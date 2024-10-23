CANFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FMNB) today announced net income of $8.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $13.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was impacted by a single $12.5 million commercial credit backed by office space which resulted in a $4.4 million charge-off along with the establishment of a specific reserve on the credit in the amount of $1.2 million. The impact of this credit reduced third quarter results by $0.12 per diluted share.
Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated "Our third quarter performance was solid as we experienced strong loan and deposit growth, reflecting strengthening levels of underlying profitability. We produced outstanding loan growth for a second consecutive quarter along with great results from our fee-based business lines. Overall, we believe we are very well positioned to grow earnings in 2025, while navigating continued macro-level uncertainty."
Balance Sheet
The Company's total assets were $5.24 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase from $5.16 billion at June 30, 2024, and $5.08 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans increased $82.4 million from December 31, 2023 to $3.28 billion at September 30, 2024 and increased $43.1 million from June 30, 2024 to September 30, 2024. The 5.3% annualized loan growth from the second quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2024 was driven by strong commercial loan growth of $35.2 million. With a second consecutive quarter of positive loan growth, the Company now anticipates total loans to increase by approximately 2.8% - 3.0% for 2024. The Company remains committed to maintaining solid asset quality and prudent pricing standards, which is expected to contribute to higher overall profitability.
Securities available for sale totaled $1.29 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.25 billion at June 30, 2024, and $1.30 billion at December 31, 2023. Gross unrealized losses on the portfolio totaled $189.4 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease from $242.3 million at June 30, 2024, and $217.1 million at December 31, 2023. While interest rates have started to decline, the Company still expects bond market volatility to continue for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025.
Total deposits increased to $4.36 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $4.21 billion at June 30, 2024, and $4.18 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase since December 31, 2023, was driven by the acquisition of $74.9 in brokered deposits in the third quarter of 2024 and growth in customer deposits (non brokered) of $109.5 million. The increase since June 30, 2024, was driven by the brokered deposits and an increase in customer deposits of $81.1 million. The brokered deposits were used to pay down more expensive wholesale funding.
Total stockholders' equity increased to $439.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $396.7 million at June 30, 2024, and $404.4 million at December 31, 2023. The increase from both prior periods has primarily been driven by a decrease in the unrealized losses on investment securities.
Credit Quality
The Company's non-performing loans increased to $19.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $12.9 million at June 30, 2024, and $15.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase resulted from the addition of the remaining $8.1 million balance of the single commercial credit discussed previously, offset by large declines in the balance of other non-performing loans. Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.58% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.40% at June 30, 2024 and 0.47% at December 31, 2023. The Company's loans which were 30-89 days delinquent were $15.6 million at September 30, 2024, or 0.47% of total loans. This is down significantly from the $18.5 million figure reported at June 30, 2024 and the $16.7 million figure from December 31, 2023.
The provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments totaled $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $243,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increased provision for credit losses was primarily due to the increased level of net charge-offs and reserving activity resulting from the deterioration in the single credit. Strong loan growth during the quarter also increased provision costs during the quarter. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.58% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.05% for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.10% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.05% at June 30 2024, and 1.08% at December 31, 2023.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $31.9 million compared to $33.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Average interest earning assets increased to $4.89 billion in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $4.82 billion for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by an increase in average loan balances of $88.3 million and an increase in fed funds sold and other of $51.1 million. These increases were offset by declines in the average balance of investment securities. The net interest margin declined to 2.66% for the third quarter of 2024 from 2.86% for the third quarter of 2023 and 2.71% for the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in net interest margin was due to higher funding costs outstripping the increase in yields on earning assets. The increase in funding costs has been due to the rapid increase in deposit rates due to intense competition for deposits, the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle, and the runoff of noninterest bearing deposit balances which are being replaced with more costly wholesale funding. The decline in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2024 was due to the higher balance of fed funds sold and other along with a decline in the accretion of acquisition marks. The Federal Reserve's 50 basis point cut in the fed funds rate at the end of September 2024 will have a positive impact on the Company's net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding acquisition marks and PPP interest, non-GAAP, the Company's net interest margin was 2.48% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $12.3 million compared to $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. This increase was due to solid growth in the Company's fee-based business lines along with gains from SBIC funds and a $444,000 gain on the purchase of $3.0 million of the Company's subordinated debt.
