Ignacio Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our results for the third quarter reflected an increase in net interest income, which was offset by a higher provision for credit losses. The increase in the provision was related in part to loan growth of nearly 2% during the quarter. Credit quality trends remained stable. While consumer portfolios reflected increased delinquencies, they remain slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Capital continues to be a source of strength, evidenced by the increase in our dividend and stock repurchases. We also experienced healthy increases in our tangible book value per share and TCE ratio.

We continued to advance our business transformation, making meaningful progress in modernizing our customer channels and improving the customer experience. We are optimistic about the future, as we continue to leverage the opportunities stemming from our robust balance sheet, our dedicated team and extensive customer base."

Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended Nine months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 Net interest income $572,473 $568,312 $534,020 $1,691,529 $1,597,344 Provision for credit losses 71,448 46,794 45,117 190,840 129,946 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 501,025 521,518 488,903 1,500,689 1,467,398 Other non-interest income 164,082 166,306 159,549 494,206 481,981 Operating expenses 467,321 469,576 465,984 1,420,010 1,366,955 Income before income tax 197,786 218,248 182,468 574,885 582,424 Income tax expense 42,463 40,459 45,859 138,490 135,676 Net income $155,323 $177,789 $136,609 $436,395 $446,748 Net income applicable to common stock $154,970 $177,436 $136,256 $435,336 $445,689 Net income per common share-basic $2.16 $2.47 $1.90 $6.06 $6.22 Net income per common share-diluted $2.16 $2.46 $1.90 $6.05 $6.21

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information prepared under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures when it has determined that these measures provide more meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis

Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D, E and F. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Tangible Common Equity

The tangible common equity, tangible common equity ratio, tangible assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios are commonly used by banks and analysts to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method for mergers and acquisitions. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets or related measures should be used in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Refer to Table R for a reconciliation of total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets.

Net interest income and net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP )

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $572.5 million, an increase of $4.2 million when compared to $568.3 million for the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.24% compared to 3.22% in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Taxable Equivalent

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2024 was $612.9 million, compared to $614.8 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million. Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.47%, compared to 3.48% in the second quarter of 2024 driven by lower exempt income from U.S. Treasury Securities.

The main variances in net interest income and net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis were:

lower interest income from investment securities by $14.6 million due to lower volume of U.S. Treasury Bills by $1.2 billion due to the slow down in the reinvestment activity of matured investments, in part due to a reduction in average deposit balances during the quarter of $519.9 million, mainly P.R. low cost deposits, and funding loan growth; and

higher interest expense from deposits by $11.0 million, due to higher cost of interest-bearing deposits by eight basis points. In Puerto Rico, government interest-bearing deposits increased by two basis points, and their average balances increased by $176.1 million quarter-over-quarter. This cost of deposits during the quarter was further impacted by a 21 basis points increase in the overall cost of time deposits, including the full quarter effect of the repricing of certain P.R. government deposits managed by the Corporation's fiduciary services division, which were repriced late in the second quarter;

partially offset by:

higher income from money market investments by $7.7 million due to higher volumes by $562.7 million compared to the previous quarter; and

higher interest income from loans by $16.3 million due to a higher average loan balance and higher yields, mainly in the commercial, mortgage and auto loans portfolio.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Segment)

Net interest income for the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") segment amounted to $488.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.7 million when compared to $488.7 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin in the BPPR segment increased from the second quarter of 2024 by one basis points to 3.41%. The most significant variances quarter-over-quarter were:

interest income from investment securities decreased by $9.9 million, primarily due to a $1.3 billion reduction in the volume of U.S. Treasury bills. This decline was mainly caused by maturities and a slowdown in reinvestment, partly due to support loan growth and a lower deposit balance; and

interest expense on deposits increased by $6.9 million, mainly driven by P.R. government deposits that increased two basis points or $4.7 million quarter-over-quarter. Time deposit costs went up by $2.1 million or a 24-basis point increase, driven by the full quarter effect of the repricing of certain P.R. government deposits managed by the Corporation's fiduciary services division. The total deposit cost for the quarter was 1.89%, a six-basis point increase from the prior quarter;

partially offset by:

an increase of $12.8 million in interest income from loans, primarily driven by a higher average loan balance across all portfolios. The most significant contributions to the quarter-over-quarter variance came from commercial loans, auto loans, and mortgage loans, which increased by $4.1 million, $2.9 million, and $2.2 million, respectively; and

higher income from money market investments by $3.6 million due to higher volumes by $239.9 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Popular Bank Segment)

Net interest income and net interest margin for the Popular Bank ("PB", or "Popular U.S.") segment increased compared to the previous quarter by $7.3 million and 13 basis points and totaled $93.1 million and 2.73%, respectively. The most significant variances quarter-over-quarter contributing to net interest income and net interest margin for PB were:

interest income from money markets and investment securities increased by $5.3 million, mainly due to higher volume of money market investments by $284.0 million resulting from higher average deposit balances; and

interest income from loans increased by $3.2 million mainly due to a higher yield in the commercial loan portfolio by 12 basis points;

partially offset by:

total interest expense on deposits in PB increased by $1.4 million primarily due to an increase in the average balance of time deposits of $307.0 million partially offset by a decrease in time deposit costs of 23 basis points, driven by changes in the cost of intercompany deposits. When compared to the previous period, the overall cost of deposits fell by eight basis points.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income amounted to $164.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.2 million when compared to $166.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The variance in non-interest income was primarily due to lower income from mortgage banking activities by $3.1 million, mainly due to a decrease in the fair value of Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSRs") driven by portfolio runoff, a slight increase in prepayment speeds and lower estimated escrow float earnings.

