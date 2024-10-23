SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, Four Technologies, and Build today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter, highlighted by 11.6% GMV growth and a return to revenue growth in our Progressive Leasing segment" said PROG Holdings President and CEO Steve Michaels. This momentum is driven by the effectiveness of our three-pillared strategy to grow, enhance, and expand, along with the strong execution by our teams and the benefits from the credit supply above us tightening. Our focus on enhancing both customer and retailer experiences has helped deliver top-line momentum and grow our balance of share with existing retail partners. We have several initiatives planned for the fourth quarter and beyond, aimed at driving additional improvements across key performance metrics such as application volume, customer conversion, active doors, and productivity per door, positioning us well for success moving forward. With disciplined spending and portfolio management, along with progress in our growth initiatives, we remain confident in our expectation to deliver long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Michaels.

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $606.1 million, an increase of 4.0% from the same period in 2023.

Consolidated net earnings for the quarter were $84.0 million, compared with $35.0 million in the prior year period. The increase in net earnings was primarily driven by recognizing a $53.6 million non-cash, net tax benefit relating to the reversal of an uncertain tax position and accrued interest relating to this position. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $63.5 million, or 10.5% of revenues, compared with $71.7 million, or 12.3% of revenues for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by a decline in gross margin due to a higher number of customers choosing to exercise their 90 day purchase options in Q3 2024.

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 were $1.94, compared with $0.76 in the year ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share were $0.77 in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $0.90 for the same period in 2023. The Company's weighted average shares outstanding assuming dilution in the third quarter was 6.4% lower year-over-year.

Progressive Leasing Results

Progressive Leasing's third quarter GMV of $456.7 million was up 11.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The provision for lease merchandise write-offs for the quarter was 7.7%, within the Company's 6%-8% targeted annual range.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

PROG Holdings ended the third quarter of 2024 with cash of $221.7 million and gross debt of $600 million. The Company repurchased $37.0 million of its stock in the quarter at an average price of $45.69 per share, leaving $401.8 million of repurchase authorization under its $500 million share repurchase program. Additionally, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.12 per share.

2024 Outlook

PROG Holdings is updating its full year 2024 outlook for revenue and earnings as well as providing its outlook for revenues, net earnings, adjusted EBITDA, GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024. This outlook assumes a continuation of the benefits from tightened credit above us, a difficult operating environment with soft demand for leasable consumer goods, no material changes in the Company's decisioning posture, no material increase in the unemployment rate for our consumer base, an effective tax rate for non-GAAP EPS of approximately 28%, and no impact from additional share repurchases.

Revised 2024 Outlook Previous 2024 Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High Low High PROG Holdings - Total Revenues $ 2,440,000 $ 2,460,000 $ 2,400,000 $ 2,450,000 PROG Holdings - Net Earnings 165,500 170,500 110,500 116,000 PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA 270,000 275,000 265,000 275,000 PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS 3.82 3.92 2.52 2.68 PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS 3.30 3.40 3.25 3.40 Progressive Leasing - Total Revenues 2,350,000 2,360,000 2,325,000 2,355,000 Progressive Leasing - Earnings Before Taxes 180,500 181,500 178,000 182,000 Progressive Leasing - Adjusted EBITDA 277,000 280,000 273,500 278,500 Vive - Total Revenues 60,000 65,000 55,000 65,000 Vive - Earnings Before Taxes (500 ) 500 1,500 3,000 Vive - Adjusted EBITDA 1,000 2,000 3,000 5,000 Other - Total Revenues 30,000 35,000 20,000 30,000 Other - Loss Before Taxes (17,500 ) (16,500 ) (20,000 ) (18,000 ) Other - Adjusted EBITDA (8,000 ) (7,000 ) (11,500 ) (8,500 )

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High PROG Holdings - Total Revenues $ 599,824 $ 619,824 PROG Holdings - Net Earnings 25,798 30,798 PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA 61,654 66,654 PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS 0.62 0.73 PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS 0.70 0.80