Service charges on deposit accounts increased $280,000 to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter in 2023. The Company undertook a review of all service charges in late 2023 and early 2024 and implemented fee increases across deposit product lines in the second quarter of 2024. Trust fees increased by $217,000 to $2.5 million at September 30, 2024, from $2.3 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was due to continued growth in the business unit. Insurance agency commissions grew to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase has been driven by strong growth in fixed annuity sales. Losses on the sale of securities totaled $403,000 in the third quarter of 2024 compared to losses on the sale of securities of $624,000 during the third quarter of 2023. Net gains on the sale of loans increased to $506,000 in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $395,000 in the third quarter of 2023. Greater saleable volume drove this increase. Other mortgage banking fee income was a loss of $168,000 for the third quarter compared to income of $185,000 during the third quarter of 2023. The decline in income was due to an impairment charge on the Company's higher coupon mortgage servicing right tranches in the third quarter of 2024. Debit card income grew to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 as better volumes were realized in the current period. Other noninterest income increased from $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company recorded $854,000 more in SBIC income in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. In addition, the Company purchased $3.0 million of its subordinated debt during the third quarter of 2024 recording a gain of $444,000. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company had no gains from the purchase of subordinated debt but instead recorded losses of $110,000 on assets held for sale.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $27.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $27.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The third quarter of 2023 included $268,000 of merger related charges. There were no merger related expenses during the third quarter of 2024. Salaries and employee benefits were $14.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher salaries associated with employee raises along with higher health care expenses. FDIC and state and local taxes decreased by $168,000 to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 due to lower FDIC premiums. Intangible amortization declined to $629,000 in the third quarter of 2024 from $725,000 for the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was driven by amortization from a prior acquisition running off. Other noninterest expense decreased $804,000 in the third quarter of 2024 to $3.4 million from $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The primary reason for the decrease was due to a $785,000 charge incurred in 2023 for the settlement of a lawsuit.
Liquidity
At September 30, 2024, the Company had access to an additional $695.8 million of FHLB borrowing capacity, along with $250.0 million in available for sale securities that are available for additional pledging. The Company's loan to deposit ratio was 75.2% at September 30, 2024 while the Company's average deposit balance per account (excluding collateralized deposits) was $24,742 for the same period.
About Farmers National Banc Corp.
Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $5.2 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 62 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Portage, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver, Butler, Allegheny, Jefferson, Clarion, Venango, Clearfield, Mercer, Elk and Crawford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at September 30, 2024 are $4.0 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offers a variety of insurance products.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
This press release includes disclosures of Farmers' tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities and certain items, return on average assets excluding merger costs and certain items, return on average equity excluding merger costs and certain items, net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and related accretion and PPP interest and fees and efficiency ratio less certain items, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers' marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
We make statements in this news release and our related investor conference call, and we may from time to time make other statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers' financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers' control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Farmers' actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers' actual results to differ materially from those described in certain forward-looking statements include significant changes in near-term local, regional, and U.S. economic conditions including those resulting from continued high rates of inflation, tightening monetary policy of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, and possibility of a recession; and the other factors contained in Farmers' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers' website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.
|Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Percent
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Change
|Total interest income
$
57,923
$
56,846
$
55,054
$
55,069
$
54,229
$
169,823
$
158,266
7.3
%
|Total interest expense
26,047
24,780
23,367
22,239
20,461
74,194
53,310
39.2
%
|Net interest income
31,876
32,066
31,687
32,830
33,768
95,629
104,956
-8.9
%
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
7,008
1,112
(449
)
286
243
7,671
8,867
-13.5
%
|Noninterest income
12,340
9,606
8,357
12,156
9,831
30,302
29,705
2.0
%
|Acquisition related costs
0
0
0
452
268
0
5,022
-100.0
%
|Other expense
27,075
26,403
27,039
26,520
27,448
80,517
79,802
0.9
%
|Income before income taxes
10,133
14,157
13,454
17,728
15,640
37,743
40,970
-7.9
%
|Income taxes
1,598
2,374
2,214
3,151
2,326
6,185
5,614
10.2
%
|Net income
$
8,535
$
11,783
$
11,240
$
14,577
$
13,314
$
31,558
$
35,356
-10.7
%
|Average diluted shares outstanding
37,567
37,487
37,479
37,426
37,379
37,495
37,533
|Basic earnings per share
0.23
0.32
0.30
0.39
0.36
0.85
0.94
|Diluted earnings per share
0.23
0.31
0.30
0.39
0.36
0.84
0.94
|Cash dividends per share
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.51
0.51
|Performance Ratios
|Net Interest Margin (Annualized)
2.66
%
2.71
%
2.70
%
2.78
%
2.86
%
2.69
%
2.95
%
|Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis)
58.47
%
60.80
%
61.54
%
57.84
%
60.11
%
60.24
%
59.70
%
|Return on Average Assets (Annualized)
0.66
%
0.93
%
0.90
%
1.17
%
1.06
%
0.83
%
0.93
%
|Return on Average Equity (Annualized)
8.18
%
12.15
%
11.47
%
17.98
%
14.49
%
10.51
%
12.79
%
|Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP)
|Return on Average Tangible Assets
0.69
%
0.97
%
0.93
%
1.22
%
1.09
%
0.86
%
0.97
%
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
14.94
%
23.74
%
21.88
%
43.77
%
30.29
%
19.95
%
26.80
%
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
189,136
$
180,987
$
148,630
$
103,658
$
93,923
|Debt securities available for sale
1,293,350
1,246,730
1,270,149
1,299,701
1,210,736
|Other investments
33,617
37,594
34,619
35,311
35,342
|Loans held for sale
2,852
2,577
1,854
3,711
1,910
|Loans
3,280,517
3,237,369
3,181,318
3,198,127
3,168,554
|Less allowance for credit losses
36,186
33,991
33,159
34,440
34,753
|Net Loans
3,244,331
3,203,378
3,148,159
3,163,687
3,133,801
|Other assets
473,217
485,587
476,599
472,282
495,451
|Total Assets
$
5,236,503
$
5,156,853
$
5,080,010
$
5,078,350
$
4,971,163
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
$
969,682
$
968,693
$
977,475
$
1,026,630
$
1,039,524
|Interest-bearing
3,317,223
3,237,142
3,220,650
3,150,756
3,217,869
|Brokered time deposits
74,932
0
0
0
254,257
|Total deposits
4,361,837
4,205,835
4,198,125
4,177,386
4,511,650
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
371,038
494,890
433,777
443,663
88,550
|Other liabilities
63,950
59,434
51,082
52,886
54,981
|Total liabilities
4,796,825
4,760,159
4,682,984
4,673,935
4,655,181
|Stockholders' Equity
439,678
396,694
397,026
404,415
315,982
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
5,236,503
$
5,156,853
$
5,080,010
$
5,078,350
$
4,971,163
|Period-end shares outstanding
37,574
37,575
37,546
37,503
37,489
|Book value per share
$
11.70
$
10.56
$
10.57
$
10.78
$
8.43
|Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)*
6.69
5.53
5.52
5.71
3.33
|* Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by outstanding shares
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months
Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Capital and Liquidity
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a)
10.96
%
10.94
%
10.88
%
10.61
%
10.37
%
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
14.35
%
14.42
%
14.38
%
14.06
%
13.83
%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
11.44
%
11.43
%
11.37
%
11.10
%
10.86
%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a)
8.22
%
8.26
%
8.19
%
8.02
%
7.84
%
|Equity to Asset Ratio
8.40
%
7.69
