General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $11.7 billion, up 10.4% from the third quarter of 2023. Operating earnings of $1.2 billion were up 11.7% from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.35, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin for the quarter was 10.1%, a 10-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter.
"The company continues to see strong growth and steady improvement in operating performance," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Demand across the portfolio also remains strong in the current environment."
Gulfstream delivered 28 aircraft in the quarter, of which 24 were large-cabin aircraft, including four G700s. This compares with 27 aircraft delivered in the year-ago quarter, of which 22 were large cabin.
Cash and Capital Deployment
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $1.4 billion, or 152% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $390 million in dividends, invested $201 million in capital expenditures, and used $44 million to repurchase shares, ending the quarter with $2.1 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.
Orders and Backlog
The consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.1-to-1 for the quarter. Company-wide backlog was $92.6 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $45 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $137.6 billion.
In the Aerospace segment, orders in the quarter totaled $2.4 billion. The segment ended the quarter with backlog of $19.8 billion.
In the defense segments, orders in the quarter totaled $10.5 billion, with particular strength in the Combat Systems and Technologies segments. Significant awards in the defense segments included $885 million for various munitions and ordnance, with maximum potential value of $1.7 billion; $465 million, with maximum potential value of $1.7 billion, for two U.S. Army contracts for production of 155mm artillery projectile metal parts; $780 million, with maximum potential contract value of more than $6.7 billion including options, for the construction of additional John Lewis -class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oilers; $1.5 billion for long-lead materials for Block VI Virginia-class submarines; $840 million, with maximum potential value of $1 billion, for several key contracts for classified customers; and $605 million for multiple awards from the U.S. Space Development Agency to develop and integrate ground systems for the low-Earth orbit satellite network. A detailed list of significant awards is provided in Exhibit I.
About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information is available at www.gd.com.
EXHIBIT A
Three Months Ended
Variance
September 29, 2024
October 1, 2023
$
%
Revenue
$ 11,671
$ 10,571
$ 1,100
10.4 %
Operating costs and expenses
(10,490)
(9,514)
(976)
Operating earnings
1,181
1,057
124
11.7 %
Other, net
15
19
(4)
Interest, net
(82)
(85)
3
Earnings before income tax
1,114
991
123
12.4 %
Provision for income tax, net
(184)
(155)
(29)
Net earnings
$ 930
$ 836
$ 94
11.2 %
Earnings per share-basic
$ 3.39
$ 3.07
$ 0.32
10.4 %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
274.4
272.6
Earnings per share-diluted
$ 3.35
$ 3.04
$ 0.31
10.2 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
277.9
274.7
EXHIBIT B
Nine Months Ended
Variance
September 29, 2024
October 1, 2023
$
%
Revenue
$ 34,378
$ 30,604
$ 3,774
12.3 %
Operating costs and expenses
(31,005)
(27,647)
(3,358)
Operating earnings
3,373
2,957
416
14.1 %
Other, net
47
65
(18)
Interest, net
(248)
(265)
17
Earnings before income tax
3,172
2,757
415
15.1 %
Provision for income tax, net
(538)
(447)
(91)
Net earnings
$ 2,634
$ 2,310
$ 324
14.0 %
Earnings per share-basic
$ 9.61
$ 8.45
$ 1.16
13.7 %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
274.0
273.2
Earnings per share-diluted
$ 9.49
$ 8.39
$ 1.10
13.1 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
277.5
275.4
EXHIBIT C
Three Months Ended
Variance
September 29, 2024
October 1, 2023
$
%
Revenue:
Aerospace
$ 2,482
$ 2,032
$ 450
22.1 %
Marine Systems
3,599
3,002
597
19.9 %
Combat Systems
2,212
2,224
(12)
(0.5) %
Technologies
3,378
3,313
65
2.0 %
Total
$ 11,671
$ 10,571
$ 1,100
10.4 %
Operating earnings:
Aerospace
