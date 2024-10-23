SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $155.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $177.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Ignacio Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our results for the third quarter reflected an increase in net interest income, which was offset by a higher provision for credit losses. The increase in the provision was related in part to loan growth of nearly 2% during the quarter. Credit quality trends remained stable. While consumer portfolios reflected increased delinquencies, they remain slightly below pre-pandemic levels.
Capital continues to be a source of strength, evidenced by the increase in our dividend and stock repurchases. We also experienced healthy increases in our tangible book value per share and TCE ratio.
We continued to advance our business transformation, making meaningful progress in modernizing our customer channels and improving the customer experience. We are optimistic about the future, as we continue to leverage the opportunities stemming from our robust balance sheet, our dedicated team and extensive customer base."
Earnings Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
Net interest income
$572,473
$568,312
$534,020
$1,691,529
$1,597,344
Provision for credit losses
71,448
46,794
45,117
190,840
129,946
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
501,025
521,518
488,903
1,500,689
1,467,398
Other non-interest income
164,082
166,306
159,549
494,206
481,981
Operating expenses
467,321
469,576
465,984
1,420,010
1,366,955
Income before income tax
197,786
218,248
182,468
574,885
582,424
Income tax expense
42,463
40,459
45,859
138,490
135,676
Net income
$155,323
$177,789
$136,609
$436,395
$446,748
Net income applicable to common stock
$154,970
$177,436
$136,256
$435,336
$445,689
Net income per common share-basic
$2.16
$2.47
$1.90
$6.06
$6.22
Net income per common share-diluted
$2.16
$2.46
$1.90
$6.05
$6.21
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information prepared under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures when it has determined that these measures provide more meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis
Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D, E and F. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Tangible Common Equity
The tangible common equity, tangible common equity ratio, tangible assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios are commonly used by banks and analysts to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase accounting method for mergers and acquisitions. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets or related measures should be used in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Refer to Table R for a reconciliation of total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets.
Net interest income and net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP )
Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $572.5 million, an increase of $4.2 million when compared to $568.3 million for the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.24% compared to 3.22% in the prior quarter.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Taxable Equivalent
Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2024 was $612.9 million, compared to $614.8 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million. Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.47%, compared to 3.48% in the second quarter of 2024 driven by lower exempt income from U.S. Treasury Securities.
The main variances in net interest income and net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis were:
- lower interest income from investment securities by $14.6 million due to lower volume of U.S. Treasury Bills by $1.2 billion due to the slow down in the reinvestment activity of matured investments, in part due to a reduction in average deposit balances during the quarter of $519.9 million, mainly P.R. low cost deposits, and funding loan growth; and
- higher interest expense from deposits by $11.0 million, due to higher cost of interest-bearing deposits by eight basis points. In Puerto Rico, government interest-bearing deposits increased by two basis points, and their average balances increased by $176.1 million quarter-over-quarter. This cost of deposits during the quarter was further impacted by a 21 basis points increase in the overall cost of time deposits, including the full quarter effect of the repricing of certain P.R. government deposits managed by the Corporation's fiduciary services division, which were repriced late in the second quarter;
partially offset by:
- higher income from money market investments by $7.7 million due to higher volumes by $562.7 million compared to the previous quarter; and
- higher interest income from loans by $16.3 million due to a higher average loan balance and higher yields, mainly in the commercial, mortgage and auto loans portfolio.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Segment)
Net interest income for the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") segment amounted to $488.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.7 million when compared to $488.7 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin in the BPPR segment increased from the second quarter of 2024 by one basis points to 3.41%. The most significant variances quarter-over-quarter were:
- interest income from investment securities decreased by $9.9 million, primarily due to a $1.3 billion reduction in the volume of U.S. Treasury bills. This decline was mainly caused by maturities and a slowdown in reinvestment, partly due to support loan growth and a lower deposit balance; and
- interest expense on deposits increased by $6.9 million, mainly driven by P.R. government deposits that increased two basis points or $4.7 million quarter-over-quarter. Time deposit costs went up by $2.1 million or a 24-basis point increase, driven by the full quarter effect of the repricing of certain P.R. government deposits managed by the Corporation's fiduciary services division. The total deposit cost for the quarter was 1.89%, a six-basis point increase from the prior quarter;
partially offset by:
- an increase of $12.8 million in interest income from loans, primarily driven by a higher average loan balance across all portfolios. The most significant contributions to the quarter-over-quarter variance came from commercial loans, auto loans, and mortgage loans, which increased by $4.1 million, $2.9 million, and $2.2 million, respectively; and
- higher income from money market investments by $3.6 million due to higher volumes by $239.9 million.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Popular Bank Segment)
Net interest income and net interest margin for the Popular Bank ("PB", or "Popular U.S.") segment increased compared to the previous quarter by $7.3 million and 13 basis points and totaled $93.1 million and 2.73%, respectively. The most significant variances quarter-over-quarter contributing to net interest income and net interest margin for PB were:
- interest income from money markets and investment securities increased by $5.3 million, mainly due to higher volume of money market investments by $284.0 million resulting from higher average deposit balances; and
- interest income from loans increased by $3.2 million mainly due to a higher yield in the commercial loan portfolio by 12 basis points;
partially offset by:
- total interest expense on deposits in PB increased by $1.4 million primarily due to an increase in the average balance of time deposits of $307.0 million partially offset by a decrease in time deposit costs of 23 basis points, driven by changes in the cost of intercompany deposits. When compared to the previous period, the overall cost of deposits fell by eight basis points.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income amounted to $164.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.2 million when compared to $166.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The variance in non-interest income was primarily due to lower income from mortgage banking activities by $3.1 million, mainly due to a decrease in the fair value of Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSRs") driven by portfolio runoff, a slight increase in prepayment speeds and lower estimated escrow float earnings.