Refer to Table B for further details.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $467.3 million, a decrease of $2.3 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:

lower professional fees by $11.0 million mainly due to a decrease of $6.1 million in consulting fees related to corporate initiatives. The remaining decrease in professional fees is mainly attributed to lower legal service fees and equity compensation granted to directors during the second quarter of 2024;

lower operational losses by $6.1 million due to a buildup of reserves for operational losses during the second quarter of 2024; and

lower processing and transactional services expenses by $4.8 million mainly due to lower debit card issuance costs and point of service (POS) processing fees;

partially offset by:

higher technology and software expenses by $8.7 million mainly driven by an increase of $3.0 million in IT project consulting fees, higher consulting fees for cybersecurity and fraud prevention initiatives, and higher software amortization expenses;

higher personnel costs by $4.4 million mainly due to higher salary expense and contributions to employee savings plans resulting from annual salary revisions and merit increases effective in July 2024; partially offset by a decrease in restricted shares and incentive compensation expenses;

higher other taxes expense by $2.4 million mainly due to an increase in municipal license tax and expenses related to regulatory examination fees in BPPR; and

lower other real estate owned (OREO) benefit by $3.1 million mainly due to lower gains on sale of mortgage and commercial properties.

Full-time equivalent employees were 9,246 as of September 30, 2024, compared to 9,241 as of June 30, 2024.

For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.

Income taxes

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $42.5 million, compared to an income tax expense of $40.5 million for the previous quarter.

The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the third quarter of 2024 was 21.5%, compared to 18.5% for the previous quarter.

The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2024 to be within a range from 21% to 23%.

Credit Quality

The Corporation continued to reflect favorable credit quality metrics in the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the previous quarter. While non-performing loans ("NPLs"), net charge offs ("NCOs") and inflows to NPLs remained below historical averages, consumer portfolios reflected increased delinquencies and NCOs for the quarter primarily driven by auto loans. The mortgage and commercial portfolios continue to operate with low level of delinquencies and NCOs. The Corporation continues to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and borrower performance given higher interest rates and inflationary pressures. Management believes that the improvements over recent years in risk management practices and the overall risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios position Popular to continue to operate successfully under the current environment.

The following presents credit quality results for the third quarter of 2024:

Non-Performing Loans and Net Charge Offs

Total NPLs increased by $19.6 million compared to the previous quarter. Excluding consumer loans, inflows of NPLs held-in-the-portfolio saw a decrease of $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The ratio of NPLs to total loans held in the portfolio remained steady at 1.0%, consistent with the prior quarter's ratio. The drivers of these changes are mainly related to the following:

In the BPPR segment, NPLs increased by $1.9 million, mainly driven by auto loans NPLs with a $8.5 million increase, offset in part by lower mortgage loans NPLs by $5.9 million. Excluding consumer loans, inflows to NPLs in the BPPR segment decreased by $4.5 million compared to the previous quarter.

In the PB segment, NPLs increased by $17.6 million driven by a single $17.1 million mortgage loan. Inflows to NPLs, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $3.2 million, driven by lower inflows in the commercial portfolio by $19.6 million, offset in part by a single mortgage relationship.

Total NCOs of $58.5 million, increased by $4.9 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Corporation's ratio of annualized NCOs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.65%, compared to 0.61% in the second quarter of 2024. The drivers of these changes are mainly related to the following:

In the BPPR segment, NCOs increased by $5.3 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by higher consumer NCOs by $8.6 million. NCOs increase in the consumer portfolio was mostly related to auto loans by $6.6 million.

In the PB segment, NCOs remained flat quarter-over-quarter.

Refer to Table N for further information on NCOs and related ratios.

Other Real Estate Owned Properties ("OREO")

As of September 30, 2024, the Corporation's OREO portfolio amounted to $63.0 million, a decrease of $7.2 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in OREO assets was driven by sales of residential properties in the BPPR segment.

Refer to Table L for additional information and related ratios.

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL")

The ACL as of September 30, 2024 amounted to $744.3 million, an increase of $14.2 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

In the BPPR segment, the ACL increased by $22.6 million driven by an increase of $13.9 million in reserves for commercial loans and an $8.4 million increase in reserves for consumer portfolios. These increases were mainly due to a combination of growth in the commercial portfolio and changes in credit quality trends for the auto and credit cards portfolio. In the PB segment, the ACL decreased by $8.3 million from the previous quarter, mainly driven by lower reserves for the commercial and construction portfolios due to improvements in credit quality and lower balances.

The Corporation's ratio of the ACL to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.06% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.05% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the ACL to NPLs held-in-portfolio was 206.0%, down from 213.6% in the previous quarter.

The provision for loan losses for the loan and lease portfolios for the third quarter of 2024 was $72.8 million, compared to $44.2 million in the previous quarter. The provision loan losses for the BPPR segment amounted to $77.2 million, compared to $48.6 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $28.6 million largely driven by the commercial loan growth and changes in credit quality trends for the auto loans portfolios. The PB segment had a release of $4.4 million, consistent with the previous quarter and driven by improvements in credit quality.

The provision for loan losses for the loan and lease portfolios, along with the $0.5 million reserve release related to unfunded loan commitments and the $0.9 million reserve release in the Corporation's investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2024, are consolidated and shown together under the provision for credit losses in our Consolidated Statement of Operations. For the third quarter, the provision for credit losses amounted to $71.4 million, up from $46.8 million in the previous quarter.

Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio $361,398 $341,835 $361,523 Other real estate owned 63,028 70,225 82,322 Total non-performing assets $424,426 $412,060 $443,845 Net charge-offs for the quarter $58,529 $53,630 $32,655 Ratios: Loans held-in-portfolio $36,194,967 $35,591,620 $34,029,313 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 1.00 % 0.96 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.06 2.05 2.09 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 205.96 213.58 196.69 Refer to Table L for additional information.

Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios (Unaudited) Quarters ended Nine months ended (In thousands) 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios: BPPR $77,147 $48,585 $54,017 $186,740 $127,599 Popular U.S. (4,378 ) (4,428 ) (10,503 ) 2,572 (1,278 ) Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $72,769 $44,157 $43,514 $189,312 $126,321

Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios $77,147 $48,585 $54,017 Net charge-offs 54,581 49,308 25,600 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 288,815 286,887 333,825 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.86 % 0.79 % 0.44 % Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 2.59 % 2.56 % 2.63 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 230.66 % 224.34 % 187.08 % Quarters ended Popular U.S. 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $(4,378 ) $(4,428 ) $(10,503 ) Net charge-offs 3,948 4,322 7,055 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 72,583 54,948 27,698 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.28 % Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 0.75 % 0.83 % 0.84 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 107.66 % 157.37 % 312.42 %

Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 Cash and money market investments $6,958,382 $7,211,367 $6,924,772 Investment securities 25,280,451 26,742,639 25,653,616 Loans 36,194,967 35,591,620 34,029,313 Total assets 71,323,074 72,845,072 69,736,936 Deposits 63,668,501 65,530,862 63,337,600 Borrowings 973,736 1,047,264 1,097,720 Total liabilities 65,532,560 67,472,394 65,279,328 Stockholders' equity 5,790,514 5,372,678 4,457,608

Total assets amounted to $71.3 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.5 billion from the second quarter of 2024, driven by:

a decrease in securities available-for-sale ("AFS") of $1.4 billion, mainly due to repayments and maturities, partially offset by a decrease in the unrealized losses of AFS securities of $378.9 million;

a decrease in other assets of $404.6 million, driven by unsettled trade receivables related to proceeds from maturities of U.S. Treasury Notes and interest payments from the second quarter of 2024 which were received in the third quarter; and

a decrease in money market investments of $320.6 million, mainly driven by lower deposits and deployment of funds to support loan growth;

partially offset by:

an increase in loans held-in-portfolio by $603.3 million, primarily in BPPR with an increase of $582.1 million across most portfolios, particularly commercial loans, while PB's increased by $21.2 million.

Total liabilities decreased by $1.9 billion from the second quarter of 2024, driven by:

a decrease of $1.9 billion in deposits, mainly driven by interest bearing deposit accounts in BPPR, including the P.R. government demand accounts, offset by an increase in time deposits at PB.

Stockholders' equity increased by $417.8 million from the second quarter of 2024 mainly due to the change in the accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by the decrease in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of AFS securities of $326.1 million and the amortization of unrealized losses from securities previously reclassified to HTM of $36.3 million, net of tax effect, coupled with retained earnings resulting from the quarter's net income of $155.3 million, partially offset by common and preferred dividends declared during the quarter of $45.0 million and by an increase in Treasury Stock due to the repurchases of 599,096 shares of common stock for $58.8 million during the quarter as part of the previously announced authorization.