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a live webcast and conference call for Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. To access the live webcast, visit the Events and Presentations page of the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investor.progholdings.com/.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, Four Technologies, a provider of Buy Now, Pay Later payment options through its platform, Four, and Build, provider of personal credit building products. More information on PROG Holdings and its companies can be found at https://investor.progholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding our business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "planned", "expectation", "outlook", "continuation", and similar forward-looking terminology. These risks and uncertainties include factors such as (i) continued volatility and challenges in the macro environment and, in particular, the unfavorable effects on our business of significant inflation, elevated interest rates, and fears of a recession, and the impact of those headwinds on: (a) consumer confidence and customer demand for the merchandise that our POS partners sell, in particular consumer durables; (b) our customers' disposable income and their ability to make the lease and loan payments they owe the Company; (c) the availability of consumer credit; and (d) our overall financial performance and outlook; (ii) our businesses being subject to extensive laws and regulations, including laws and regulations unique to the industries in which our businesses operate, that may subject them to government investigations and significant monetary penalties and compliance-related burdens, as well as an increased focus by federal, state and local regulators on the industries within which our businesses operate, including with respect to consumer protection, customer privacy, third party and employee fraud and information security; (iii) deteriorating macroeconomic conditions resulting in the algorithms and other proprietary decisioning tools used in approving Progressive Leasing and Vive customers for leases and loans no longer being indicative of their ability to perform, which may limit the ability of those businesses to avoid lease and loan charge-offs or may result in their reserves being insufficient to cover actual losses; (iv) the impact of the cybersecurity incident experienced by Progressive Leasing in September 2023 and expenses incurred in connection with responding to the matter, including the litigation filed in response to that incident, or any regulatory proceedings that may result from the incident; (v) a large percentage of the Company's revenues being concentrated with several of Progressive Leasing's key POS partners; (vi) the risks that Progressive Leasing will be unable to attract new POS partners or retain and grow its business with its existing POS partners; (vii) Vive's and Four's business models differing significantly from Progressive Leasing's, which creates specific and unique risks for each of the Vive and Four businesses, including Vive's reliance on a limited number of bank partners to issue its credit products and each of Vive's and Four's exposure to the unique regulatory risks associated with the laws and regulations that apply to each of their businesses; (viii) our ability to continue to protect confidential, proprietary, or sensitive information, including the personal and confidential information of our customers, which may be adversely affected by cyber-attacks, employee or other internal misconduct, computer viruses, electronic break-ins or "hacking", or similar disruptions, any one of which could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations, financial condition, and prospects; (ix) our cost reduction initiatives may not be adequate or may have unintended consequences that could be disruptive to our businesses, including with respect to our global workforce strategy; (x) the risk that our capital allocation strategy, including our current stock repurchase and dividend programs, as well as any future debt repurchase program, will not be effective at enhancing shareholder value and may have an adverse impact on our cash reserves; (xi) the loss of the services of our key executives or our inability to attract and retain key talent, particularly with respect to our information technology function, may have a material adverse impact on our operations; (xii) increased competition from traditional and virtual lease-to-own competitors and also from competitors of our Vive segment; (xiii) the transactions offered by our Progressive Leasing, Vive and/or Four businesses may be negatively characterized by government officials, consumer advocacy groups or the media; (xiv) real or perceived software or system errors, failures, bugs, defects or outages, including those that may be caused by third-party vendors, may adversely affect Progressive Leasing, Vive or Four; and (xv) the other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2024. Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking" include without limitation statements about: (i) our initiatives to drive improvements across our key performance metrics; (ii) our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders; and (iii) our revised full year 2024 outlook and our fourth quarter 2024 outlook. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: Lease Revenues and Fees $ 582,551 $ 564,183 $ 1,773,617 $ 1,776,104 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable 23,594 18,694 66,559 54,759 606,145 582,877 1,840,176 1,830,863 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 401,070 381,844 1,217,440 1,202,157 Provision for Lease Merchandise Write-offs 44,736 36,966 131,660 116,295 Operating Expenses 111,108 109,183 346,350 322,152 556,914 527,993 1,695,450 1,640,604 OPERATING PROFIT 49,231 54,884 144,726 190,259 Interest Expense, Net (7,384 ) (6,775 ) (22,973 ) (22,549 ) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 41,847 48,109 121,753 167,710 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (42,115 ) 13,097 (17,949 ) 47,447 NET EARNINGS $ 83,962 $ 35,012 $ 139,702 $ 120,263 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 1.99 $ 0.77 $ 3.25 $ 2.58 Assuming Dilution $ 1.94 $ 0.76 $ 3.19 $ 2.56 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE: Common Stock $ 0.12 $ - $ 0.36 $ - WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 42,264 45,515 42,969 46,606 Assuming Dilution 43,169 46,133 43,804 47,048

