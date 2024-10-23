Travelzoo Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):
- Revenue of $20.1 million, down 2% year-over-year
- Consolidated operating profit of $4.0 million
- Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $4.9 million
- Cash flow from operations of $5.3 million
- Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26
Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Consolidated revenue was $20.1 million, down 2% year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $20.0 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.
Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $3.2 million for Q3 2024, or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.16 in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $3.2 million for Q3 2024, or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.16 in the prior-year period.
Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.9 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($95,000), stock option expenses ($0.5 million) and severance-related expenses ($0.3 million). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.
"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire members to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."
Cash Position
As of September 30, 2024, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $12.1 million. Net cash provided by operations was $5.3 million.
Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue decreased 4% year-over-year to $12.8 million. Operating profit for Q3 2024 was $3.2 million, or 25% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $3.0 million in the prior-year period.
Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $6.1 million. In constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue was $5.9 million. Operating profit for Q3 2024 was $1.0 million, or 17% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $267,000 in the prior-year period.
Jack's Flight Club
Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue from unaffiliated customers increased 11% year-over-year to $1.2 million. The number of premium subscribers increased 14% year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating profit for Q3 2024 was $85,000. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($58,000) related to the acquisition of Travelzoo's ownership interest in Jack's Flight Club in 2020.
New Initiatives
New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $33,000. Operating loss for Q3 2024 was $160,000.
In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q3 2024. Travelzoo recorded $10,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q3 2024. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.
Members and Subscribers
As of September 30, 2024, we had 30.1 million members and subscribers worldwide. In North America, Travelzoo had 15.8 million unduplicated members as of September 30, 2024. In Europe, Travelzoo had 9.1 million unduplicated members as of September 30, 2024. Jack's Flight Club had 2.1 million subscribers, including premium subscribers, as of September 30, 2024. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership and Jack's Flight Club premium subscriber acquisition. For Travelzoo, the average activity of members is increasing. For Jack's Flight Club, the premium subscribers are increasing.
Discontinued Operations
In March 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations.
Income Taxes
A provision of $1.1 million for income taxes was recorded for Q3 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $1.0 million in the prior-year period. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its actual tax liability for Q3 2024.
Share Repurchase Program
During Q3 2024, the Company repurchased 552,679 shares of its outstanding common stock.
Looking Ahead
For Q4 2024, we expect growth in revenue year-over-year, albeit at a smaller pace than in 2023. However, there could be unexpected fluctuations. We also expect for Q4 2024 higher profitability year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. For 2025, we expect substantial growth in revenue as a result of additional revenue from membership fees.
In December 2023, we announced the introduction of a membership fee for Travelzoo beginning January 1, 2024. We recognize membership fee revenue ratably over the subscription period. Legacy Travelzoo members as of December 31, 2023, which represent more than 95% of members, are exempt from the fee during 2024. Therefore, we do not anticipate membership fee revenue from these members before 2025.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Travelzoo
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$ 20,098
$ 20,599
$ 63,224
$ 63,328
Cost of revenues
2,548
2,665
7,708
8,236
Gross profit
17,550
17,934
55,516
55,092
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
8,247
9,840
26,231
29,278
Product development
594
525
1,763
1,533
General and administrative
4,664
4,460
13,875
13,188
Total operating expenses
13,505
14,825
41,869
43,999
Operating income
4,045
3,109
13,647
11,093
Other income, net
359
314
674
1,143
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
4,404
3,423
14,321
12,236
Income tax expense
1,148
1,018
3,920
3,487
Income from continuing operations
3,256
2,405
10,401
8,749
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(5)
-
(5)
Net income
3,256
2,400
10,401
8,744
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
72
52
54
97
Net income attributable to Travelzoo
$ 3,184
$ 2,348
$ 10,347
$ 8,647
Net income attributable to Travelzoo-continuing operations
$ 3,184
$ 2,353
$ 10,347
$ 8,652
Net loss attributable to Travelzoo-discontinued operations
$ -
$ (5)
