shim is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois, United States. He is also President of Golden Tree Capital Corp. and SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants with a primary focus on business advisory, corporate consulting and regulatory filings both in the United States and Canada.

Mr. Koo, CPA, CA, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer to replace Mr. Shim. Mr. Koo brings significant experience in financial reporting roles covering many industries including junior mining, building materials and high-tech. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and started his career at a midsized accounting firm providing accounting, consulting, audit and tax services to publicly traded and private entities. Mr. Koo is a Partner at SHIM & Associates LLP.

Paul Saxton, President and CEO of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. stated: "Lincoln is pleased to welcome Mr. Shim as a director of the Company and management believes that his entrepreneurial and international experience will be an asset to the Company as we continue to advance the Company's projects in the United States. Lincoln has worked with Mr. Koo in the past and we are pleased to have him join the Company as our new Chief Financial Officer".

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:
Lincoln is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. Lincoln holds 100% interest in Pine Grove gold project located in Nevada, US, renowned for its mining-friendly regulations. Lincoln received conditional approval from the TSXV on its acquisition of the Bell Mountain from Eros Resources Corp. The anticipated completion of this transaction will mark a pivotal moment for Lincoln, enabling a potent operational synergy between these two properties. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

For further information about the company, please contact:
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Paul Saxton
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 604-688-7377
Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