Refer to Table B for further details.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $467.3 million, a decrease of $2.3 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:
- lower professional fees by $11.0 million mainly due to a decrease of $6.1 million in consulting fees related to corporate initiatives. The remaining decrease in professional fees is mainly attributed to lower legal service fees and equity compensation granted to directors during the second quarter of 2024;
- lower operational losses by $6.1 million due to a buildup of reserves for operational losses during the second quarter of 2024; and
- lower processing and transactional services expenses by $4.8 million mainly due to lower debit card issuance costs and point of service (POS) processing fees;
partially offset by:
- higher technology and software expenses by $8.7 million mainly driven by an increase of $3.0 million in IT project consulting fees, higher consulting fees for cybersecurity and fraud prevention initiatives, and higher software amortization expenses;
- higher personnel costs by $4.4 million mainly due to higher salary expense and contributions to employee savings plans resulting from annual salary revisions and merit increases effective in July 2024; partially offset by a decrease in restricted shares and incentive compensation expenses;
- higher other taxes expense by $2.4 million mainly due to an increase in municipal license tax and expenses related to regulatory examination fees in BPPR; and
- lower other real estate owned (OREO) benefit by $3.1 million mainly due to lower gains on sale of mortgage and commercial properties.
Full-time equivalent employees were 9,246 as of September 30, 2024, compared to 9,241 as of June 30, 2024.
For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.
Income taxes
For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $42.5 million, compared to an income tax expense of $40.5 million for the previous quarter.
The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the third quarter of 2024 was 21.5%, compared to 18.5% for the previous quarter.
The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2024 to be within a range from 21% to 23%.
Credit Quality
The Corporation continued to reflect favorable credit quality metrics in the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the previous quarter. While non-performing loans ("NPLs"), net charge offs ("NCOs") and inflows to NPLs remained below historical averages, consumer portfolios reflected increased delinquencies and NCOs for the quarter primarily driven by auto loans. The mortgage and commercial portfolios continue to operate with low level of delinquencies and NCOs. The Corporation continues to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and borrower performance given higher interest rates and inflationary pressures. Management believes that the improvements over recent years in risk management practices and the overall risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios position Popular to continue to operate successfully under the current environment.
The following presents credit quality results for the third quarter of 2024:
Non-Performing Loans and Net Charge Offs
Total NPLs increased by $19.6 million compared to the previous quarter. Excluding consumer loans, inflows of NPLs held-in-the-portfolio saw a decrease of $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The ratio of NPLs to total loans held in the portfolio remained steady at 1.0%, consistent with the prior quarter's ratio. The drivers of these changes are mainly related to the following:
- In the BPPR segment, NPLs increased by $1.9 million, mainly driven by auto loans NPLs with a $8.5 million increase, offset in part by lower mortgage loans NPLs by $5.9 million. Excluding consumer loans, inflows to NPLs in the BPPR segment decreased by $4.5 million compared to the previous quarter.
- In the PB segment, NPLs increased by $17.6 million driven by a single $17.1 million mortgage loan. Inflows to NPLs, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $3.2 million, driven by lower inflows in the commercial portfolio by $19.6 million, offset in part by a single mortgage relationship.
Total NCOs of $58.5 million, increased by $4.9 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Corporation's ratio of annualized NCOs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.65%, compared to 0.61% in the second quarter of 2024. The drivers of these changes are mainly related to the following:
- In the BPPR segment, NCOs increased by $5.3 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by higher consumer NCOs by $8.6 million. NCOs increase in the consumer portfolio was mostly related to auto loans by $6.6 million.
- In the PB segment, NCOs remained flat quarter-over-quarter.
Refer to Table N for further information on NCOs and related ratios.
Other Real Estate Owned Properties ("OREO")
As of September 30, 2024, the Corporation's OREO portfolio amounted to $63.0 million, a decrease of $7.2 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in OREO assets was driven by sales of residential properties in the BPPR segment.
Refer to Table L for additional information and related ratios.
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL")
The ACL as of September 30, 2024 amounted to $744.3 million, an increase of $14.2 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024.
In the BPPR segment, the ACL increased by $22.6 million driven by an increase of $13.9 million in reserves for commercial loans and an $8.4 million increase in reserves for consumer portfolios. These increases were mainly due to a combination of growth in the commercial portfolio and changes in credit quality trends for the auto and credit cards portfolio. In the PB segment, the ACL decreased by $8.3 million from the previous quarter, mainly driven by lower reserves for the commercial and construction portfolios due to improvements in credit quality and lower balances.
The Corporation's ratio of the ACL to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.06% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.05% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the ACL to NPLs held-in-portfolio was 206.0%, down from 213.6% in the previous quarter.
The provision for loan losses for the loan and lease portfolios for the third quarter of 2024 was $72.8 million, compared to $44.2 million in the previous quarter. The provision loan losses for the BPPR segment amounted to $77.2 million, compared to $48.6 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $28.6 million largely driven by the commercial loan growth and changes in credit quality trends for the auto loans portfolios. The PB segment had a release of $4.4 million, consistent with the previous quarter and driven by improvements in credit quality.
The provision for loan losses for the loan and lease portfolios, along with the $0.5 million reserve release related to unfunded loan commitments and the $0.9 million reserve release in the Corporation's investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2024, are consolidated and shown together under the provision for credit losses in our Consolidated Statement of Operations. For the third quarter, the provision for credit losses amounted to $71.4 million, up from $46.8 million in the previous quarter.
Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
$361,398
$341,835
$361,523
Other real estate owned
63,028
70,225
82,322
Total non-performing assets
$424,426
$412,060
$443,845
Net charge-offs for the quarter
$58,529
$53,630
$32,655
Ratios:
Loans held-in-portfolio
$36,194,967
$35,591,620
$34,029,313
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
1.00
%
0.96
%
1.06
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.06
2.05
2.09
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale
205.96
213.58
196.69
Refer to Table L for additional information.
Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Nine months ended
(In thousands)
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios:
BPPR
$77,147
$48,585
$54,017
$186,740
$127,599
Popular U.S.
(4,378
)
(4,428
)
(10,503
)
2,572
(1,278
)
Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$72,769
$44,157
$43,514
$189,312
$126,321
Credit Quality by Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarters ended
BPPR
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios
$77,147
$48,585
$54,017
Net charge-offs
54,581
49,308
25,600
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
288,815
286,887
333,825
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.86
%
0.79
%
0.44
%
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
2.59
%
2.56
%
2.63
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
230.66
%
224.34
%
187.08
%
Quarters ended
Popular U.S.
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$(4,378
)
$(4,428
)
$(10,503
)
Net charge-offs
3,948
4,322
7,055
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
72,583
54,948
27,698
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.28
%
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
0.75
%
0.83
%
0.84
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
107.66
%
157.37
%
312.42
%
Financial Condition Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
Cash and money market investments
$6,958,382
$7,211,367
$6,924,772
Investment securities
25,280,451
26,742,639
25,653,616
Loans
36,194,967
35,591,620
34,029,313
Total assets
71,323,074
72,845,072
69,736,936
Deposits
63,668,501
65,530,862
63,337,600
Borrowings
973,736
1,047,264
1,097,720
Total liabilities
65,532,560
67,472,394
65,279,328
Stockholders' equity
5,790,514
5,372,678
4,457,608
Total assets amounted to $71.3 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.5 billion from the second quarter of 2024, driven by:
- a decrease in securities available-for-sale ("AFS") of $1.4 billion, mainly due to repayments and maturities, partially offset by a decrease in the unrealized losses of AFS securities of $378.9 million;
- a decrease in other assets of $404.6 million, driven by unsettled trade receivables related to proceeds from maturities of U.S. Treasury Notes and interest payments from the second quarter of 2024 which were received in the third quarter; and
- a decrease in money market investments of $320.6 million, mainly driven by lower deposits and deployment of funds to support loan growth;
partially offset by:
- an increase in loans held-in-portfolio by $603.3 million, primarily in BPPR with an increase of $582.1 million across most portfolios, particularly commercial loans, while PB's increased by $21.2 million.
Total liabilities decreased by $1.9 billion from the second quarter of 2024, driven by:
- a decrease of $1.9 billion in deposits, mainly driven by interest bearing deposit accounts in BPPR, including the P.R. government demand accounts, offset by an increase in time deposits at PB.
Stockholders' equity increased by $417.8 million from the second quarter of 2024 mainly due to the change in the accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by the decrease in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of AFS securities of $326.1 million and the amortization of unrealized losses from securities previously reclassified to HTM of $36.3 million, net of tax effect, coupled with retained earnings resulting from the quarter's net income of $155.3 million, partially offset by common and preferred dividends declared during the quarter of $45.0 million and by an increase in Treasury Stock due to the repurchases of 599,096 shares of common stock for $58.8 million during the quarter as part of the previously announced authorization.
The Corporation is in the process of completing its annual goodwill impairment test, using July 31, 2024 as the evaluation date. The Corporation expects to finalize its evaluation prior to the filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any impairment of goodwill would result in a non-cash expense, net of tax impact. A charge to earnings related to goodwill impairment would not materially impact regulatory capital and tangible capital calculations.
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.42%, $80.35 and $69.04, respectively, at September 30, 2024, compared to 16.48%, $73.94 and $62.71, respectively, at June 30, 2024. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
Table H - Loans and Deposits
Table I - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations
Table J - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations
Table K - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated
Table L - Non-Performing Assets
Table M - Activity in Non-Performing Loans
Table N - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios
Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - BPPR Operations
Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Popular U.S. Operations
Table Q - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Consolidated
Table R - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Nine months ended
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
Basic EPS
$2.16
$2.47
$1.90
$6.06
$6.22
Diluted EPS
$2.16
$2.46
$1.90
$6.05
$6.21
Average common shares outstanding
71,807,136
71,970,773