$ -
$ (5)
Income per share-basic
Continuing operations
$ 0.26
$ 0.16
$ 0.81
$ 0.57
Discontinued operations
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Net income per share-basic
$ 0.26
$ 0.16
$ 0.81
$ 0.57
Income per share-diluted
Continuing operations
$ 0.26
$ 0.16
$ 0.79
$ 0.57
Discontinued operations
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Net income per share-diluted
$ 0.26
$ 0.16
$ 0.79
$ 0.56
Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-basic
12,176
14,769
12,851
15,242
Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-basic
12,176
14,769
12,851
15,242
Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-diluted
12,386
14,821
13,035
15,307
Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-diluted
12,386
14,821
13,035
15,307
Travelzoo
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 11,429
$ 15,713
Accounts receivable, net
13,167
12,965
Prepaid income taxes
1,132
629
Prepaid expenses and other
1,619
1,461
Total current assets
27,347
30,768
Deposits and other
230
1,115
Deferred tax assets
3,193
3,196
Restricted cash
675
675
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,080
6,015
Property and equipment, net
470
578
Intangible assets, net
1,591
2,091
Goodwill
10,944
10,944
Total assets
$ 50,530
$ 55,382
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 4,984
$ 4,546
Merchant payables
17,321
20,622
Accrued expenses and other
4,124
3,658
Deferred revenue
3,854
2,044
Income tax payable
1,450
766
Operating lease liabilities
2,624
2,530
Liabilities from discontinued operations
24
24
Total current liabilities
34,381
34,190
Long-term tax liabilities
7,028
4,681
Long-term operating lease liabilities
6,225
6,717
Other long-term liabilities
376
911
Total liabilities
48,010
46,499
Common stock
119
136
Tax indemnification
(9,537)
(9,537)
Note receivable and account receivable from shareholder
(1,929)
(1,753)
Additional paid-in capital
-
439
Retained earnings
14,195
19,508
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,079)
(4,607)
Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit)
(2,231)
4,186
Non-controlling interest
4,751
4,697
Total stockholder's equity
2,520
8,883
Total liabilities and Equity
$ 50,530
$ 55,382
Travelzoo
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 3,256
$ 2,400
$ 10,401
$ 8,744
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
179
472
737
1,417
Stock-based compensation
457
359
1,240
1,187
Deferred income tax
(12)
(73)
(39)
(111)
Loss on long-lived assets
-
-
-
10
Net foreign currency effects
(154)
86
(165)
53
Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserves
128
(115)
121
(944)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
127
(571)
(258)
3,317
Prepaid income taxes
(134)
111
(461)
1,128
Prepaid expenses, deposits and other
(69)
(253)
464
2,232
Accounts payable
(284)
689
430
(1,704)
Merchant payables
431
(153)
(3,348)
(8,757)
Accrued expenses and other
463
197
2,162
574
Income tax payable
315
59
593
293
Other liabilities
628
435
1,381
1,854
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,331
3,643
13,258
9,293
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from repayment of note receivable
-
-
-
113
Purchases of property and equipment
(46)
(60)
(129)
(217)
Net cash used in investing activities
(46)
(60)
(129)
(104)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
(6,183)
(6,896)
(16,605)
(11,766)
Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards
(335)
-
(592)
(299)
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,518)
(6,896)
(17,197)
(12,065)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
96
(302)
(215)
80
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,137)
(3,615)
(4,283)
(2,796)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
13,243
20,197
16,389
19,378
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 12,106
$ 16,582
$ 12,106
$ 16,582
Travelzoo
Three months ended September 30, 2024
Travelzoo North
America
Travelzoo
Jack's
New
Consolidated
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
$ 12,846
$ 6,021
$ 1,198
$ 33
$ 20,098
Intersegment revenues
(24)
34
(10)
-
-
Total net revenues
12,822
6,055
1,188
33
20,098
Operating profit (loss)
$ 3,150
$ 1,028
$ 27
$ (160)
$ 4,045
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Travelzoo North
America
Travelzoo
Jack's
New
Consolidated
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
$ 13,094
$ 6,397
$ 1,080
$ 28
$ 20,599
Intersegment revenues
314
(414)
100
-
-
Total net revenues
13,408
5,983
1,180
28
20,599
Operating profit (loss)
$ 3,015
$ 267
$ 144
$ (317)
$ 3,109
Nine months ended September 30, 2024
Travelzoo North
America
Travelzoo
Jack's
New
Consolidated
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
$ 41,134
$ 18,605
$ 3,397
$ 88
$ 63,224
Intersegment revenues
50
63
(113)
-
-
Total net revenues
41,184
18,668
3,284
88
63,224
Operating profit (loss)
$ 11,305
$ 2,922
$ (106)
$ (474)
$ 13,647
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Travelzoo North
America
Travelzoo
Jack's
New
Consolidated
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
$ 41,303
$ 18,937
$ 3,039
$ 49
$ 63,328
Intersegment revenues
996
(1,180)
184
-
-
Total net revenues
42,299
17,757
3,223
49
63,328
Operating profit (loss)
$ 11,284
$ 485
$ 196
$ (872)
$ 11,093
Travelzoo
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP operating expense
$ 13,505
$ 14,825
$ 41,869
$ 43,999
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles (A)
95
384
500
1,171
Stock option expenses (B)
456
359
1,239
1,186
Severance-related expenses (C)
330
-
360
95
Non-GAAP operating expense
12,624
14,082
39,770
41,547
GAAP operating profit
4,045
3,109
13,647
11,093
Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)
881
743
2,099
2,452
Non-GAAP operating profit
4,926
3,852
15,746
13,545
