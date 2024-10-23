LQR House Announces First Shipment of SWOL Tequila for LCBO Review

LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche e-commerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is excited to announce the successful shipment of its first batch of SWOL Tequila for analysis by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO). This marks a significant step for LQR House as it begins its international expansion and entry into the Canadian market.

The shipment of SWOL Tequila will undergo a thorough analysis by the LCBO, which oversees alcohol regulation in the province. This regulatory analysis is expected to take approximately six weeks. Once SWOL Tequila is cleared for distribution across Ontario by the LCBO, the Company's distributor, Of The Earth Distribution Corp. is expected to start distribution in the province.

"We are thrilled to take this important step in bringing SWOL Tequila to the Ontario market," said Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House. "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every bottle of SWOL Tequila embodies the craftsmanship and quality of the product. We believe there is a real need for an affordable, high-end tequila in the Canadian market, and we expect that once approved by LCBO for distribution, SWOL will be well-received by consumers who seek premium taste and quality."

This shipment is part of a previously announced partnership with Of The Earth Distribution Corp., a Canadian distributor known for delivering high-quality spirits to discerning clientele. Once we receive the approval from the LCBO, we will proceed with further opportunities in the Canadian liquor industry.

Jason Pucci, CEO of Of The Earth Distribution Corp., shared his excitement about the partnership with LQR House: "Once SWOL Tequila is cleared by LCBO, we will be honored to introduce such a high-quality product to our clientele, who have been eagerly awaiting something exceptional. The synergy between our companies has been great, and we believe this is just the beginning of a successful venture."

Once cleared by the LCBO, SWOL Tequila will be available for distribution across Ontario, meeting the growing demand for premium tequila. Both LQR House Inc. and Of The Earth Distribution Corp. are optimistic about the product's success in Canada and remain dedicated to providing customers with exceptional spirits and unmatched experiences.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Of The Earth Distribution Corp.

Of The Earth Distribution Corp. is a premier distributor of fine spirits in Canada, committed to delivering top-quality products to the Canadian market. With a focus on exceptional service and client satisfaction, the company works with global partners to bring world-class spirits to Ontario and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