71,794,934
71,882,273
71,676,630
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
71,828,402
71,991,911
71,818,102
71,912,153
71,736,514
Common shares outstanding at end of period
71,787,349
72,365,926
72,127,595
71,787,349
72,127,595
Market value per common share
$100.27
$88.43
$63.01
$100.27
$63.01
Market capitalization - (In millions)
$7,198
$6,399
$4,545
$7,198
$4,545
Return on average assets
0.84
%
0.97
%
0.75
%
0.79
%
0.84
%
Return on average common equity
8.82
%
10.38
%
8.17
%
8.43
%
9.13
%
Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)
3.24
%
3.22
%
3.07
%
3.20
%
3.14
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP
3.47
%
3.48
%
3.24
%
3.44
%
3.32
%
Common equity per share
$80.35
$73.94
$61.49
$80.35
$61.49
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
$69.04
$62.71
$50.20
$69.04
$50.20
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
7.03
%
6.30
%
5.25
%
7.03
%
5.25
%
Return on average tangible common equity [1]
9.98
%
11.77
%
9.36
%
9.56
%
10.48
%
Tier 1 capital
16.48
%
16.54
%
16.87
%
16.48
%
16.87
%
Total capital
18.24
%
18.30
%
18.67
%
18.24
%
18.67
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.67
%
8.53
%
8.41
%
8.67
%
8.41
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
16.42
%
16.48
%
16.81
%
16.42
%
16.81
%
[1] Refer to Table R for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
Quarter ended
Variance
Nine months ended
Q3 2024
Q3 2024
(In thousands, except per share information)
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
vs. Q2 2024
30-Sep-23
vs. Q3 2023
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
Interest income:
Loans
$664,731
$648,739
$15,992
$596,886
$67,845
$1,952,200
$1,708,216
Money market investments
96,061
88,316
7,745
99,286
(3,225
)
272,893
265,785
Investment securities
176,656
184,852
(8,196
)
148,614
28,042
528,403
403,814
Total interest income
937,448
921,907
15,541
844,786
92,662
2,753,496
2,377,815
Interest expense:
Deposits
350,985
339,939
11,046
294,121
56,864
1,020,420
730,824
Short-term borrowings
1,430
1,126
304
1,478
(48
)
3,748
5,987
Long-term debt
12,560
12,530
30
15,167
(2,607
)
37,799
43,660
Total interest expense
364,975
353,595
11,380
310,766
54,209
1,061,967
780,471
Net interest income
572,473
568,312
4,161
534,020
38,453
1,691,529
1,597,344
Provision for credit losses
71,448
46,794
24,654
45,117
26,331
190,840
129,946
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
501,025
521,518
(20,493
)
488,903
12,122
1,500,689
1,467,398
Service charges on deposit accounts
38,315
37,526
789
37,318
997
113,283
109,777
Other service fees
98,748
96,863
1,885
93,407
5,341
289,883
277,748
Mortgage banking activities
2,670
5,723
(3,053
)
5,393
(2,723
)
12,753
15,109
Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities
(546
)
319
(865
)
(1,319
)
773
876
1,165
Net gain on trading account debt securities
817
277
540
219
598
1,455
632
Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale
-
-
-
(44
)
44
-
(44
)
Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold
808
212
596
(187
)
995
783
(31
)
Other operating income
23,270
25,386
(2,116
)
24,762
(1,492
)
75,173
77,625
Total non-interest income
164,082
166,306
(2,224
)
159,549
4,533
494,206
481,981
Operating expenses:
Personnel costs
Salaries
135,983
128,634
7,349
127,832
8,151
394,001
378,126
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
26,350
30,626
(4,276
)
27,670
(1,320
)
95,587
86,025
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
16,387
16,619
(232
)
16,985
(598
)
50,391
49,871
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
23,136
21,545
1,591
20,665
2,471
74,678
69,358
Total personnel costs
201,856
197,424
4,432
193,152
8,704
614,657
583,380
Net occupancy expenses
28,031
27,692
339
28,100
(69
)
83,764
81,304
Equipment expenses
9,349
9,662
(313
)
8,905
444
28,578
26,878
Other taxes
17,757
15,333
2,424
8,590
9,167
47,465
41,290
Professional fees
26,708
37,744
(11,036
)
38,514
(11,806
)
93,370
122,077
Technology and software expenses
88,452
79,752
8,700
72,930
15,522
247,666
213,843
Processing and transactional services
Credit and debit cards
11,761
13,739
(1,978
)
13,762
(2,001
)
37,644
37,896
Other processing and transactional services
22,559
25,357
(2,798
)
24,137
(1,578
)
69,966
70,713
Total processing and transactional services
34,320
39,096
(4,776
)
37,899
(3,579
)
107,610
108,609
Communications
5,229
4,357
872
4,220
1,009
14,143
12,483
Business promotion
Rewards and customer loyalty programs
16,533
16,406
127
15,988
545
46,995
44,962
Other business promotion
9,104
9,043
61
7,087
2,017
25,080
22,067
Total business promotion
25,637
25,449
188
23,075
2,562
72,075
67,029
Deposit insurance
10,433
10,581
(148
)
8,932
1,501
44,901
24,600
Other real estate owned (OREO) income
(2,674
)
(5,750
)
3,076
(5,189
)
2,515
(13,745
)
(10,197
)
Other operating expenses
Operational losses
5,769
11,823
(6,054
)
5,504
265
21,153
16,584
All other
15,750
15,679
71
17,557
(1,807
)
56,140
53,690
Total other operating expenses
21,519
27,502
(5,983
)
23,061
(1,542
)
77,293
70,274
Amortization of intangibles
704
734
(30
)
795
(91
)
2,233
2,385
Goodwill impairment charge
-
-
-
23,000
(23,000
)
-
23,000
Total operating expenses
467,321
469,576
(2,255
)
465,984
1,337
1,420,010
1,366,955
Income before income tax
197,786
218,248
(20,462
)
182,468
15,318
574,885
582,424
Income tax expense
42,463
40,459
2,004
45,859
(3,396
)
138,490
135,676
Net income
$155,323
$177,789
$(22,466
)
$136,609
$18,714
$436,395
$446,748
Net income applicable to common stock
$154,970
$177,436
$(22,466
)
$136,256
$18,714
$435,336
$445,689
Net income per common share - basic
$2.16
$2.47
$(0.31
)
$1.90
$0.26
$6.06
$6.22
Net income per common share - diluted
$2.16
$2.46
$(0.30
)
$1.90
$0.26
$6.05
$6.21
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$0.62
$0.62
$-
$0.55
$0.07
$1.86
$1.65
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
Q3 2024 vs.
