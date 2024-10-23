Fort Mill, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCE) ("Alternus"), a leading utility-scale transatlantic, clean energy independent power producer (IPP), has completed its first closing of a tax equity transaction, using the investment tax credit (ITC) structure introduced in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The transaction was completed by a wholly owned subsidiary of Alternus in the form of a tax credit transfer of approximately $1.74 million of 2023 ITCs. The project portfolio consists of the Omohundro Solar Project ("Omohundro") and the White's Creek Solar Project ("White's Creek"), owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Lightwave Renewable LLC in Tennessee. These installations provide a major portion of the energy needed for Metro Water Services' operations at the Omohundro and White's Creek campuses.

All Proceeds from the tax credit transfer were used for transaction costs, and to pay down senior debt on these projects, further improving the overall equity position of the Alternus consolidated balance sheet.

Vincent Browne, CEO of Alternus, remarked "We're excited to have completed our first tax equity transaction, that can significantly reduce the capital required for our projects. We look forward to availing of additional transactions as we strive to advance the U.S. renewable energy industry, support job growth, and continue to promote local economic development.'

About Alternus Clean Energy:

Forward-Looking Statements