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 221,726 $ 155,416 Accounts Receivable (net of allowances of $73,192 in 2024 and $64,180 in 2023) 67,214 67,879 Lease Merchandise (net of accumulated depreciation and allowances of $455,691 in 2024 and $423,466 in 2023) 554,425 633,427 Loans Receivable (net of allowances and unamortized fees of $52,155 in 2024 and $50,022 in 2023) 121,568 126,823 Property and Equipment, Net 21,404 24,104 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 3,753 9,271 Goodwill 296,061 296,061 Other Intangibles, Net 77,775 91,664 Income Tax Receivable 10,921 32,918 Deferred Income Tax Assets 2,368 2,981 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 69,125 50,711 Total Assets $ 1,446,340 $ 1,491,255 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 95,138 $ 151,259 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 81,716 104,838 Customer Deposits and Advance Payments 33,200 35,713 Operating Lease Liabilities 12,241 15,849 Debt 593,238 592,265 Total Liabilities 815,533 899,924 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common Stock, Par Value $0.50 Per Share: Authorized: 225,000,000 Shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; Shares Issued: 82,078,654 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 41,039 41,039 Additional Paid-in Capital 354,141 352,421 Retained Earnings 1,416,961 1,293,073 1,812,141 1,686,533 Less: Treasury Shares at Cost Common Stock: 40,535,248 Shares at September 30, 2024 and 38,404,527 at December 31, 2023 (1,181,334 ) (1,095,202 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 630,807 591,331 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,446,340 $ 1,491,255

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September

30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Earnings $ 139,702 $ 120,263 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Earnings to Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 1,217,440 1,202,157 Other Depreciation and Amortization 20,780 23,876 Provisions for Accounts Receivable and Loan Losses 279,291 253,217 Stock-Based Compensation 21,588 19,081 Deferred Income Taxes (24,530 ) (32,337 ) Impairment of Assets 6,018 - Income Tax Benefit from Reversal of Uncertain Tax Position Liabilities (51,443 ) - Non-Cash Lease Expense (2,605 ) (2,065 ) Other Changes, Net (1,255 ) (4,397 ) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Additions to Lease Merchandise (1,273,535 ) (1,195,051 ) Book Value of Lease Merchandise Sold or Disposed 135,096 119,711 Accounts Receivable (240,409 ) (216,469 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (18,865 ) 2,304 Income Tax Receivable and Payable 26,251 (21 ) Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses (7,998 ) 8,735 Customer Deposits and Advance Payments (2,513 ) (6,463 ) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 223,013 292,541 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investments in Loans Receivable (282,039 ) (138,922 ) Proceeds from Loans Receivable 252,268 127,079 Outflows on Purchases of Property and Equipment (6,037 ) (6,952 ) Proceeds from Property and Equipment 119 30 Other Proceeds 41 - Cash Used in Investing Activities (35,648 ) (18,765 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends Paid (15,423 ) - Acquisition of Treasury Stock (98,187 ) (108,276 ) Issuance of Stock Under Stock Option and Employee Purchase Plans 855 695 Cash Paid for Shares Withheld for Employee Taxes (8,300 ) (3,260 ) Debt Issuance Costs - (29 ) Cash Used in Financing Activities (121,055 ) (110,870 ) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 66,310 162,906 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 155,416 131,880 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 221,726 $ 294,786 Net Cash Paid During the Period: Interest $ 18,695 $ 18,768 Income Taxes $ 31,809 $ 76,817

PROG Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Revenues by Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 582,551 $ - $ - $ 582,551 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 16,000 7,594 23,594 Total Revenues $ 582,551 $ 16,000 $ 7,594 $ 606,145

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 564,183 $ - $ - $ 564,183 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 17,547 1,147 18,694 Total Revenues $ 564,183 $ 17,547 $ 1,147 $ 582,877