(In thousands)
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
Q2 2024
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$427,594
$359,973
$535,335
$67,621
Money market investments
6,530,788
6,851,394
6,389,437
(320,606
)
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
30,843
28,045
30,988
2,798
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
17,186,123
18,543,279
17,129,858
(1,357,156
)
Less: Allowance for credit losses
-
500
-
(500
)
Debt securities available-for-sale, net
17,186,123
18,542,779
17,129,858
(1,356,656
)
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
7,865,294
7,975,524
8,302,082
(110,230
)
Less: Allowance for credit losses
5,430
6,251
6,057
(821
)
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net
7,859,864
7,969,273
8,296,025
(109,409
)
Equity securities
198,191
195,791
190,688
2,400
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
5,509
8,225
5,239
(2,716
)
Loans held-in-portfolio
36,599,612
35,978,602
34,369,775
621,010
Less: Unearned income
404,645
386,982
340,462
17,663
Allowance for credit losses
744,320
730,077
711,068
14,243
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
35,450,647
34,861,543
33,318,245
589,104
Premises and equipment, net
624,376
599,058
534,384
25,318
Other real estate
63,028
70,225
82,322
(7,197
)
Accrued income receivable
257,406
260,162
257,833
(2,756
)
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
108,827
113,386
119,030
(4,559
)
Other assets
1,767,919
2,172,555
2,032,565
(404,636
)
Goodwill
804,428
804,428
804,428
-
Other intangible assets
7,531
8,235
10,559
(704
)
Total assets
$71,323,074
$72,845,072
$69,736,936
$(1,521,998
)
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$15,276,071
$15,470,082
$15,201,374
$(194,011
)
Interest bearing
48,392,430
50,060,780
48,136,226
(1,668,350
)
Total deposits
63,668,501
65,530,862
63,337,600
(1,862,361
)
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
55,360
105,684
93,071
(50,324
)
Notes payable
918,376
941,580
1,004,649
(23,204
)
Other liabilities
890,323
894,268
844,008
(3,945
)
Total liabilities
65,532,560
67,472,394
65,279,328
(1,939,834
)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
22,143
22,143
22,143
-
Common stock
1,048
1,048
1,048
-
Surplus
4,853,869
4,852,747
4,797,364
1,122
Retained earnings
4,495,878
4,385,522
4,189,865
110,356
Treasury stock
(2,069,430
)
(2,010,500
)
(2,018,870
)
(58,930
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(1,512,994
)
(1,878,282
)
(2,533,942
)
365,288
Total stockholders' equity
5,790,514
5,372,678
4,457,608
417,836
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$71,323,074
$72,845,072
$69,736,936
$(1,521,998
)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
Variance
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
Variance
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
7,033
$
6,471
$
562
5.43
%
5.49
%
(0.06
)
%
Money market investments
$
96,061
$
88,316
$
7,745
$
59
$
7,686
27,569
28,943
(1,374
)
2.92
3.01
(0.09
)
Investment securities [1]
202,317
216,922
(14,605
)
(4,017
)
(10,588
)
30
26
4
5.87
5.69
0.18
Trading securities
436
367
69
16
53
Total money market,
investment and trading
34,632
35,440
(808
)
3.43
3.47
(0.04
)
securities
298,814
305,605
(6,791
)
(3,942
)
(2,849
)
Loans:
17,798
17,707
91
6.90
6.86
0.04
Commercial
308,734
302,003
6,731
5,175
1,556
1,129
1,070
59
8.85
9.11
(0.26
)
Construction
25,102
24,224
878
(446
)
1,324
1,851
1,789
62
6.97
6.86
0.11
Leasing
32,241
30,697
1,544
472
1,072
7,911
7,817
94
5.73
5.66
0.07
Mortgage
113,409
110,673
2,736
1,399
1,337
3,211
3,192
19
14.08
13.97
0.11
Consumer
112,423
110,906
1,517
675
842
3,879
3,819
60
8.94
8.88
0.06
Auto
87,189
84,268
2,921
1,575
1,346
35,779
35,394
385
7.56
7.52
0.04
Total loans
679,098
662,771
16,327
8,850
7,477
$
70,411
$
70,834
$
(423
)
5.53
%
5.49
%
0.04
%
Total earning assets
$
977,912
$
968,376
$
9,536
$
4,908
$
4,628
Interest bearing deposits:
$
26,148
$
26,105
$
43
3.64
%
3.60
%
0.04
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
238,923
$
233,345
$
5,578
$
7,861
$
(2,283
)
14,322
14,732
(410
)
0.92
0.92
-
Savings
33,169
33,795
(626
)
858
(1,484
)
9,069
9,014
55
3.46
3.25
0.21
Time deposits
78,893
72,799
6,094
5,459
635
49,539
49,851
(312
)
2.82
2.74
0.08
Total interest bearing deposits
350,985
339,939
11,046
14,178
(3,132
)
14,968
15,176
(208
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
64,507
65,027
(520
)
2.16
2.10
0.06
Total deposits
350,985
339,939
11,046
14,178
(3,132
)
101
80
21
5.62
5.64
(0.02
)
Short-term borrowings
1,431
1,126
305
8
297
Other medium and
950
978
(28
)
5.32
5.16
0.16
long-term debt
12,560
12,530
30
131
(101
)
Total interest bearing
50,590
50,909
(319
)
2.87
2.79
0.08
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
364,976
353,595
11,381
14,317
(2,936
)
4,853
4,749
104
Other sources of funds
$
70,411
$
70,834
$
(423
)
2.06
%
2.01
%
0.05
%
Total source of funds
364,976
353,595
11,381
14,317
(2,936
)
Net interest margin/
3.47
%