The Corporation is in the process of completing its annual goodwill impairment test, using July 31, 2024 as the evaluation date. The Corporation expects to finalize its evaluation prior to the filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any impairment of goodwill would result in a non-cash expense, net of tax impact. A charge to earnings related to goodwill impairment would not materially impact regulatory capital and tangible capital calculations.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.42%, $80.35 and $69.04, respectively, at September 30, 2024, compared to 16.48%, $73.94 and $62.71, respectively, at June 30, 2024. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes (including on our cost of deposits), our ability to attract deposits and grow our loan portfolio, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new regulatory requirements or accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the occurrence of unforeseen or catastrophic events, including extreme weather events, pandemics, man-made disasters or acts of violence or war, as well as actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of such events on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, imposition of additional or special FDIC assessments, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended Nine months ended 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 Basic EPS $2.16 $2.47 $1.90 $6.06 $6.22 Diluted EPS $2.16 $2.46 $1.90 $6.05 $6.21 Average common shares outstanding 71,807,136 71,970,773 71,794,934 71,882,273 71,676,630 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 71,828,402 71,991,911 71,818,102 71,912,153 71,736,514 Common shares outstanding at end of period 71,787,349 72,365,926 72,127,595 71,787,349 72,127,595 Market value per common share $100.27 $88.43 $63.01 $100.27 $63.01 Market capitalization - (In millions) $7,198 $6,399 $4,545 $7,198 $4,545 Return on average assets 0.84 % 0.97 % 0.75 % 0.79 % 0.84 % Return on average common equity 8.82 % 10.38 % 8.17 % 8.43 % 9.13 % Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 3.24 % 3.22 % 3.07 % 3.20 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.24 % 3.44 % 3.32 % Common equity per share $80.35 $73.94 $61.49 $80.35 $61.49 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $69.04 $62.71 $50.20 $69.04 $50.20 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 7.03 % 6.30 % 5.25 % 7.03 % 5.25 % Return on average tangible common equity [1] 9.98 % 11.77 % 9.36 % 9.56 % 10.48 % Tier 1 capital 16.48 % 16.54 % 16.87 % 16.48 % 16.87 % Total capital 18.24 % 18.30 % 18.67 % 18.24 % 18.67 % Tier 1 leverage 8.67 % 8.53 % 8.41 % 8.67 % 8.41 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital 16.42 % 16.48 % 16.81 % 16.42 % 16.81 % [1] Refer to Table R for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Nine months ended Q3 2024 Q3 2024 (In thousands, except per share information) 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 vs. Q2 2024 30-Sep-23 vs. Q3 2023 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 Interest income: Loans $664,731 $648,739 $15,992 $596,886 $67,845 $1,952,200 $1,708,216 Money market investments 96,061 88,316 7,745 99,286 (3,225 ) 272,893 265,785 Investment securities 176,656 184,852 (8,196 ) 148,614 28,042 528,403 403,814 Total interest income 937,448 921,907 15,541 844,786 92,662 2,753,496 2,377,815 Interest expense: Deposits 350,985 339,939 11,046 294,121 56,864 1,020,420 730,824 Short-term borrowings 1,430 1,126 304 1,478 (48 ) 3,748 5,987 Long-term debt 12,560 12,530 30 15,167 (2,607 ) 37,799 43,660 Total interest expense 364,975 353,595 11,380 310,766 54,209 1,061,967 780,471 Net interest income 572,473 568,312 4,161 534,020 38,453 1,691,529 1,597,344 Provision for credit losses 71,448 46,794 24,654 45,117 26,331 190,840 129,946 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 501,025 521,518 (20,493 ) 488,903 12,122 1,500,689 1,467,398 Service charges on deposit accounts 38,315 37,526 789 37,318 997 113,283 109,777 Other service fees 98,748 96,863 1,885 93,407 5,341 289,883 277,748 Mortgage banking activities 2,670 5,723 (3,053 ) 5,393 (2,723 ) 12,753 15,109 Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities (546 ) 319 (865 ) (1,319 ) 773 876 1,165 Net gain on trading account debt securities 817 277 540 219 598 1,455 632 Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale - - - (44 ) 44 - (44 ) Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold 808 212 596 (187 ) 995 783 (31 ) Other operating income 23,270 25,386 (2,116 ) 24,762 (1,492 ) 75,173 77,625 Total non-interest income 164,082 166,306 (2,224 ) 159,549 4,533 494,206 481,981 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 135,983 128,634 7,349 127,832 8,151 394,001 378,126 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 26,350 30,626 (4,276 ) 27,670 (1,320 ) 95,587 86,025 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 16,387 16,619 (232 ) 16,985 (598 ) 50,391 49,871 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 23,136 21,545 1,591 20,665 2,471 74,678 69,358 Total personnel costs 201,856 197,424 4,432 193,152 8,704 614,657 583,380 Net occupancy expenses 28,031 27,692 339 28,100 (69 ) 83,764 81,304 Equipment expenses 9,349 9,662 (313 ) 8,905 444 28,578 26,878 Other taxes 17,757 15,333 2,424 8,590 9,167 47,465 41,290 Professional fees 26,708 37,744 (11,036 ) 38,514 (11,806 ) 93,370 122,077 Technology and software expenses 88,452 79,752 8,700 72,930 15,522 247,666 213,843 Processing and transactional services Credit and debit cards 11,761 13,739 (1,978 ) 13,762 (2,001 ) 37,644 37,896 Other processing and transactional services 22,559 25,357 (2,798 ) 24,137 (1,578 ) 69,966 70,713 Total processing and transactional services 34,320 39,096 (4,776 ) 37,899 (3,579 ) 107,610 108,609 Communications 5,229 4,357 872 4,220 1,009 14,143 12,483 Business promotion Rewards and customer loyalty programs 16,533 16,406 127 15,988 545 46,995 44,962 Other business promotion 9,104 9,043 61 7,087 2,017 25,080 22,067 Total business promotion 25,637 25,449 188 23,075 2,562 72,075 67,029 Deposit insurance 10,433 10,581 (148 ) 8,932 1,501 44,901 24,600 Other real estate owned (OREO) income (2,674 ) (5,750 ) 3,076 (5,189 ) 2,515 (13,745 ) (10,197 ) Other operating expenses Operational losses 5,769 11,823 (6,054 ) 5,504 265 21,153 16,584 All other 15,750 15,679 71 17,557 (1,807 ) 56,140 53,690 Total other operating expenses 21,519 27,502 (5,983 ) 23,061 (1,542 ) 77,293 70,274 Amortization of intangibles 704 734 (30 ) 795 (91 ) 2,233 2,385 Goodwill impairment charge - - - 23,000 (23,000 ) - 23,000 Total operating expenses 467,321 469,576 (2,255 ) 465,984 1,337 1,420,010 1,366,955 Income before income tax 197,786 218,248 (20,462 ) 182,468 15,318 574,885 582,424 Income tax expense 42,463 40,459 2,004 45,859 (3,396 ) 138,490 135,676 Net income $155,323 $177,789 $(22,466 ) $136,609 $18,714 $436,395 $446,748 Net income applicable to common stock $154,970 $177,436 $(22,466 ) $136,256 $18,714 $435,336 $445,689 Net income per common share - basic $2.16 $2.47 $(0.31 ) $1.90 $0.26 $6.06 $6.22 Net income per common share - diluted $2.16 $2.46 $(0.30 ) $1.90 $0.26 $6.05 $6.21 Dividends Declared per Common Share $0.62 $0.62 $- $0.55 $0.07 $1.86 $1.65