%
7.82
%
7.96
%
6.36
%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b)
4.98
%
4.18
%
4.24
%
4.38
%
2.61
%
|Net Loans to Assets
61.96
%
62.12
%
61.97
%
62.30
%
63.04
%
|Loans to Deposits
75.21
%
76.97
%
75.78
%
76.56
%
70.23
%
|Asset Quality
|Non-performing loans
$
19,076
$
12,870
$
11,951
$
15,063
$
18,368
|Non-performing assets
19,137
12,975
12,215
15,321
18,522
|Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent
15,562
18,546
14,069
16,705
13,314
|Charged-off loans
5,116
661
1,282
972
525
7,059
1,965
|Recoveries
504
98
271
172
139
873
509
|Net Charge-offs
4,612
563
1,011
800
386
6,186
1,456
|Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans
0.58
%
0.07
%
0.13
%
0.10
%
0.05
%
0.26
%
0.06
%
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans
1.10
%
1.05
%
1.04
%
1.08
%
1.10
%
|Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.58
%
0.40
%
0.38
%
0.47
%
0.58
%
|Loans 30 - 89 Days Delinquent to Total Loans
0.47
%
0.57
%
0.44
%
0.52
%
0.42
%
|Allowance to Non-performing Loans
189.69
%
264.11
%
277.46
%
228.64
%
189.20
%
|Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.37
%
0.25
%
0.24
%
0.30
%
0.37
%
|(a) September 30, 2024 ratio is estimated
|(b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below
|For the Three Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|End of Period Loan Balances
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Commercial real estate
$
1,372,374
$
1,348,675
$
1,339,372
$
1,335,806
$
1,295,847
|Commercial
358,247
343,694
335,747
346,354
357,691
|Residential real estate
852,444
849,561
836,252
843,697
842,729
|HELOC
155,967
151,511
143,696
142,441
140,772
|Consumer
269,231
268,606
256,846
259,784
261,136
|Agricultural loans
261,773
265,035
260,425
261,288
261,738
|Total, excluding net deferred loan costs
$
3,270,036
$
3,227,082
$
3,172,338
$
3,189,370
$
3,159,913
|For the Three Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|End of Period Customer Deposit Balances
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
969,682
$
968,693
$
977,474
$
1,026,630
$
1,039,524
|Interest-bearing demand
1,453,288
1,380,266
1,381,383
1,362,609
1,426,349
|Money market
676,664
677,058
646,308
593,975
588,043
|Savings
418,771
433,166
452,949
468,890
488,991
|Certificate of deposit
768,500
746,652
740,011
725,282
714,486
|Total customer deposits
$
4,286,905
$
4,205,835
$
4,198,125
$
4,177,386
$
4,257,393
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
|Noninterest Income
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
|Service charges on deposit accounts
$
1,992
$
1,846
$
1,583
$
1,677
$
1,712
$
5,421
$
4,646
|Bank owned life insurance income, including death benefits
688
652
707
617
694
2,046
1,825
|Trust fees
2,544
2,345
2,510
2,382
2,327
7,398
6,665
|Insurance agency commissions
1,416
1,255
1,528
1,540
1,116
4,199
3,904
|Security gains (losses), including fair value changes for equity securities
(403
)
(124
)
(2,120
)
19
(624
)
(2,647
)
(490
)
|Retirement plan consulting fees
677
623
617
631
650
1,918
1,837
|Investment commissions
476
478
432
589
520
1,386
1,389
|Net gains on sale of loans
506
417
297
1,280
395
1,219
1,111
|Other mortgage banking fee income (loss), net
(168
)
192
125
139
185
150
571
|Debit card and EFT fees
1,993
1,760
1,567
1,697
1,763
5,320
5,362
|Other noninterest income
2,619
162
1,111
1,585
1,093
3,892
2,885
|Total Noninterest Income
$
12,340
$
9,606
$
8,357
$
12,156
$
9,831
$
30,302
$
29,705
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
|Noninterest Expense
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
|Salaries and employee benefits
$
14,874
$
14,558
$
15,069
$
14,871
$
14,233
$
44,501
$
42,503
|Occupancy and equipment
3,968
3,815
3,730
3,896
3,810
11,512
11,538
|FDIC insurance and state and local taxes
1,480
1,185
1,345
1,484
1,648
4,010
4,365
|Professional fees
1,084
1,194
1,254
1,004
1,043
3,532
3,347
|Merger related costs
0
0
0
452
268
0
5,022
|Advertising
435
445
431
414
492