3.48
%
(0.01
)
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
612,936
614,781
(1,845
)
$
(9,409
)
$
7,564
2.66
%
2.70
%
(0.04
)
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
40,464
46,469
(6,005
)
Net interest margin/ income
3.24
%
3.22
%
0.02
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
572,472
$
568,312
$
4,160
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
Variance
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
Variance
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
7,033
$
7,292
$
(259
)
5.43
%
5.40
%
0.03
%
Money market investments
$
96,061
$
99,285
$
(3,224
)
$
312
$
(3,536
)
27,569
28,396
(827
)
2.92
2.31
0.61
Investment securities [1]
202,317
165,319
36,998
41,381
(4,383
)
30
34
(4
)
5.87
4.43
1.44
Trading securities
436
375
61
110
(49
)
Total money market,
investment and trading
34,632
35,722
(1,090
)
3.43
2.95
0.48
securities
298,814
264,979
33,835
41,803
(7,968
)
Loans:
17,798
16,611
1,187
6.90
6.64
0.26
Commercial
308,734
277,977
30,757
10,336
20,421
1,129
865
264
8.85
8.99
(0.14
)
Construction
25,102
19,580
5,522
(364
)
5,886
1,851
1,669
182
6.97
6.50
0.47
Leasing
32,241
27,142
5,099
2,022
3,077
7,911
7,504
407
5.73
5.42
0.31
Mortgage
113,409
101,700
11,709
6,038
5,671
3,211
3,147
64
14.08
13.39
0.69
Consumer
112,423
105,042
7,381
4,260
3,121
3,879
3,657
222
8.94
8.47
0.47
Auto
87,189
78,055
9,134
4,248
4,886
35,779
33,453
2,326
7.56
7.24
0.32
Total loans
679,098
609,496
69,602
26,540
43,062
$
70,411
$
69,175
$
1,236
5.53
%
5.02
%
0.51
%
Total earning assets
$
977,912
$
874,475
$
103,437
$
68,343
$
35,094
Interest bearing deposits:
$
26,148
$
25,652
$
496
3.64
%
3.31
%
0.33
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
238,923
$
213,957
$
24,966
$
26,317
$
(1,351
)
14,322
14,875
(553
)
0.92
0.73
0.19
Savings
33,169
27,373
5,796
6,429
(633
)
9,069
7,986
1,083
3.46
2.62
0.84
Time deposits
78,893
52,791
26,102
16,893
9,209
49,539
48,513
1,026
2.82
2.41
0.41
Total interest bearing deposits
350,985
294,121
56,864
49,639
7,225
14,968
15,038
(70
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
64,507
63,551
956
2.16
1.84
0.32
Total deposits
350,985
294,121
56,864
49,639
7,225
101
108
(7
)
5.62
5.45
0.17
Short-term borrowings
1,431
1,478
(47
)
44
(91
)
Other medium and
950
1,172
(222
)
5.32
5.20
0.12
long-term debt
12,560
15,167
(2,607
)
415
(3,022
)
Total interest bearing
50,590
49,793
797
2.87
2.48
0.39
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
364,976
310,766
54,210
50,098
4,112
4,853
4,344
509
Other sources of funds
$
70,411
$
69,175
$
1,236
2.06
%
1.78
%
0.28
%
Total source of funds
364,976
310,766
54,210
50,098
4,112
Net interest margin/
3.47
%
3.24
%
0.23
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
612,936
563,709
49,227
$
18,245
$
30,982
2.66
%
2.54
%
0.12
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
40,464
29,689
10,775
Net interest margin/ income
3.24
%
3.07
%
0.17
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
572,472
$
534,020
$
38,452
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
Variance
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
Variance
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
6,664
$
6,966
$
(302
)
5.47
%
5.10
%
0.37
%
Money market investments
$
272,893
$
265,785
$
7,108
$
18,902
$
(11,794
)
28,271
28,205
66
2.88
2.18
0.70
Investment securities [1]
610,342
460,641
149,701
148,137
1,564
30
32
(2
)
5.02
4.52
0.50
Trading securities
1,114
1,084
30
117
(87
)
Total money market,
investment and trading
34,965
35,203
(238
)
3.38
2.76
0.62
securities
884,349
727,510
156,839
167,156
(10,317
)
Loans:
17,707
16,206
1,501
6.87
6.50
0.37
Commercial
910,241
787,381
122,860
47,469
75,391
1,064
778
286
8.97
8.79
0.18
Construction
71,426
51,178
20,248
1,090
19,158
1,794
1,630
164
6.86
6.31
0.55
Leasing
92,292
77,135
15,157
7,024
8,133
7,818
7,434
384
5.67
5.45
0.22
Mortgage
332,626
303,777
28,849
12,819
16,030
3,209
3,082
127
13.94
13.10
0.83
Consumer
334,818
302,050
32,768
17,783
14,985
3,820
3,603
217
8.86
8.31
0.55
Auto
253,511
223,929
29,582
15,682
13,900
35,412
32,733
2,679
7.52
7.13
0.39
Total loans
1,994,914
1,745,450
249,464
101,867
147,597
$
70,377
$
67,936
$
2,441
5.46
%
4.86
%
0.60
%
Total earning assets
$
2,879,263
$
2,472,960
$
406,303
$
269,023
$
137,280
Interest bearing deposits:
$
25,986
$
24,407
$
1,579
3.62
%
2.93
%
0.69
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
704,396
$
534,567
$
169,829
$
137,718
$
32,111
14,584
14,889
(305
)
0.93
0.62
0.31
Savings
101,136
69,262
31,874
30,343
1,531
8,877
7,603
1,274
3.23
2.23
1.00
Time deposits
214,888
126,995
87,893
56,973
30,920
49,447
46,899
2,548
2.76
2.08
0.68
Total interest bearing deposits
1,020,420
730,824
289,596
225,034
64,562
15,075
15,405
(330
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
64,522
62,304
2,218
2.11
1.57
0.54
Total deposits
1,020,420
730,824
289,596
225,034
64,562
89
160
(71
)
5.65
5.02
0.63
Short-term borrowings
3,749
5,987
(2,238
)
681
(2,919
)
