"We are pleased to report another strong quarter, highlighted by 11.6% GMV growth and a return to revenue growth in our Progressive Leasing segment" said PROG Holdings President and CEO Steve Michaels. This momentum is driven by the effectiveness of our three-pillared strategy to grow, enhance, and expand, along with the strong execution by our teams and the benefits from the credit supply above us tightening. Our focus on enhancing both customer and retailer experiences has helped deliver top-line momentum and grow our balance of share with existing retail partners. We have several initiatives planned for the fourth quarter and beyond, aimed at driving additional improvements across key performance metrics such as application volume, customer conversion, active doors, and productivity per door, positioning us well for success moving forward. With disciplined spending and portfolio management, along with progress in our growth initiatives, we remain confident in our expectation to deliver long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Michaels.
Consolidated Results
Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $606.1 million, an increase of 4.0% from the same period in 2023.
Consolidated net earnings for the quarter were $84.0 million, compared with $35.0 million in the prior year period. The increase in net earnings was primarily driven by recognizing a $53.6 million non-cash, net tax benefit relating to the reversal of an uncertain tax position and accrued interest relating to this position. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $63.5 million, or 10.5% of revenues, compared with $71.7 million, or 12.3% of revenues for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by a decline in gross margin due to a higher number of customers choosing to exercise their 90 day purchase options in Q3 2024.
Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 were $1.94, compared with $0.76 in the year ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share were $0.77 in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $0.90 for the same period in 2023. The Company's weighted average shares outstanding assuming dilution in the third quarter was 6.4% lower year-over-year.
Progressive Leasing Results
Progressive Leasing's third quarter GMV of $456.7 million was up 11.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The provision for lease merchandise write-offs for the quarter was 7.7%, within the Company's 6%-8% targeted annual range.
Liquidity and Capital Allocation
PROG Holdings ended the third quarter of 2024 with cash of $221.7 million and gross debt of $600 million. The Company repurchased $37.0 million of its stock in the quarter at an average price of $45.69 per share, leaving $401.8 million of repurchase authorization under its $500 million share repurchase program. Additionally, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.12 per share.
2024 Outlook
PROG Holdings is updating its full year 2024 outlook for revenue and earnings as well as providing its outlook for revenues, net earnings, adjusted EBITDA, GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024. This outlook assumes a continuation of the benefits from tightened credit above us, a difficult operating environment with soft demand for leasable consumer goods, no material changes in the Company's decisioning posture, no material increase in the unemployment rate for our consumer base, an effective tax rate for non-GAAP EPS of approximately 28%, and no impact from additional share repurchases.
Revised 2024 Outlook
Previous 2024 Outlook
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Low
High
Low
High
PROG Holdings - Total Revenues
$
2,440,000
$
2,460,000
$
2,400,000
$
2,450,000
PROG Holdings - Net Earnings
165,500
170,500
110,500
116,000
PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA
270,000
275,000
265,000
275,000
PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS
3.82
3.92
2.52
2.68
PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS
3.30
3.40
3.25
3.40
Progressive Leasing - Total Revenues
2,350,000
2,360,000
2,325,000
2,355,000
Progressive Leasing - Earnings Before Taxes
180,500
181,500
178,000
182,000
Progressive Leasing - Adjusted EBITDA
277,000
280,000
273,500
278,500
Vive - Total Revenues
60,000
65,000
55,000
65,000
Vive - Earnings Before Taxes
(500
)
500
1,500
3,000
Vive - Adjusted EBITDA
1,000
2,000
3,000
5,000
Other - Total Revenues
30,000
35,000
20,000
30,000
Other - Loss Before Taxes
(17,500
)
(16,500
)
(20,000
)
(18,000
)
Other - Adjusted EBITDA
(8,000
)
(7,000
)
(11,500
)
(8,500
)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Low
High
PROG Holdings - Total Revenues
$
599,824
$
619,824
PROG Holdings - Net Earnings
25,798
30,798
PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA
61,654
66,654
PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS
0.62
0.73
PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS
0.70
0.80
About PROG Holdings, Inc.
PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, Four Technologies, a provider of Buy Now, Pay Later payment options through its platform, Four, and Build, provider of personal credit building products. More information on PROG Holdings and its companies can be found at https://investor.progholdings.com/.
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES:
Lease Revenues and Fees
$
582,551
$
564,183
$
1,773,617
$
1,776,104
Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable
23,594
18,694
66,559
54,759
606,145
582,877
1,840,176
1,830,863
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Depreciation of Lease Merchandise
401,070
381,844
1,217,440
1,202,157
Provision for Lease Merchandise Write-offs
44,736
36,966
131,660
116,295
Operating Expenses
111,108
109,183
346,350
322,152
556,914
527,993
1,695,450
1,640,604
OPERATING PROFIT
49,231
54,884
144,726
190,259
Interest Expense, Net
(7,384
)
(6,775
)
(22,973
)
(22,549
)
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
41,847
48,109
121,753
167,710
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
(42,115
)
13,097
(17,949
)
47,447
NET EARNINGS
$
83,962
$
35,012
$
139,702
$
120,263
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
1.99
$
0.77
$
3.25
$
2.58
Assuming Dilution
$
1.94
$
0.76
$
3.19
$
2.56
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE:
Common Stock
$
0.12
$
-
$
0.36
$
-
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
42,264
45,515
42,969
46,606
Assuming Dilution
43,169
46,133
43,804
47,048
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
221,726
$
155,416
Accounts Receivable (net of allowances of $73,192 in 2024 and $64,180 in 2023)
67,214
67,879
Lease Merchandise (net of accumulated depreciation and allowances of $455,691 in 2024 and $423,466 in 2023)
554,425
633,427
Loans Receivable (net of allowances and unamortized fees of $52,155 in 2024 and $50,022 in 2023)
121,568
126,823
Property and Equipment, Net
21,404
24,104
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
3,753
9,271
Goodwill
296,061
296,061
Other Intangibles, Net
77,775
91,664
Income Tax Receivable
10,921
32,918
Deferred Income Tax Assets
2,368
2,981
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
69,125
50,711
Total Assets
$
1,446,340
$
1,491,255
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$
95,138
$
151,259
Deferred Income Tax Liabilities
81,716
104,838
Customer Deposits and Advance Payments
33,200
35,713
Operating Lease Liabilities
12,241
15,849
Debt
593,238
592,265
Total Liabilities
815,533
899,924
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common Stock, Par Value $0.50 Per Share: Authorized: 225,000,000 Shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; Shares Issued: 82,078,654 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
41,039
41,039
Additional Paid-in Capital
354,141
352,421
Retained Earnings
1,416,961
1,293,073
1,812,141
1,686,533
Less: Treasury Shares at Cost
Common Stock: 40,535,248 Shares at September 30, 2024 and 38,404,527 at December 31, 2023
(1,181,334
)
(1,095,202
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
630,807
591,331
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,446,340
$
1,491,255
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September
2024
2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net Earnings
$
139,702
$
120,263
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Earnings to Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Depreciation of Lease Merchandise
1,217,440
1,202,157
Other Depreciation and Amortization
20,780
23,876
Provisions for Accounts Receivable and Loan Losses
279,291
253,217
Stock-Based Compensation
21,588
19,081
Deferred Income Taxes
(24,530
)
(32,337
)
Impairment of Assets
6,018
-
Income Tax Benefit from Reversal of Uncertain Tax Position Liabilities
(51,443
)
-
Non-Cash Lease Expense
(2,605
)
(2,065
)
Other Changes, Net
(1,255
)
(4,397
)
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Additions to Lease Merchandise
(1,273,535
)
(1,195,051
)
Book Value of Lease Merchandise Sold or Disposed
135,096
119,711
Accounts Receivable
(240,409
)
(216,469
)
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
(18,865
)
2,304
Income Tax Receivable and Payable
26,251
(21
)
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
(7,998
)
8,735
Customer Deposits and Advance Payments
(2,513
)
(6,463
)
Cash Provided by Operating Activities
223,013
292,541
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investments in Loans Receivable
(282,039
)
(138,922
)
Proceeds from Loans Receivable
252,268
127,079
Outflows on Purchases of Property and Equipment
(6,037
)
(6,952
)
Proceeds from Property and Equipment
119
30
Other Proceeds
41
-
Cash Used in Investing Activities
(35,648
)
(18,765