PROG Holdings, Inc. Nine Months Revenues by Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 1,773,617 $ - $ - $ 1,773,617 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 47,471 19,088 66,559 Total Revenues $ 1,773,617 $ 47,471 $ 19,088 $ 1,840,176

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 1,776,104 $ - $ - $ 1,776,104 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 51,887 2,872 54,759 Total Revenues $ 1,776,104 $ 51,887 $ 2,872 $ 1,830,863

PROG Holdings, Inc. Gross Merchandise Volume by Quarter (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September

30, 2024 2023 Progressive Leasing $ 456,651 $ 409,169 Vive 38,755 35,243 Other 62,058 19,632 Total GMV $ 557,464 $ 464,044

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2024 outlook excludes intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident net of insurance recoveries, and reversal of the uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2024 outlook excludes intangible amortization expense. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident, and reversal of the uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident, regulatory insurance recoveries, and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. The amount for the after-tax non-GAAP adjustment, which is tax effected using our statutory tax rate, can be found in the reconciliation of net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution to non-GAAP net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution table in this press release.

The Adjusted EBITDA figures presented in this press release are calculated as the Company's earnings before interest expense, net, depreciation on property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and full year 2024 outlook excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, and costs related to the cybersecurity incident, net of insurance recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident and regulatory insurance recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2024 outlook excludes stock-based compensation expense. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the segment EBITDA tables in this press release.

Management believes that non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings, and adjusted EBITDA provide management and investors with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain items that generally arose from larger, one-time transactions that are not reflective of the ordinary earnings activity of our operations or transactions that have variability and volatility of the amount. We believe the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results with our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA also provides management and investors with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because the measures:

Are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors.

Are used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Are used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of our operating entities and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as the Company's GAAP basis net earnings and diluted earnings per share and the GAAP revenues and earnings before income taxes of the Company's segments, which are also presented in the press release. Further, we caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Earnings $ 83,962 $ 35,012 $ 139,702 $ 120,263 Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 4,000 5,650 13,889 17,097 Add: Restructuring Expense 6 238 20,906 1,958 Add: Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident, Net of Insurance Recoveries 114 1,805 346 1,805 Less: Regulatory Insurance Recoveries - - - (525 ) Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1) (1,071 ) (2,000 ) (9,138 ) (5,287 ) Less: Reversal of Uncertain Tax Position (53,599 ) - (53,599 ) - Add: Accrued Interest on Uncertain Tax Position - 971 2,156 2,911 Non-GAAP Net Earnings $ 33,412 $ 41,676 $ 114,262 $ 138,222 Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 1.94 $ 0.76 $ 3.19 $ 2.56 Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 0.09 0.12 0.32 0.36 Add: Restructuring Expense - 0.01 0.48 0.04 Add: Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident, Net of Insurance Recoveries - 0.04 0.01 0.04 Less: Regulatory Insurance Recoveries - - - (0.01 ) Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.21 ) (0.11 ) Less: Reversal of Uncertain Tax Position (1.24 ) - (1.22 ) - Add: Accrued Interest on Uncertain Tax Position - 0.02 0.05 0.06 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 0.77 $ 0.90 $ 2.61 $ 2.94 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 43,169 46,133 43,804 47,048

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Quarterly Segment EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 83,962 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense(1) (42,115 ) Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense $ 47,177 $ (1,441 ) $ (3,889 ) 41,847 Interest Expense, Net 7,700 - (316 ) 7,384 Depreciation 1,619 155 491 2,265 Amortization 3,771 - 229 4,000 EBITDA 60,267 (1,286 ) (3,485 ) 55,496 Stock-Based Compensation 6,059 354 1,438 7,851 Restructuring Expense 6 - - 6 Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident, Net of Insurance Recoveries 114 - - 114 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,446 $ (932 ) $ (2,047 ) $ 63,467

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 35,012 Income Tax Expense(1) 13,097 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 53,941 $ 565 $ (6,397 ) 48,109 Interest Expense, Net 6,746 112 (83 ) 6,775 Depreciation 1,841 184 307 2,332 Amortization 5,420 - 230 5,650 EBITDA 67,948 861 (5,943 ) 62,866 Stock-Based Compensation 4,851 302 1,668 6,821 Restructuring Expense 238 - - 238 Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident 1,805 - - 1,805 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,842 $ 1,163 $ (4,275 ) $ 71,730