Other medium and
975
1,140
(165
)
5.18
5.12
0.06
long-term debt
37,799
43,660
(5,861
)
152
(6,013
)
Total interest bearing
50,511
48,199
2,312
2.81
2.16
0.65
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
1,061,968
780,471
281,497
225,867
55,630
4,791
4,332
459
Other sources of funds
$
70,377
$
67,936
$
2,441
2.02
%
1.54
%
0.48
%
Total source of funds
1,061,968
780,471
281,497
225,867
55,630
Net interest margin/
3.44
%
3.32
%
0.12
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
1,817,295
1,692,489
124,806
$
43,156
$
81,650
2.65
%
2.70
%
(0.05
)
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
125,766
95,145
30,621
Net interest margin/ income
3.20
%
3.14
%
0.06
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
1,691,529
$
1,597,344
$
94,185
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended
Variance
Nine months ended
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
Q3 2024 vs.Q2 2024
Q3 2024 vs.Q3 2023
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
2024 vs. 2023
Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:
Mortgage servicing fees
$7,559
$7,602
$8,025
$(43
)
$(466
)
$22,912
$25,083
$(2,171
)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments
(4,896
)
(1,945
)
(2,793
)
(2,951
)
(2,103
)
(10,280
)
(10,385
)
105
Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments
2,663
5,657
5,232
(2,994
)
(2,569
)
12,632
14,698
(2,066
)
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale
320
2
(335
)
318
655
396
(133
)
529
Trading account (loss) profit:
Unrealized (loss) gains on outstanding derivative positions
(44
)
56
45
(100
)
(89
)
113
160
(47
)
Realized (loss) gains on closed derivative positions
(261
)
9
494
(270
)
(755
)
(249
)
661
(910
)
Total trading account (loss) profit
(305
)
65
539
(370
)
(844
)
(136
)
821
(957
)
Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances
(8
)
(1
)
(43
)
(7
)
35
(139
)
(277
)
138
Total mortgage banking activities
$2,670
$5,723
$5,393
$(3,053
)
$(2,723
)
$12,753
$15,109
$(2,356
)
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended
Variance
Nine months ended
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
Q3 2024 vs.Q2 2024
Q3 2024 vs.Q3 2023
30-Sep-24
30-Sep-23
2024 vs. 2023
Other service fees:
Debit card fees [1]
$26,197
$27,176
$24,603
$(979
)
$1,594
$78,907
$74,143
$4,764
Insurance fees
15,422
13,368
14,983
2,054
439
43,479
43,481
(2
)
Credit card fees [1]
31,262
30,748
29,778
514
1,484
91,577
90,146
1,431
Sale and administration of investment products
8,387
7,850
6,820
537
1,567
23,664
19,454
4,210
Trust fees
6,715
6,622
6,381
93
334
20,044
18,756
1,288
Other fees
10,765
11,099
10,842
(334
)
(77
)
32,212
31,768
444
Total other service fees
$98,748
$96,863
$93,407
$1,885
$5,341
$289,883
$277,748
$12,135
[1] Effective in the third quarter of 2024, the Corporation is reclassifying certain interchange fees, which were previously included jointly with credit card fees from common network activity, as debit card fees. Interchange fees amounting to $11.3 million and $10.9 million, were reclassified for the first and second quarters of 2024, respectively. For the quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, interchange fees of approximately $11.0 million and $33.8 million were reclassified.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table H - Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
Loans - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
Q3 2024 vs.Q2 2024
% of Change
Q3 2024 vs.Q3 2023
% of Change
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Commercial
Commercial multi-family
$2,405,302
$2,384,480
$2,328,433
$20,822
0.87
%
$76,869
3.30
%
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
5,185,381
5,004,472
5,035,130
180,909
3.61
%
150,251
2.98
%
Commercial real estate owner occupied
3,092,393
3,143,817
3,044,905
(51,424
)
(1.64
%)
47,488
1.56
%
Commercial and industrial
7,400,553
7,195,357
6,527,082
205,196
2.85
%
873,471
13.38
%
Total Commercial
18,083,629
17,728,126
16,935,550
355,503
2.01
%
1,148,079
6.78
%
Construction
1,113,307
1,105,759
922,112
7,548
0.68
%
191,195
20.73
%
Leasing
1,887,052
1,828,048
1,698,114
59,004
3.23
%
188,938
11.13
%
Mortgage
7,993,348
7,883,726
7,585,111
109,622
1.39
%
408,237
5.38
%
Consumer
Credit cards
1,186,893
1,162,557
1,077,428
24,336
2.09
%
109,465
10.16
%
Home equity lines of credit
69,691
68,992
67,499
699
1.01
%
2,192
3.25
%
Personal
1,873,175
1,879,619
1,952,168
(6,444
)
(0.34
%)
(78,993
)
(4.05
%)
Auto
3,818,607
3,773,292
3,633,196
45,315
1.20
%
185,411
5.10
%
Other
169,265
161,501
158,135
7,764
4.81
%
11,130
7.04
%
Total Consumer
7,117,631
7,045,961
6,888,426
71,670
1.02
%
229,205
3.33
%
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$36,194,967
$35,591,620
$34,029,313
$603,347
1.70
%
$2,165,654
6.36
%
Loans held-for-sale:
Mortgage
$5,509
$8,225
$5,239
$(2,716
)
(33.02
%)
$270
5.15
%
Total loans held-for-sale
$5,509
$8,225
$5,239
$(2,716
)
(33.02
%)
$270
5.15
%
Total loans
$36,200,476
