General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $11.7 billion, up 10.4% from the third quarter of 2023. Operating earnings of $1.2 billion were up 11.7% from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.35, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin for the quarter was 10.1%, a 10-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter.

"The company continues to see strong growth and steady improvement in operating performance," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Demand across the portfolio also remains strong in the current environment."

Gulfstream delivered 28 aircraft in the quarter, of which 24 were large-cabin aircraft, including four G700s. This compares with 27 aircraft delivered in the year-ago quarter, of which 22 were large cabin.

Cash and Capital Deployment

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $1.4 billion, or 152% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $390 million in dividends, invested $201 million in capital expenditures, and used $44 million to repurchase shares, ending the quarter with $2.1 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog

The consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.1-to-1 for the quarter. Company-wide backlog was $92.6 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $45 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $137.6 billion.

In the Aerospace segment, orders in the quarter totaled $2.4 billion. The segment ended the quarter with backlog of $19.8 billion.

In the defense segments, orders in the quarter totaled $10.5 billion, with particular strength in the Combat Systems and Technologies segments. Significant awards in the defense segments included $885 million for various munitions and ordnance, with maximum potential value of $1.7 billion; $465 million, with maximum potential value of $1.7 billion, for two U.S. Army contracts for production of 155mm artillery projectile metal parts; $780 million, with maximum potential contract value of more than $6.7 billion including options, for the construction of additional John Lewis -class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oilers; $1.5 billion for long-lead materials for Block VI Virginia-class submarines; $840 million, with maximum potential value of $1 billion, for several key contracts for classified customers; and $605 million for multiple awards from the U.S. Space Development Agency to develop and integrate ground systems for the low-Earth orbit satellite network. A detailed list of significant awards is provided in Exhibit I.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information is available at www.gd.com .

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its third-quarter 2024 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com . An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through October 30, 2024, at 800-770-2030 (international: +1 609-800-9909), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com .



EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

















Three Months Ended

Variance



September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023

$



%

Revenue

$ 11,671

$ 10,571

$ 1,100





10.4 % Operating costs and expenses

(10,490)

(9,514)

(976)









Operating earnings

1,181

1,057

124





11.7 % Other, net

15

19

(4)









Interest, net

(82)

(85)

3









Earnings before income tax

1,114

991

123





12.4 % Provision for income tax, net

(184)

(155)

(29)









Net earnings

$ 930

$ 836

$ 94





11.2 % Earnings per share-basic

$ 3.39

$ 3.07

$ 0.32





10.4 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding

274.4

272.6













Earnings per share-diluted

$ 3.35

$ 3.04

$ 0.31





10.2 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

277.9

274.7





EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS







Nine Months Ended

Variance





September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023

$



%

Revenue

$ 34,378

$ 30,604

$ 3,774





12.3 % Operating costs and expenses

(31,005)

(27,647)

(3,358)









Operating earnings

3,373

2,957

416





14.1 % Other, net

47

65

(18)









Interest, net

(248)

(265)

17









Earnings before income tax

3,172

2,757

415





15.1 % Provision for income tax, net

(538)

(447)

(91)









Net earnings

$ 2,634

$ 2,310

$ 324





14.0 % Earnings per share-basic

$ 9.61

$ 8.45

$ 1.16





13.7 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding

274.0

273.2













Earnings per share-diluted

$ 9.49

$ 8.39

$ 1.10





13.1 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

277.5

275.4















EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS























Three Months Ended

Variance



















September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023

$



%

Revenue:



































Aerospace















$ 2,482

$ 2,032

$ 450





22.1 % Marine Systems















3,599

3,002

597





19.9 % Combat Systems















2,212

2,224

(12)





(0.5) % Technologies















3,378

3,313

65





2.0 % Total















$ 11,671

$ 10,571

$ 1,100





10.4 % Operating earnings:



































Aerospace















$ 305

$ 268

$ 37





13.8 % Marine Systems















258

211

47





22.3 % Combat Systems















325

300

25





8.3 % Technologies















326

315

11





3.5 % Corporate















(33)

(37)