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q3 2024 vs. (In thousands) 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 Q2 2024 Assets: Cash and due from banks $427,594 $359,973 $535,335 $67,621 Money market investments 6,530,788 6,851,394 6,389,437 (320,606 ) Trading account debt securities, at fair value 30,843 28,045 30,988 2,798 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 17,186,123 18,543,279 17,129,858 (1,357,156 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses - 500 - (500 ) Debt securities available-for-sale, net 17,186,123 18,542,779 17,129,858 (1,356,656 ) Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 7,865,294 7,975,524 8,302,082 (110,230 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses 5,430 6,251 6,057 (821 ) Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 7,859,864 7,969,273 8,296,025 (109,409 ) Equity securities 198,191 195,791 190,688 2,400 Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 5,509 8,225 5,239 (2,716 ) Loans held-in-portfolio 36,599,612 35,978,602 34,369,775 621,010 Less: Unearned income 404,645 386,982 340,462 17,663 Allowance for credit losses 744,320 730,077 711,068 14,243 Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 35,450,647 34,861,543 33,318,245 589,104 Premises and equipment, net 624,376 599,058 534,384 25,318 Other real estate 63,028 70,225 82,322 (7,197 ) Accrued income receivable 257,406 260,162 257,833 (2,756 ) Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 108,827 113,386 119,030 (4,559 ) Other assets 1,767,919 2,172,555 2,032,565 (404,636 ) Goodwill 804,428 804,428 804,428 - Other intangible assets 7,531 8,235 10,559 (704 ) Total assets $71,323,074 $72,845,072 $69,736,936 $(1,521,998 ) Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $15,276,071 $15,470,082 $15,201,374 $(194,011 ) Interest bearing 48,392,430 50,060,780 48,136,226 (1,668,350 ) Total deposits 63,668,501 65,530,862 63,337,600 (1,862,361 ) Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 55,360 105,684 93,071 (50,324 ) Notes payable 918,376 941,580 1,004,649 (23,204 ) Other liabilities 890,323 894,268 844,008 (3,945 ) Total liabilities 65,532,560 67,472,394 65,279,328 (1,939,834 ) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 22,143 22,143 22,143 - Common stock 1,048 1,048 1,048 - Surplus 4,853,869 4,852,747 4,797,364 1,122 Retained earnings 4,495,878 4,385,522 4,189,865 110,356 Treasury stock (2,069,430 ) (2,010,500 ) (2,018,870 ) (58,930 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,512,994 ) (1,878,282 ) (2,533,942 ) 365,288 Total stockholders' equity 5,790,514 5,372,678 4,457,608 417,836 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $71,323,074 $72,845,072 $69,736,936 $(1,521,998 )