$35,599,845
$34,034,552
$600,631
1.69
%
$2,165,924
6.36
%
Deposits - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Sep-24
30-Jun-24
30-Sep-23
Q3 2024 vs. Q2 2024
% of Change
Q3 2024 vs.Q3 2023
% of Change
Non-P.R. government deposits:
Demand deposits [1]
$15,276,071
$15,470,083
$15,201,374
$(194,012
)
(1.25
%)
$74,697
0.49
%
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
20,584,328
21,210,000
22,172,344
(625,672
)
(2.95
%)
(1,588,016
)
(7.16
%)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)
735,231
729,326
734,479
5,905
0.81
%
752
0.10
%
Time deposits (non-brokered)
7,363,477
7,427,612
6,535,481
(64,135
)
(0.86
%)
827,996
12.67
%
Time deposits (brokered CDs)
993,522
971,907
943,801
21,615
2.22
%
49,721
5.27
%
Sub-total non-P.R. government deposits
44,952,629
45,808,928
45,587,479
(856,299
)
(1.87
%)
(634,850
)
(1.39
%)
P.R. government deposits:
Demand deposits
11,088,511
10,409,323
12,741,408
679,188
6.52
%
(1,652,897
)
(12.97
%)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
6,903,370
8,514,473
4,280,038
(1,611,103
)
(18.92
%)
2,623,332
61.29
%
Time deposits (non-brokered)
723,991
798,138
728,675
(74,147
)
(9.29
%)
(4,684
)
(0.64
%)
Sub-total P.R. government deposits
18,715,872
19,721,934
17,750,121
(1,006,062
)
(5.10
%)
965,751
5.44
%
Total deposits
$63,668,501
$65,530,862
$63,337,600
$(1,862,361
)
(2.84
%)
$330,901
0.52
%
[1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table I - Loan Delinquency -BPPR Operations
(Unaudited)
30-Sep-24
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
1,866
$
-
$
87
$
1,953
$
303,581
$
305,534
$
87
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
170
174
7,493
7,837
3,140,418
3,148,255
7,493
-
Owner occupied
1,544
1,681
26,600
29,825
1,374,025
1,403,850
26,600
-
Commercial and industrial
19,074
6,694
23,819
49,587
5,126,538
5,176,125
19,639
4,180
Construction
-
-
-
-
190,343
190,343
-
-
Mortgage
246,220
122,592
359,986
728,798
5,966,619
6,695,417
157,920
202,066
Leasing
19,840
4,661
7,367
31,868
1,855,184
1,887,052
7,367
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
16,210
11,415
27,214
54,839
1,132,050
1,186,889
-
27,214
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
2,131
2,131
-
-
Personal
21,726
13,153
21,007
55,886
1,698,195
1,754,081
20,992
15
Auto
104,363
26,090
47,828
178,281
3,640,326
3,818,607
47,828
-
Other
727
500
1,188
2,415
154,775
157,190
889
299
Total
$
431,740
$
186,960
$
522,589
$
1,141,289
$
24,584,185
$
25,725,474
$
288,815
$
233,774
30-Jun-24
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
233
$
-
$
443
$
676
$
304,235
$
304,911
$
443
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
1,713
-
7,484
9,197
2,970,430
2,979,627
7,484
-
Owner occupied
1,770
232
25,285
27,287
1,389,825
1,417,112
25,285
-
Commercial and industrial
5,387
2,097
26,560
34,044
4,968,740
5,002,784
22,958
3,602
Construction
5,479
-
-
5,479
178,460
183,939
-
-
Mortgage
287,468
105,266
373,306
766,040
5,824,480
6,590,520
163,790
209,516
Leasing
20,631
5,071
7,059
32,761
1,795,287
1,828,048
7,059
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
15,032
9,436
23,931
48,399
1,114,140
1,162,539
-
23,931
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
2,216
2,216
-
-
Personal
21,535
12,755
19,650
53,940
1,690,933
1,744,873
19,650
-
Auto
103,873
24,943
39,333
168,149
3,605,143
3,773,292
39,333
-
Other
976
258
1,207
2,441
151,092
153,533
885
322
Total
$
464,097
$
160,058
$
524,258
$
1,148,413
$
23,994,981
$
25,143,394
$
286,887
$
237,371
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
1,633
$
-
$
(356
)
$
1,277
$
(654
)
$
623
$
(356
)
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
(1,543
)
174
9
(1,360
)
169,988
168,628
9
-
Owner occupied
(226
)
1,449
1,315
2,538
(15,800
)
(13,262
)
1,315
-
Commercial and industrial
13,687
4,597
(2,741
)
15,543
157,798
173,341
(3,319
)
578
Construction
(5,479
)
-
-
(5,479
)
11,883
6,404
-
-
Mortgage
(41,248
)
17,326
(13,320
)
(37,242
)
142,139
104,897
(5,870
)
(7,450
)
Leasing
(791
)
(410
)
308
(893
)
59,897
59,004
308
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
1,178
1,979
3,283
6,440
17,910
24,350
-
3,283
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
(85
)
(85
)
-
-
Personal
191
398
1,357
1,946
7,262
9,208
1,342
15
Auto
490
1,147
8,495
10,132
35,183
45,315
8,495
-
Other
(249
)
242
(19
)
(26
)
3,683
3,657
4
(23
)
Total
$
(32,357
)
$
26,902
$
(1,669
)
$
(7,124
)
$
589,204
$
582,080
$
1,928
$
(3,597
)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Table J - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations
(Unaudited)
30-Sep-24
Popular U.S.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
1,060
$
-
$
8,700
$
9,760
$
2,090,008
$
2,099,768
$
8,700
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
10,330
3,013
2,282
15,625
2,021,501
2,037,126
2,282
-
Owner occupied
250
1,825
22,248
24,323
1,664,220
1,688,543
22,248
-
Commercial and industrial
11,478
2,312
5,443
19,233
2,205,195
2,224,428
5,246
197
Construction
-