1,312
1,379
|Intangible amortization
629
630
688
578
725
1,947
2,856
|Core processing charges
1,186
1,099
1,135
1,057
1,274
3,420
3,582
|Other noninterest expenses
3,419
3,477
3,387
3,216
4,223
10,283
10,232
|Total Noninterest Expense
$
27,075
$
26,403
$
27,039
$
26,972
$
27,716
$
80,517
$
84,824
|Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates
|(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|AVERAGE
|YIELD/
|AVERAGE
|YIELD/
|BALANCE
|INTEREST (1)
|RATE (1)
|BALANCE
|INTEREST (1)
|RATE (1)
|EARNING ASSETS
|Loans (2)
$
3,241,603
$
47,060
5.81
%
$
3,153,309
$
43,928
5.57
%
|Taxable securities
1,104,264
6,761
2.45
1,132,959
6,492
2.29
|Tax-exempt securities (2)
379,551
2,992
3.15
413,117
3,251
3.15
|Other investments
34,873
346
3.97
42,581
487
4.57
|Federal funds sold and other
130,053
1,371
4.22
78,922
751
3.81
|Total earning assets
4,890,344
58,530
4.79
4,820,888
54,909
4.56
|Nonearning assets
243,718
215,445
|Total assets
$
5,134,062
$
5,036,333
|INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|Time deposits
$
753,163
$
7,584
4.03
%
$
677,291
$
5,308
3.13
%
|Brokered time deposits
26,062
286
4.39
145,839
1,882
5.16
|Savings deposits
1,103,269
4,372
1.59
1,099,682
2,625
0.95
|Demand deposits - interest bearing
1,411,520
9,305
2.64
1,412,922
7,647
2.16
|Total interest-bearing deposits
3,294,014
21,547
2.62
3,335,734
17,462
2.09
|Short term borrowings
289,652
3,477
4.80
141,717
1,961
5.53
|Long term borrowings
87,368
1,023
4.68
88,494
1,038
4.69
|Total borrowed funds
377,020
4,500
4.77
230,211
2,999
5.21
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,671,034
26,047
2.84
3,565,945
20,461
2.30
|NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Demand deposits - noninterest bearing
983,274
1,052,062
|Other liabilities
62,427
50,726
|Stockholders' equity
417,327
367,600
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
5,134,062
$
5,036,333
|Net interest income and interest rate spread
$
32,483
1.95
%
$
34,448
2.26
%
|Net interest margin
2.66
%
2.86
%
|(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.
|(2) For 2024, adjustments of $71 thousand and $536 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2023, adjustments of $90 thousand and $590 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|AVERAGE
|YIELD/
|AVERAGE
|YIELD/
|BALANCE
|INTEREST (1)
|RATE (1)
|BALANCE
|INTEREST (1)
|RATE (1)
|EARNING ASSETS
|Loans (2)
$
3,212,799
$
138,746
5.76
%
$
3,144,817
$
127,293
5.40
%
|Taxable securities
1,108,055
19,988
2.41
1,153,804
19,697
2.28
|Tax-exempt securities (2)
389,094
9,174
3.14
422,151
10,048
3.17
|Other investments
34,243
1,030
4.01
40,211
1,457
4.83
|Federal funds sold and other
93,601
2,740
3.90
78,224
1,911
3.26
|Total earning assets
4,837,792
171,678
4.73
4,839,207
160,406
4.42
|Nonearning assets
229,966
219,762
|Total assets
$
5,067,758
$
5,058,969
|INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|Time deposits
$
741,450
$
21,865
3.93
%
$
636,939
$
13,171
2.76
%
|Brokered time deposits
8,751
286
4.36
145,115
4,889
4.49
|Savings deposits
1,096,788
12,087
1.47
1,128,760
6,981
0.82
|Demand deposits - interest bearing
1,386,390
25,857
2.49
1,421,208
19,619
1.84
|Total interest-bearing deposits
3,233,379
60,095
2.48
3,332,022
44,660
1.79
|Short term borrowings
304,607
11,000
4.81
145,509
5,608
5.14
|Long term borrowings
88,304
3,098
4.68
88,382
3,043
4.59
|Total borrowed funds
392,911
14,098
4.78
233,891
8,651
4.93
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,626,290
74,193
2.73
3,565,913
53,311
1.99
|NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Demand deposits - noninterest bearing
$
983,576
$
1,075,493
|Other liabilities
57,577
48,936
|Stockholders' equity
400,315
368,627
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
5,067,758
$
5,058,969
|Net interest income and interest rate spread
$
97,485
2.00
%
$
107,095
2.43
%
|Net interest margin
2.69
%
2.95
%
|(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.