4





10.8 % Total















$ 1,181

$ 1,057

$ 124





11.7 % Operating margin:

























Aerospace















12.3 %

13.2 %



Marine Systems















7.2 %

7.0 %



Combat Systems















14.7 %

13.5 %



Technologies















9.7 %

9.5 %



Total















10.1 %

10.0 %





EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





































Nine Months Ended

Variance















September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023

$



%

Revenue:































Aerospace











$ 7,506

$ 5,877

$ 1,629





27.7 % Marine Systems











10,383

9,053

1,330





14.7 % Combat Systems











6,602

5,904

698





11.8 % Technologies











9,887

9,770

117





1.2 % Total











$ 34,378

$ 30,604

$ 3,774





12.3 % Operating earnings:































Aerospace











$ 879

$ 733

$ 146





19.9 % Marine Systems











735

657

78





11.9 % Combat Systems











920

796

124





15.6 % Technologies











941

897

44





4.9 % Corporate











(102)

(126)

24





19.0 % Total











$ 3,373

$ 2,957

$ 416





14.1 % Operating margin:





















Aerospace











11.7 %

12.5 %



Marine Systems











7.1 %

7.3 %



Combat Systems











13.9 %

13.5 %



Technologies











9.5 %

9.2 %



Total











9.8 %

9.7 %





EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

























(Unaudited)



























September 29, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS



























Current assets:



























Cash and equivalents





















$ 2,101

$ 1,913 Accounts receivable





















3,165

3,004 Unbilled receivables





















8,852

7,997 Inventories





















10,141

8,578 Other current assets





















1,484

2,123 Total current assets





















25,743

23,615 Noncurrent assets:



























Property, plant and equipment, net





















6,324

6,198 Intangible assets, net





















1,583

1,656 Goodwill





















20,757

20,586 Other assets





















2,905

2,755 Total noncurrent assets





















31,569

31,195 Total assets





















$ 57,312

$ 54,810 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Current liabilities:



























Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt





















$ 2,005

$ 507 Accounts payable





















3,290

3,095 Customer advances and deposits





















10,925

9,564 Other current liabilities





















3,337

3,266 Total current liabilities





















19,557

16,432 Noncurrent liabilities:



























Long-term debt





















7,262

8,754 Other liabilities





















7,520

8,325 Total noncurrent liabilities





















14,782

17,079 Shareholders' equity:



























Common stock





















482

482 Surplus





















3,997

3,760 Retained earnings





















40,730

39,270 Treasury stock





















(21,137)

(21,054) Accumulated other comprehensive loss





















(1,099)

(1,159) Total shareholders' equity





















22,973

21,299 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





















$ 57,312

$ 54,810

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Nine Months Ended

September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 2,634

$ 2,310 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 469

446 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 177

195 Equity-based compensation expense 137

136 Deferred income tax benefit (107)

(158) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (172)

(89) Unbilled receivables (874)

448 Inventories (1,612)

(1,904) Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable 193

(83) Customer advances and deposits 628

2,171 Other, net 479

42 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,952

3,514 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (561)

(600) Other, net (27)

(8) Net cash used by investing activities (588)

(608) Cash flows from financing activities:





Dividends paid (1,140)

(1,068) Purchases of common stock (183)

(434) Repayment of fixed-rate notes -

(1,250) Other, net 150

(40) Net cash used by financing activities (1,173)

(2,792) Net cash used by discontinued operations (3)

(4) Net increase in cash and equivalents 188

110 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 1,913

1,242 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 2,101

$ 1,352

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:



















September 29, 2024

December 31, 2023







Debt-to-equity (a)

40.3 %

43.5 %







Book value per share (b)

$ 83.55

$ 77.85







Shares outstanding

274,968,619

273,599,948





























Third Quarter

Nine Months



2024

2023

2024

2023 Income tax payments, net

$ 173

$ 167

$ 125

$ 493 Company-sponsored research and development (c)

$ 137

$ 140

$ 421

$ 395 Return on sales (d)

8.0 %

7.9 %

7.7 %

7.5 %

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















Third Quarter

Nine Months



2024

2023

2024

2023 Free cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,416

$ 1,321

$ 1,952

$ 3,514 Capital expenditures

(201)

(227)

(561)

(600) Free cash flow (e)

$ 1,215

$ 1,094

$ 1,391

$ 2,914





















September 29, 2024

December 31, 2023







Net debt:















Total debt

$ 9,267

$ 9,261







Less cash and equivalents

2,101

1,913







Net debt (f)

$ 7,166

$ 7,348













(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period. (b) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period. (c) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs. (d) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue. (e) We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management. (f) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.





EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Funded

Unfunded

Total Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total Estimated Contract Value Third Quarter 2024:



















Aerospace

$ 18,859

$ 937

$ 19,796

$ 254

$ 20,050 Marine Systems

29,008

11,463

40,471

9,578

50,049 Combat Systems

17,289

682

17,971

8,016

25,987 Technologies

9,794

4,602

14,396

27,093

41,489 Total

$ 74,950

$ 17,684

$ 92,634

$ 44,941

$ 137,575 Second Quarter 2024:



















Aerospace

$ 19,126

$ 911

$ 20,037

$ 372

$ 20,409 Marine Systems

29,912

11,436

41,348

3,983

45,331 Combat Systems

16,003

673

16,676

5,816

22,492 Technologies

9,365

3,875

13,240

28,283

41,523 Total

$ 74,406

$ 16,895

$ 91,301

$ 38,454

$ 129,755 Third Quarter 2023:



















Aerospace

$ 19,654

$ 405

$ 20,059

$ 785

$ 20,844 Marine Systems

30,445

17,277

47,722

3,113

50,835 Combat Systems

14,375

719

15,094

6,098

21,192 Technologies

9,833

2,852

12,685

27,302

39,987 Total

$ 74,307

$ 21,253

$ 95,560

$ 37,298

$ 132,858





* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.





EXHIBIT H-1 BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT H-2 BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT I THIRD QUARTER 2024 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the third quarter of 2024:

Marine Systems:

$780 from the U.S. Navy for the construction of an additional John Lewis -class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oiler. The contract including options for an additional seven T-AO-205 oilers has a maximum potential value of more than $6.7 billion.

$1.5 billion from the Navy for long-lead materials for Block VI Virginia-class submarines.

$100 from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines.

$85 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization on the USS Chung-Hoon, an Arleigh Burke -class (DDG-51) guided missile destroyer.

$80 for advanced nuclear plant studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program for the Navy.

Combat Systems:

$885 for various munitions and ordnance. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $1.7 billion.

$465 for two contracts from the U.S. Army for the production of 155mm artillery projectile metal parts. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $1.7 billion.

$395 from the Army for the production of 155mm propelling bag charges.

$190 from the Army to produce Iron Fist Active Protection System kits.

$180 from the Army to produce Stryker Sgt. Stout vehicles.

$100 from the Army for long-lead materials to support the future retrofit of Stryker Sgt. Stout vehicles to a dual Stinger Vehicle Universal Launcher (SVUL) configuration.

Technologies:

$840 for several key contracts for classified customers. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $1 billion.

$605 for multiple awards from the U.S. Space Development Agency to develop and integrate ground systems for the low-Earth orbit satellite network.

$105 from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to continue operating and maintaining Pentagon and regional government-furnished network infrastructures. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $300.

$185 from the U.S. Department of State (DoS) to manage its global technical security supply chain.

$135 to provide equipment and tools to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to augment its High-Performance Computing Systems.

$130 from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide hybrid cloud services and information technology (IT) design, engineering, and operations and sustainment services.

$120 from the DoS to provide overseas consular services to support visa application and issuance at U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world under the Global Support Strategy (GSS) program.





EXHIBIT J

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Third Quarter Nine Months



2024

2023

2024

2023 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):















Large-cabin aircraft

24

22

76

57 Mid-cabin aircraft

4

5

13

15 Total

28

27

89

72

















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:















Orders*

$ 2,365

$ 2,916

$ 7,464

$ 7,119 Revenue

2,482

2,032

7,506

5,877 Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.0x

1.4x

1.0x

1.2x

* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