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 Variance 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 Variance 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 7,033 $ 6,471 $ 562 5.43 % 5.49 % (0.06 ) % Money market investments $ 96,061 $ 88,316 $ 7,745 $ 59 $ 7,686 27,569 28,943 (1,374 ) 2.92 3.01 (0.09 ) Investment securities [1] 202,317 216,922 (14,605 ) (4,017 ) (10,588 ) 30 26 4 5.87 5.69 0.18 Trading securities 436 367 69 16 53 Total money market, investment and trading 34,632 35,440 (808 ) 3.43 3.47 (0.04 ) securities 298,814 305,605 (6,791 ) (3,942 ) (2,849 ) Loans: 17,798 17,707 91 6.90 6.86 0.04 Commercial 308,734 302,003 6,731 5,175 1,556 1,129 1,070 59 8.85 9.11 (0.26 ) Construction 25,102 24,224 878 (446 ) 1,324 1,851 1,789 62 6.97 6.86 0.11 Leasing 32,241 30,697 1,544 472 1,072 7,911 7,817 94 5.73 5.66 0.07 Mortgage 113,409 110,673 2,736 1,399 1,337 3,211 3,192 19 14.08 13.97 0.11 Consumer 112,423 110,906 1,517 675 842 3,879 3,819 60 8.94 8.88 0.06 Auto 87,189 84,268 2,921 1,575 1,346 35,779 35,394 385 7.56 7.52 0.04 Total loans 679,098 662,771 16,327 8,850 7,477 $ 70,411 $ 70,834 $ (423 ) 5.53 % 5.49 % 0.04 % Total earning assets $ 977,912 $ 968,376 $ 9,536 $ 4,908 $ 4,628 Interest bearing deposits: $ 26,148 $ 26,105 $ 43 3.64 % 3.60 % 0.04 % NOW and money market [2] $ 238,923 $ 233,345 $ 5,578 $ 7,861 $ (2,283 ) 14,322 14,732 (410 ) 0.92 0.92 - Savings 33,169 33,795 (626 ) 858 (1,484 ) 9,069 9,014 55 3.46 3.25 0.21 Time deposits 78,893 72,799 6,094 5,459 635 49,539 49,851 (312 ) 2.82 2.74 0.08 Total interest bearing deposits 350,985 339,939 11,046 14,178 (3,132 ) 14,968 15,176 (208 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 64,507 65,027 (520 ) 2.16 2.10 0.06 Total deposits 350,985 339,939 11,046 14,178 (3,132 ) 101 80 21 5.62 5.64 (0.02 ) Short-term borrowings 1,431 1,126 305 8 297 Other medium and 950 978 (28 ) 5.32 5.16 0.16 long-term debt 12,560 12,530 30 131 (101 ) Total interest bearing 50,590 50,909 (319 ) 2.87 2.79 0.08 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 364,976 353,595 11,381 14,317 (2,936 ) 4,853 4,749 104 Other sources of funds $ 70,411 $ 70,834 $ (423 ) 2.06 % 2.01 % 0.05 % Total source of funds 364,976 353,595 11,381 14,317 (2,936 ) Net interest margin/ 3.47 % 3.48 % (0.01 ) % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 612,936 614,781 (1,845 ) $ (9,409 ) $ 7,564 2.66 % 2.70 % (0.04 ) % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 40,464 46,469 (6,005 ) Net interest margin/ income 3.24 % 3.22 % 0.02 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 572,472 $ 568,312 $ 4,160 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 Variance 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 Variance 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 7,033 $ 7,292 $ (259 ) 5.43 % 5.40 % 0.03 % Money market investments $ 96,061 $ 99,285 $ (3,224 ) $ 312 $ (3,536 ) 27,569 28,396 (827 ) 2.92 2.31 0.61 Investment securities [1] 202,317 165,319 36,998 41,381 (4,383 ) 30 34 (4 ) 5.87 4.43 1.44 Trading securities 436 375 61 110 (49 ) Total money market, investment and trading 34,632 35,722 (1,090 ) 3.43 2.95 0.48 securities 298,814 264,979 33,835 41,803 (7,968 ) Loans: 17,798 16,611 1,187 6.90 6.64 0.26 Commercial 308,734 277,977 30,757 10,336 20,421 1,129 865 264 8.85 8.99 (0.14 ) Construction 25,102 19,580 5,522 (364 ) 5,886 1,851 1,669 182 6.97 6.50 0.47 Leasing 32,241 27,142 5,099 2,022 3,077 7,911 7,504 407 5.73 5.42 0.31 Mortgage 113,409 101,700 11,709 6,038 5,671 3,211 3,147 64 14.08 13.39 0.69 Consumer 112,423 105,042 7,381 4,260 3,121 3,879 3,657 222 8.94 8.47 0.47 Auto 87,189 78,055 9,134 4,248 4,886 35,779 33,453 2,326 7.56 7.24 0.32 Total loans 679,098 609,496 69,602 26,540 43,062 $ 70,411 $ 69,175 $ 1,236 5.53 % 5.02 % 0.51 % Total earning assets $ 977,912 $ 874,475 $ 103,437 $ 68,343 $ 35,094 Interest bearing deposits: $ 26,148 $ 25,652 $ 496 3.64 % 3.31 % 0.33 % NOW and money market [2] $ 238,923 $ 213,957 $ 24,966 $ 26,317 $ (1,351 ) 14,322 14,875 (553 ) 0.92 0.73 0.19 Savings 33,169 27,373 5,796 6,429 (633 ) 9,069 7,986 1,083 3.46 2.62 0.84 Time deposits 78,893 52,791 26,102 16,893 9,209 49,539 48,513 1,026 2.82 2.41 0.41 Total interest bearing deposits 350,985 294,121 56,864 49,639 7,225 14,968 15,038 (70 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 64,507 63,551 956 2.16 1.84 0.32 Total deposits 350,985 294,121 56,864 49,639 7,225 101 108 (7 ) 5.62 5.45 0.17 Short-term borrowings 1,431 1,478 (47 ) 44 (91 ) Other medium and 950 1,172 (222 ) 5.32 5.20 0.12 long-term debt 12,560 15,167 (2,607 ) 415 (3,022 ) Total interest bearing 50,590 49,793 797 2.87 2.48 0.39 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 364,976 310,766 54,210 50,098 4,112 4,853 4,344 509 Other sources of funds $ 70,411 $ 69,175 $ 1,236 2.06 % 1.78 % 0.28 % Total source of funds 364,976 310,766 54,210 50,098 4,112 Net interest margin/ 3.47 % 3.24 % 0.23 % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 612,936 563,709 49,227 $ 18,245 $ 30,982 2.66 % 2.54 % 0.12 % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 40,464 29,689 10,775 Net interest margin/ income 3.24 % 3.07 % 0.17 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 572,472 $ 534,020 $ 38,452 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 Variance 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 Variance 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 6,664 $ 6,966 $ (302 ) 5.47 % 5.10 % 0.37 % Money market investments $ 272,893 $ 265,785 $ 7,108 $ 18,902 $ (11,794 ) 28,271 28,205 66 2.88 2.18 0.70 Investment securities [1] 610,342 460,641 149,701 148,137 1,564 30 32 (2 ) 5.02 4.52 0.50 Trading securities 1,114 1,084 30 117 (87 ) Total money market, investment and trading 34,965 35,203 (238 ) 3.38 2.76 0.62 securities 884,349 727,510 156,839 167,156 (10,317 ) Loans: 17,707 16,206 1,501 6.87 6.50 0.37 Commercial 910,241 787,381 122,860 47,469 75,391 1,064 778 286 8.97 8.79 0.18 Construction 71,426 51,178 20,248 1,090 19,158 1,794 1,630 164 6.86 6.31 0.55 Leasing 92,292 77,135 15,157 7,024 8,133 7,818 7,434 384 5.67 5.45 0.22 Mortgage 332,626 303,777 28,849 12,819 16,030 3,209 3,082 127 13.94 13.10 0.83 Consumer 334,818 302,050 32,768 17,783 14,985 3,820 3,603 217 8.86 8.31 0.55 Auto 253,511 223,929 29,582 15,682 13,900 35,412 32,733 2,679 7.52 7.13 0.39 Total loans 1,994,914 1,745,450 249,464 101,867 147,597 $ 70,377 $ 67,936 $ 2,441 5.46 % 4.86 % 0.60 % Total earning assets $ 2,879,263 $ 2,472,960 $ 406,303 $ 269,023 $ 137,280 Interest bearing deposits: $ 25,986 $ 24,407 $ 1,579 3.62 % 2.93 % 0.69 % NOW and money market [2] $ 704,396 $ 534,567 $ 169,829 $ 137,718 $ 32,111 14,584 14,889 (305 ) 0.93 0.62 0.31 Savings 101,136 69,262 31,874 30,343 1,531 8,877 7,603 1,274 3.23 2.23 1.00 Time deposits 214,888 126,995 87,893 56,973 30,920 49,447 46,899 2,548 2.76 2.08 0.68 Total interest bearing deposits 1,020,420 730,824 289,596 225,034 64,562 15,075 15,405 (330 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 64,522 62,304 2,218 2.11 1.57 0.54 Total deposits 1,020,420 730,824 289,596 225,034 64,562 89 160 (71 ) 5.65 5.02 0.63 Short-term borrowings 3,749 5,987 (2,238 ) 681 (2,919 ) Other medium and 975 1,140 (165 ) 5.18 5.12 0.06 long-term debt 37,799 43,660 (5,861 ) 152 (6,013 ) Total interest bearing 50,511 48,199 2,312 2.81 2.16 0.65 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 1,061,968 780,471 281,497 225,867 55,630 4,791 4,332 459 Other sources of funds $ 70,377 $ 67,936 $ 2,441 2.02 % 1.54 % 0.48 % Total source of funds 1,061,968 780,471 281,497 225,867 55,630 Net interest margin/ 3.44 % 3.32 % 0.12 % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 1,817,295 1,692,489 124,806 $ 43,156 $ 81,650 2.65 % 2.70 % (0.05 ) % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 125,766 95,145 30,621 Net interest margin/ income 3.20 % 3.14 % 0.06 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 1,691,529 $ 1,597,344 $ 94,185 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Activities Quarters ended Variance Nine months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 Q3 2024 vs.Q2 2024 Q3 2024 vs.Q3 2023 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 2024 vs. 2023 Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments: Mortgage servicing fees $7,559 $7,602 $8,025 $(43 ) $(466 ) $22,912 $25,083 $(2,171 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments (4,896 ) (1,945 ) (2,793 ) (2,951 ) (2,103 ) (10,280 ) (10,385 ) 105 Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments 2,663 5,657 5,232 (2,994 ) (2,569 ) 12,632 14,698 (2,066 ) Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale 320 2 (335 ) 318 655 396 (133 ) 529 Trading account (loss) profit: Unrealized (loss) gains on outstanding derivative positions (44 ) 56 45 (100 ) (89 ) 113 160 (47 ) Realized (loss) gains on closed derivative positions (261 ) 9 494 (270 ) (755 ) (249 ) 661 (910 ) Total trading account (loss) profit (305 ) 65 539 (370 ) (844 ) (136 ) 821 (957 ) Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances (8 ) (1 ) (43 ) (7 ) 35 (139 ) (277 ) 138 Total mortgage banking activities $2,670 $5,723 $5,393 $(3,053 ) $(2,723 ) $12,753 $15,109 $(2,356 )