$ 305
$ 268
$ 37
13.8 %
Marine Systems
258
211
47
22.3 %
Combat Systems
325
300
25
8.3 %
Technologies
326
315
11
3.5 %
Corporate
(33)
(37)
4
10.8 %
Total
$ 1,181
$ 1,057
$ 124
11.7 %
Operating margin:
Aerospace
12.3 %
13.2 %
Marine Systems
7.2 %
7.0 %
Combat Systems
14.7 %
13.5 %
Technologies
9.7 %
9.5 %
Total
10.1 %
10.0 %
EXHIBIT D
Nine Months Ended
Variance
September 29, 2024
October 1, 2023
$
%
Revenue:
Aerospace
$ 7,506
$ 5,877
$ 1,629
27.7 %
Marine Systems
10,383
9,053
1,330
14.7 %
Combat Systems
6,602
5,904
698
11.8 %
Technologies
9,887
9,770
117
1.2 %
Total
$ 34,378
$ 30,604
$ 3,774
12.3 %
Operating earnings:
Aerospace
$ 879
$ 733
$ 146
19.9 %
Marine Systems
735
657
78
11.9 %
Combat Systems
920
796
124
15.6 %
Technologies
941
897
44
4.9 %
Corporate
(102)
(126)
24
19.0 %
Total
$ 3,373
$ 2,957
$ 416
14.1 %
Operating margin:
Aerospace
11.7 %
12.5 %
Marine Systems
7.1 %
7.3 %
Combat Systems
13.9 %
13.5 %
Technologies
9.5 %
9.2 %
Total
9.8 %
9.7 %
EXHIBIT E
(Unaudited)
September 29, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$ 2,101
$ 1,913
Accounts receivable
3,165
3,004
Unbilled receivables
8,852
7,997
Inventories
10,141
8,578
Other current assets
1,484
2,123
Total current assets
25,743
23,615
Noncurrent assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,324
6,198
Intangible assets, net
1,583
1,656
Goodwill
20,757
20,586
Other assets
2,905
2,755
Total noncurrent assets
31,569
31,195
Total assets
$ 57,312
$ 54,810
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$ 2,005
$ 507
Accounts payable
3,290
3,095
Customer advances and deposits
10,925
9,564
Other current liabilities
3,337
3,266
Total current liabilities
19,557
16,432
Noncurrent liabilities:
Long-term debt
7,262
8,754
Other liabilities
7,520
8,325
Total noncurrent liabilities
14,782
17,079
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
482
482
Surplus
3,997
3,760
Retained earnings
40,730
39,270
Treasury stock
(21,137)
(21,054)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,099)
(1,159)
Total shareholders' equity
22,973
21,299
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 57,312
$ 54,810
EXHIBIT F
Nine Months Ended
September 29, 2024
October 1, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:
Net earnings
$ 2,634
$ 2,310
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
469
446
Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets
177
195
Equity-based compensation expense
137
136
Deferred income tax benefit
(107)
(158)
(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(172)
(89)
Unbilled receivables
(874)
448
Inventories
(1,612)
(1,904)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts payable
193
(83)
Customer advances and deposits
628
2,171
Other, net
479
42
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,952
3,514
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(561)
(600)
Other, net
(27)
(8)
Net cash used by investing activities
(588)
(608)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,140)
(1,068)
Purchases of common stock
(183)
(434)
Repayment of fixed-rate notes
-
(1,250)
Other, net
150
(40)
Net cash used by financing activities
(1,173)
(2,792)
Net cash used by discontinued operations
(3)
(4)
Net increase in cash and equivalents
188
110
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
1,913
1,242
Cash and equivalents at end of period
$ 2,101
$ 1,352
EXHIBIT G
Other Financial Information:
September 29, 2024
December 31, 2023
Debt-to-equity (a)
40.3 %
43.5 %
Book value per share (b)
$ 83.55
$ 77.85
Shares outstanding
274,968,619
273,599,948
Third Quarter
Nine Months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Income tax payments, net
$ 173
$ 167
$ 125
$ 493
Company-sponsored research and development (c)
$ 137
$ 140
$ 421
$ 395
Return on sales (d)
8.0 %
7.9 %
7.7 %
7.5 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Third Quarter
Nine Months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,416
$ 1,321
$ 1,952
$ 3,514
Capital expenditures
(201)
(227)
(561)
(600)
Free cash flow (e)
$ 1,215
$ 1,094
$ 1,391
$ 2,914
September 29, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net debt:
Total debt
$ 9,267
$ 9,261
Less cash and equivalents
2,101
1,913
Net debt (f)
$ 7,166
$ 7,348
(a)
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.