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Dividends Paid
(15,423
)
-
Acquisition of Treasury Stock
(98,187
)
(108,276
)
Issuance of Stock Under Stock Option and Employee Purchase Plans
855
695
Cash Paid for Shares Withheld for Employee Taxes
(8,300
)
(3,260
)
Debt Issuance Costs
-
(29
)
Cash Used in Financing Activities
(121,055
)
(110,870
)
Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
66,310
162,906
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
155,416
131,880
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
221,726
$
294,786
Net Cash Paid During the Period:
Interest
$
18,695
$
18,768
Income Taxes
$
31,809
$
76,817
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Revenues by Segment
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
Progressive Leasing
Vive
Other
Consolidated Total
Lease Revenues and Fees
$
582,551
$
-
$
-
$
582,551
Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable
-
16,000
7,594
23,594
Total Revenues
$
582,551
$
16,000
$
7,594
$
606,145
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
Progressive Leasing
Vive
Other
Consolidated Total
Lease Revenues and Fees
$
564,183
$
-
$
-
$
564,183
Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable
-
17,547
1,147
18,694
Total Revenues
$
564,183
$
17,547
$
1,147
$
582,877
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Nine Months Revenues by Segment
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
Progressive Leasing
Vive
Other
Consolidated Total
Lease Revenues and Fees
$
1,773,617
$
-
$
-
$
1,773,617
Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable
-
47,471
19,088
66,559
Total Revenues
$
1,773,617
$
47,471
$
19,088
$
1,840,176
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
Progressive Leasing
Vive
Other
Consolidated Total
Lease Revenues and Fees
$
1,776,104
$
-
$
-
$
1,776,104
Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable
-
51,887
2,872
54,759
Total Revenues
$
1,776,104
$
51,887
$
2,872
$
1,830,863
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Gross Merchandise Volume by Quarter
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September
2024
2023
Progressive Leasing
$
456,651
$
409,169
Vive
38,755
35,243
Other
62,058
19,632
Total GMV
$
557,464
$
464,044
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:
Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2024 outlook excludes intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident net of insurance recoveries, and reversal of the uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2024 outlook excludes intangible amortization expense. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident, and reversal of the uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident, regulatory insurance recoveries, and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. The amount for the after-tax non-GAAP adjustment, which is tax effected using our statutory tax rate, can be found in the reconciliation of net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution to non-GAAP net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution table in this press release.
The Adjusted EBITDA figures presented in this press release are calculated as the Company's earnings before interest expense, net, depreciation on property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and full year 2024 outlook excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, and costs related to the cybersecurity incident, net of insurance recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident and regulatory insurance recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2024 outlook excludes stock-based compensation expense. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the segment EBITDA tables in this press release.
Management believes that non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.
Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings, and adjusted EBITDA provide management and investors with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain items that generally arose from larger, one-time transactions that are not reflective of the ordinary earnings activity of our operations or transactions that have variability and volatility of the amount. We believe the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results with our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.
Adjusted EBITDA also provides management and investors with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because the measures:
- Are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors.
- Are used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.
- Are used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of our operating entities and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.
Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as the Company's GAAP basis net earnings and diluted earnings per share and the GAAP revenues and earnings before income taxes of the Company's segments, which are also presented in the press release. Further, we caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Earnings
$
83,962
$
35,012
$
139,702
$
120,263
Add: Intangible Amortization Expense
4,000
5,650
13,889
17,097
Add: Restructuring Expense
6
238
20,906
1,958
Add: Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident, Net of Insurance Recoveries
114
1,805
346
1,805
Less: Regulatory Insurance Recoveries
-
-
-
(525
)
Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1)
(1,071
)
(2,000
)
(9,138
)
(5,287
)
Less: Reversal of Uncertain Tax Position
(53,599
)
-
(53,599
)
-
Add: Accrued Interest on Uncertain Tax Position
-
971
2,156
2,911
Non-GAAP Net Earnings
$
33,412
$
41,676
$
114,262
$
138,222
Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution
$
1.94
$
0.76
$
3.19
$
2.56
Add: Intangible Amortization Expense
0.09
0.12
0.32
0.36
Add: Restructuring Expense
-
0.01
0.48
0.04
Add: Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident, Net of Insurance Recoveries
-
0.04
0.01
0.04
Less: Regulatory Insurance Recoveries
-
-
-
(0.01
)
Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1)
(0.02
)
(0.04
)
(0.21
)
(0.11
)
Less: Reversal of Uncertain Tax Position
(1.24
)
-
(1.22
)
-
Add: Accrued Interest on Uncertain Tax Position
-
0.02
0.05
0.06
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2)
$
0.77
$
0.90
$
2.61
$
2.94
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
43,169
46,133
43,804
47,048
(1)
Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%.
(2)
In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Quarterly Segment EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
Progressive Leasing
Vive
Other
Consolidated Total
Net Earnings
$
83,962
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense(1)
(42,115
)
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
$
47,177
$
(1,441
)
$
(3,889
)
41,847
Interest Expense, Net
7,700
-
(316
)
7,384
Depreciation
1,619
155
491
2,265
Amortization
3,771
-
229
4,000
EBITDA
60,267
(1,286
)
(3,485
)
55,496
Stock-Based Compensation
6,059
354
1,438
7,851
Restructuring Expense
6
-
-
6
Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident, Net of Insurance Recoveries
114
-
-
114
Adjusted EBITDA
$
66,446
$
(932
)
$
(2,047
)
$
63,467
(1)
Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
Progressive Leasing
Vive
Other
Consolidated Total
Net Earnings
$
35,012
Income Tax Expense(1)
13,097
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense
$
53,941
$
565
$
(6,397
)
48,109
Interest Expense, Net
6,746
112
(83
)
6,775
Depreciation
1,841
184
307
2,332
Amortization
5,420
-
230
5,650
EBITDA
67,948
861
(5,943
)
62,866
Stock-Based Compensation
4,851
302
1,668
6,821
Restructuring Expense
238
-
-
238
Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident
1,805
-
-
1,805
Adjusted EBITDA
$
74,842
$
1,163
$
(4,275
)
$
71,730
(1)
Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Nine Month Segment EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
Progressive Leasing
Vive
Other
Consolidated Total
Net Earnings
$
139,702
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense(1)
(17,949
)
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
$
136,596
$
108
$
(14,951
)
121,753
Interest Expense, Net
23,922
-
(949
)
22,973
Depreciation
5,080
487
1,324
6,891
Amortization
13,201
-
688
13,889
EBITDA
178,799
595
(13,888
)
165,506
Stock-Based Compensation
16,905
1,052
3,631
21,588
Restructuring Expense
18,278
-
2,628
20,906
Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident, Net of Insurance Recoveries
346
-
-
346
Adjusted EBITDA
$
214,328
$
1,647
$
(7,629
)
$
208,346
(1)
Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
Progressive Leasing
Vive
Other
Consolidated Total
Net Earnings
$
120,263
Income Tax Expense(1)
47,447
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense
$
180,414
$
4,486
$
(17,190
)
167,710
Interest Expense, Net
22,063
569
(83
)
22,549
Depreciation
5,541
534
705
6,780
Amortization
16,262
-
835
17,097
EBITDA
224,280
5,589
(15,733
)
214,136
Stock-Based Compensation
13,303
884
4,894
19,081
Restructuring Expense
1,958
-
-
1,958
Regulatory Insurance Recoveries
(525
)
-
-
(525
)
Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident
1,805