Other Service Fees Quarters ended Variance Nine months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 Q3 2024 vs.Q2 2024 Q3 2024 vs.Q3 2023 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-23 2024 vs. 2023 Other service fees: Debit card fees [1] $26,197 $27,176 $24,603 $(979 ) $1,594 $78,907 $74,143 $4,764 Insurance fees 15,422 13,368 14,983 2,054 439 43,479 43,481 (2 ) Credit card fees [1] 31,262 30,748 29,778 514 1,484 91,577 90,146 1,431 Sale and administration of investment products 8,387 7,850 6,820 537 1,567 23,664 19,454 4,210 Trust fees 6,715 6,622 6,381 93 334 20,044 18,756 1,288 Other fees 10,765 11,099 10,842 (334 ) (77 ) 32,212 31,768 444 Total other service fees $98,748 $96,863 $93,407 $1,885 $5,341 $289,883 $277,748 $12,135 [1] Effective in the third quarter of 2024, the Corporation is reclassifying certain interchange fees, which were previously included jointly with credit card fees from common network activity, as debit card fees. Interchange fees amounting to $11.3 million and $10.9 million, were reclassified for the first and second quarters of 2024, respectively. For the quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, interchange fees of approximately $11.0 million and $33.8 million were reclassified.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table H - Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 Q3 2024 vs.Q2 2024 % of Change Q3 2024 vs.Q3 2023 % of Change Loans held-in-portfolio: Commercial Commercial multi-family $2,405,302 $2,384,480 $2,328,433 $20,822 0.87 % $76,869 3.30 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 5,185,381 5,004,472 5,035,130 180,909 3.61 % 150,251 2.98 % Commercial real estate owner occupied 3,092,393 3,143,817 3,044,905 (51,424 ) (1.64 %) 47,488 1.56 % Commercial and industrial 7,400,553 7,195,357 6,527,082 205,196 2.85 % 873,471 13.38 % Total Commercial 18,083,629 17,728,126 16,935,550 355,503 2.01 % 1,148,079 6.78 % Construction 1,113,307 1,105,759 922,112 7,548 0.68 % 191,195 20.73 % Leasing 1,887,052 1,828,048 1,698,114 59,004 3.23 % 188,938 11.13 % Mortgage 7,993,348 7,883,726 7,585,111 109,622 1.39 % 408,237 5.38 % Consumer Credit cards 1,186,893 1,162,557 1,077,428 24,336 2.09 % 109,465 10.16 % Home equity lines of credit 69,691 68,992 67,499 699 1.01 % 2,192 3.25 % Personal 1,873,175 1,879,619 1,952,168 (6,444 ) (0.34 %) (78,993 ) (4.05 %) Auto 3,818,607 3,773,292 3,633,196 45,315 1.20 % 185,411 5.10 % Other 169,265 161,501 158,135 7,764 4.81 % 11,130 7.04 % Total Consumer 7,117,631 7,045,961 6,888,426 71,670 1.02 % 229,205 3.33 % Total loans held-in-portfolio $36,194,967 $35,591,620 $34,029,313 $603,347 1.70 % $2,165,654 6.36 % Loans held-for-sale: Mortgage $5,509 $8,225 $5,239 $(2,716 ) (33.02 %) $270 5.15 % Total loans held-for-sale $5,509 $8,225 $5,239 $(2,716 ) (33.02 %) $270 5.15 % Total loans $36,200,476 $35,599,845 $34,034,552 $600,631 1.69 % $2,165,924 6.36 %

Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Sep-24 30-Jun-24 30-Sep-23 Q3 2024 vs. Q2 2024 % of Change Q3 2024 vs.Q3 2023 % of Change Non-P.R. government deposits: Demand deposits [1] $15,276,071 $15,470,083 $15,201,374 $(194,012 ) (1.25 %) $74,697 0.49 % Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 20,584,328 21,210,000 22,172,344 (625,672 ) (2.95 %) (1,588,016 ) (7.16 %) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 735,231 729,326 734,479 5,905 0.81 % 752 0.10 % Time deposits (non-brokered) 7,363,477 7,427,612 6,535,481 (64,135 ) (0.86 %) 827,996 12.67 % Time deposits (brokered CDs) 993,522 971,907 943,801 21,615 2.22 % 49,721 5.27 % Sub-total non-P.R. government deposits 44,952,629 45,808,928 45,587,479 (856,299 ) (1.87 %) (634,850 ) (1.39 %) P.R. government deposits: Demand deposits 11,088,511 10,409,323 12,741,408 679,188 6.52 % (1,652,897 ) (12.97 %) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 6,903,370 8,514,473 4,280,038 (1,611,103 ) (18.92 %) 2,623,332 61.29 % Time deposits (non-brokered) 723,991 798,138 728,675 (74,147 ) (9.29 %) (4,684 ) (0.64 %) Sub-total P.R. government deposits 18,715,872 19,721,934 17,750,121 (1,006,062 ) (5.10 %) 965,751 5.44 % Total deposits $63,668,501 $65,530,862 $63,337,600 $(1,862,361 ) (2.84 %) $330,901 0.52 % [1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table I - Loan Delinquency -BPPR Operations (Unaudited) 30-Sep-24 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 1,866 $ - $ 87 $ 1,953 $ 303,581 $ 305,534 $ 87 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 170 174 7,493 7,837 3,140,418 3,148,255 7,493 - Owner occupied 1,544 1,681 26,600 29,825 1,374,025 1,403,850 26,600 - Commercial and industrial 19,074 6,694 23,819 49,587 5,126,538 5,176,125 19,639 4,180 Construction - - - - 190,343 190,343 - - Mortgage 246,220 122,592 359,986 728,798 5,966,619 6,695,417 157,920 202,066 Leasing 19,840 4,661 7,367 31,868 1,855,184 1,887,052 7,367 - Consumer: Credit cards 16,210 11,415 27,214 54,839 1,132,050 1,186,889 - 27,214 Home equity lines of credit - - - - 2,131 2,131 - - Personal 21,726 13,153 21,007 55,886 1,698,195 1,754,081 20,992 15 Auto 104,363 26,090 47,828 178,281 3,640,326 3,818,607 47,828 - Other 727 500 1,188 2,415 154,775 157,190 889 299 Total $ 431,740 $ 186,960 $ 522,589 $ 1,141,289 $ 24,584,185 $ 25,725,474 $ 288,815 $ 233,774 30-Jun-24 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 233 $ - $ 443 $ 676 $ 304,235 $ 304,911 $ 443 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 1,713 - 7,484 9,197 2,970,430 2,979,627 7,484 - Owner occupied 1,770 232 25,285 27,287 1,389,825 1,417,112 25,285 - Commercial and industrial 5,387 2,097 26,560 34,044 4,968,740 5,002,784 22,958 3,602 Construction 5,479 - - 5,479 178,460 183,939 - - Mortgage 287,468 105,266 373,306 766,040 5,824,480 6,590,520 163,790 209,516 Leasing 20,631 5,071 7,059 32,761 1,795,287 1,828,048 7,059 - Consumer: Credit cards 15,032 9,436 23,931 48,399 1,114,140 1,162,539 - 23,931 Home equity lines of credit - - - - 2,216 2,216 - - Personal 21,535 12,755 19,650 53,940 1,690,933 1,744,873 19,650 - Auto 103,873 24,943 39,333 168,149 3,605,143 3,773,292 39,333 - Other 976 258 1,207 2,441 151,092 153,533 885 322 Total $ 464,097 $ 160,058 $ 524,258 $ 1,148,413 $ 23,994,981 $ 25,143,394 $ 286,887 $ 237,371 Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 1,633 $ - $ (356 ) $ 1,277 $ (654 ) $ 623 $ (356 ) $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied (1,543 ) 174 9 (1,360 ) 169,988 168,628 9 - Owner occupied (226 ) 1,449 1,315 2,538 (15,800 ) (13,262 ) 1,315 - Commercial and industrial 13,687 4,597 (2,741 ) 15,543 157,798 173,341 (3,319 ) 578 Construction (5,479 ) - - (5,479 ) 11,883 6,404 - - Mortgage (41,248 ) 17,326 (13,320 ) (37,242 ) 142,139 104,897 (5,870 ) (7,450 ) Leasing (791 ) (410 ) 308 (893 ) 59,897 59,004 308 - Consumer: Credit cards 1,178 1,979 3,283 6,440 17,910 24,350 - 3,283 Home equity lines of credit - - - - (85 ) (85 ) - - Personal 191 398 1,357 1,946 7,262 9,208 1,342 15 Auto 490 1,147 8,495 10,132 35,183 45,315 8,495 - Other (249 ) 242 (19 ) (26 ) 3,683 3,657 4 (23 ) Total $ (32,357 ) $ 26,902 $ (1,669 ) $ (7,124 ) $ 589,204 $ 582,080 $ 1,928 $ (3,597 )