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Nine Month Segment EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 139,702 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense(1) (17,949 ) Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense $ 136,596 $ 108 $ (14,951 ) 121,753 Interest Expense, Net 23,922 - (949 ) 22,973 Depreciation 5,080 487 1,324 6,891 Amortization 13,201 - 688 13,889 EBITDA 178,799 595 (13,888 ) 165,506 Stock-Based Compensation 16,905 1,052 3,631 21,588 Restructuring Expense 18,278 - 2,628 20,906 Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident, Net of Insurance Recoveries 346 - - 346 Adjusted EBITDA $ 214,328 $ 1,647 $ (7,629 ) $ 208,346

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 120,263 Income Tax Expense(1) 47,447 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 180,414 $ 4,486 $ (17,190 ) 167,710 Interest Expense, Net 22,063 569 (83 ) 22,549 Depreciation 5,541 534 705 6,780 Amortization 16,262 - 835 17,097 EBITDA 224,280 5,589 (15,733 ) 214,136 Stock-Based Compensation 13,303 884 4,894 19,081 Restructuring Expense 1,958 - - 1,958 Regulatory Insurance Recoveries (525 ) - - (525 ) Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident 1,805 - - 1,805 Adjusted EBITDA $ 240,821 $ 6,473 $ (10,839 ) $ 236,455

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Fiscal Year 2024 Ranges Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $165,500 - $170,500 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense(1) (3,000) - (5,000) Projected Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense $180,500 - $181,500 $(500) - $500 $(17,500) - $(16,500) 162,500 - 165,500 Interest Expense, Net 32,000 - 33,000 - (1,000 ) 31,000 - 32,000 Depreciation 7,000 500 2,000 9,500 Amortization 17,000 - 1,000 18,000 Projected EBITDA 236,500 - 238,500 0 - 1,000 (15,500) - (14,500) 221,000 - 225,000 Stock-Based Compensation 22,000 - 23,000 1,000 5,000 28,000 - 29,000 Restructuring Expense & Cyber Incident Costs, Net of Insurance Recoveries 18,500 - 2,500 21,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $277,000 - $280,000 $1,000 - $2,000 $(8,000) - $(7,000) $270,000 - $275,000

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Previously Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Fiscal Year 2024 Ranges Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $110,500 - $116,000 Income Tax Expense(1) 49,000 - 51,000 Projected Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $178,000 - $182,000 $1,500 - $3,000 $(20,000) - $(18,000) 159,500 - 167,000 Interest Expense, Net 31,000 - (1,000 ) 30,000 Depreciation 7,000 500 2,000 9,500 Amortization 17,000 - 1,000 18,000 Projected EBITDA 233,000 - 237,000 2,000 - 3,500 (18,000) - (16,000) 217,000 - 224,500 Stock-Based Compensation 22,000 - 23,000 1,000 - 1,500 4,000 - 5,000 27,000 - 29,500 Restructuring Expense & Cyber Incident Costs, Net of Insurance Recoveries 18,500 - 2,500 21,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $273,500 - $278,500 $3,000 - $5,000 $(11,500) - $(8,500) $265,000 - $275,000

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $25,798 - $30,798 Income Tax Expense(1) 14,949 - 12,949 Projected Earnings Before Income Tax Expense 40,747 - 43,747 Interest Expense, Net 8,027 - 9,027 Depreciation 2,609 Amortization 4,111 Projected EBITDA 55,494 - 59,494 Stock-Based Compensation 6,160 - 7,160 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $61,654 - $66,654

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution Full Year 2024 Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 3.82 $ 3.92 Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.41 0.41 Add: Projected Restructuring Expense & Cyber Incident Costs, Net of Insurance Recoveries 0.48 0.48 Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Subtract: Reversal of Uncertain Tax Position (1.18 ) (1.18 ) Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 3.30 $ 3.40

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Previously Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution Full Year 2024 Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 2.52 $ 2.68 Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.41 0.41 Add: Projected Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.07 0.07 Add: Projected Restructuring Expense & Cyber Incident Costs, Net of Insurance Recoveries 0.48 0.48 Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 3.25 $ 3.40

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 0.62 $ 0.73 Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.09 0.09 Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 0.70 $ 0.80

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