-
-
1,805
Adjusted EBITDA
$
240,821
$
6,473
$
(10,839
)
$
236,455
(1)
Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Reconciliation of Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
Fiscal Year 2024 Ranges
Progressive Leasing
Vive
Other
Consolidated Total
Estimated Net Earnings
$165,500 - $170,500
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense(1)
(3,000) - (5,000)
Projected Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
$180,500 - $181,500
$(500) - $500
$(17,500) - $(16,500)
162,500 - 165,500
Interest Expense, Net
32,000 - 33,000
-
(1,000
)
31,000 - 32,000
Depreciation
7,000
500
2,000
9,500
Amortization
17,000
-
1,000
18,000
Projected EBITDA
236,500 - 238,500
0 - 1,000
(15,500) - (14,500)
221,000 - 225,000
Stock-Based Compensation
22,000 - 23,000
1,000
5,000
28,000 - 29,000
Restructuring Expense & Cyber Incident Costs, Net of Insurance Recoveries
18,500
-
2,500
21,000
Projected Adjusted EBITDA
$277,000 - $280,000
$1,000 - $2,000
$(8,000) - $(7,000)
$270,000 - $275,000
(1)
Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Reconciliation of Previously Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
Fiscal Year 2024 Ranges
Progressive Leasing
Vive
Other
Consolidated Total
Estimated Net Earnings
$110,500 - $116,000
Income Tax Expense(1)
49,000 - 51,000
Projected Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense
$178,000 - $182,000
$1,500 - $3,000
$(20,000) - $(18,000)
159,500 - 167,000
Interest Expense, Net
31,000
-
(1,000
)
30,000
Depreciation
7,000
500
2,000
9,500
Amortization
17,000
-
1,000
18,000
Projected EBITDA
233,000 - 237,000
2,000 - 3,500
(18,000) - (16,000)
217,000 - 224,500
Stock-Based Compensation
22,000 - 23,000
1,000 - 1,500
4,000 - 5,000
27,000 - 29,500
Restructuring Expense & Cyber Incident Costs, Net of Insurance Recoveries
18,500
-
2,500
21,000
Projected Adjusted EBITDA
$273,500 - $278,500
$3,000 - $5,000
$(11,500) - $(8,500)
$265,000 - $275,000
(1)
Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Reconciliation of the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Consolidated Total
Estimated Net Earnings
$25,798 - $30,798
Income Tax Expense(1)
14,949 - 12,949
Projected Earnings Before Income Tax Expense
40,747 - 43,747
Interest Expense, Net
8,027 - 9,027
Depreciation
2,609
Amortization
4,111
Projected EBITDA
55,494 - 59,494
Stock-Based Compensation
6,160 - 7,160
Projected Adjusted EBITDA
$61,654 - $66,654
(1)
Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Earnings Per Share
Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution
Full Year 2024
Low
High
Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution
$
3.82
$
3.92
Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense
0.41
0.41
Add: Projected Restructuring Expense & Cyber Incident Costs, Net of Insurance Recoveries
0.48
0.48
Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1)
(0.23
)
(0.23
)
Subtract: Reversal of Uncertain Tax Position
(1.18
)
(1.18
)
Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2)
$
3.30
$
3.40
(1)
Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%.
(2)
In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Previously Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Earnings Per Share
Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution
Full Year 2024
Low
High
Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution
$
2.52
$
2.68
Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense
0.41
0.41
Add: Projected Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position
0.07
0.07
Add: Projected Restructuring Expense & Cyber Incident Costs, Net of Insurance Recoveries
0.48
0.48
Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1)
(0.23
)
(0.23
)
Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2)
$
3.25
$
3.40
(1)
Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%.
(2)
In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.
PROG Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Outlook for Earnings Per Share
Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Low
High
Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution
$
0.62
$
0.73
Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense
0.09
0.09
Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1)
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2)
$
0.70
$
0.80
(1)
Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%.
(2)
In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.