(b)
Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.
(c)
Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.
(d)
Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.
(e)
We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure
for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business
acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as
a key performance measure in evaluating management.
(f)
We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for
investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an
important indicator of liquidity and financial position.
EXHIBIT H
Funded
Unfunded
Total
Backlog
Estimated
Potential
Contract Value*
Total
Estimated
Contract Value
Third Quarter 2024:
Aerospace
$ 18,859
$ 937
$ 19,796
$ 254
$ 20,050
Marine Systems
29,008
11,463
40,471
9,578
50,049
Combat Systems
17,289
682
17,971
8,016
25,987
Technologies
9,794
4,602
14,396
27,093
41,489
Total
$ 74,950
$ 17,684
$ 92,634
$ 44,941
$ 137,575
Second Quarter 2024:
Aerospace
$ 19,126
$ 911
$ 20,037
$ 372
$ 20,409
Marine Systems
29,912
11,436
41,348
3,983
45,331
Combat Systems
16,003
673
16,676
5,816
22,492
Technologies
9,365
3,875
13,240
28,283
41,523
Total
$ 74,406
$ 16,895
$ 91,301
$ 38,454
$ 129,755
Third Quarter 2023:
Aerospace
$ 19,654
$ 405
$ 20,059
$ 785
$ 20,844
Marine Systems
30,445
17,277
47,722
3,113
50,835
Combat Systems
14,375
719
15,094
6,098
21,192
Technologies
9,833
2,852
12,685
27,302
39,987
Total
$ 74,307
$ 21,253
$ 95,560
$ 37,298
$ 132,858
*
The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised
options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and
aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we
evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding
received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.
EXHIBIT H-1
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
EXHIBIT H-2
BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
EXHIBIT I
THIRD QUARTER 2024 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
We received the following significant contract awards during the third quarter of 2024:
Marine Systems:
- $780 from the U.S. Navy for the construction of an additional John Lewis -class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oiler. The contract including options for an additional seven T-AO-205 oilers has a maximum potential value of more than $6.7 billion.
- $1.5 billion from the Navy for long-lead materials for Block VI Virginia-class submarines.
- $100 from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines.
- $85 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization on the USS Chung-Hoon, an Arleigh Burke -class (DDG-51) guided missile destroyer.
- $80 for advanced nuclear plant studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program for the Navy.
Combat Systems:
- $885 for various munitions and ordnance. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $1.7 billion.
- $465 for two contracts from the U.S. Army for the production of 155mm artillery projectile metal parts. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $1.7 billion.
- $395 from the Army for the production of 155mm propelling bag charges.
- $190 from the Army to produce Iron Fist Active Protection System kits.
- $180 from the Army to produce Stryker Sgt. Stout vehicles.
- $100 from the Army for long-lead materials to support the future retrofit of Stryker Sgt. Stout vehicles to a dual Stinger Vehicle Universal Launcher (SVUL) configuration.
Technologies:
- $840 for several key contracts for classified customers. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $1 billion.
- $605 for multiple awards from the U.S. Space Development Agency to develop and integrate ground systems for the low-Earth orbit satellite network.
- $105 from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to continue operating and maintaining Pentagon and regional government-furnished network infrastructures. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $300.
- $185 from the U.S. Department of State (DoS) to manage its global technical security supply chain.
- $135 to provide equipment and tools to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to augment its High-Performance Computing Systems.
- $130 from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide hybrid cloud services and information technology (IT) design, engineering, and operations and sustainment services.
- $120 from the DoS to provide overseas consular services to support visa application and issuance at U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world under the Global Support Strategy (GSS) program.
EXHIBIT J
Third Quarter
Nine Months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):
Large-cabin aircraft
24
22
76
57
Mid-cabin aircraft
4
5
13
15
Total
28
27
89
72
Aerospace Book-to-Bill:
Orders*
$ 2,365
$ 2,916
$ 7,464
$ 7,119
Revenue
2,482
2,032
7,506
5,877
Book-to-Bill Ratio
1.0x
1.4x
1.0x
1.2x
* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.