|(2) For 2024, adjustments of $227 thousand and $1.6 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2023, adjustments of $268 thousand and $1.9 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.
|Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months
Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
|Total Assets
$
5,236,503
$
5,156,853
$
5,080,010
$
5,078,350
$
4,971,163
$
5,236,503
$
4,971,163
|Less Goodwill and other intangibles
188,340
188,970
189,599
190,288
191,326
188,340
191,326
|Tangible Assets
$
5,048,163
$
4,967,883
$
4,890,411
$
4,888,062
$
4,779,837
$
5,048,163
$
4,779,837
|Average Assets
5,134,062
5,044,516
5,023,966
4,980,314
5,058,969
5,067,758
5,058,969
|Less average Goodwill and other intangibles
188,755
189,382
190,040
191,108
191,804
189,391
192,709
|Average Tangible Assets
$
4,945,307
$
4,855,134
$
4,833,926
$
4,789,206
$
4,867,165
$
4,878,367
$
4,866,260
|Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months
Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
|Stockholders' Equity
$
439,678
$
396,694
$
397,026
$
404,415
$
315,982
$
439,678
$
315,982
|Less Goodwill and other intangibles
188,340
188,970
189,599
190,288
191,326
188,340
191,326
|Tangible Common Equity
$
251,338
$
207,724
$
207,427
$
214,127
$
124,656
$
251,338
$
124,656
|Average Stockholders' Equity
417,327
387,881
395,549
324,332
367,600
400,315
368,627
|Less average Goodwill and other intangibles
188,755
189,382
190,040
191,108
191,804
189,391
192,709
|Average Tangible Common Equity
$
228,572
$
198,499
$
205,509
$
133,224
$
175,796
$
210,924
$
175,918
|Reconciliation of Net Income, Less Merger and Certain Items
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months
Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
|Net income
$
8,535
$
11,783
$
11,240
$
14,577
$
13,314
$
31,558
$
35,356
|Acquisition related costs - after tax
0
0
0
358
234
0
4,037
|Acquisition related provision - after tax
0
0
0
0
0
0
6,077
|Employee severence - after tax
0
0
0
798
0
0
0
|Lawsuit settlement expense - after tax
0
0
0
0
620
0
620
|Net (gain) on loan sale - after tax
0
0
0
(723
)
0
0
0
|Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales - after tax
(32
)
407
1,675
171
604
2,050
527
|Net income - Adjusted
$
8,503
$
12,190
$
12,915
$
15,181
$
14,772
$
33,608
$
46,617
|Diluted EPS excluding merger and certain items
$
0.23
$
0.33
$
0.34
$
0.41
$
0.40
$
0.90
$
1.24
|Return on Average Assets excluding merger and certain items (Annualized)
0.66
%
0.97
%
1.03
%
1.22
%
1.17
%
0.88
%
1.23
%
|Return on Average Equity excluding merger and certain items (Annualized)
8.15
%
12.57
%
13.06
%
18.72
%
16.07
%
11.19
%
16.86
%
|Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs and certain items (Annualized)
14.88
%
24.56
%
25.14
%
45.58
%
33.61
%
21.24
%
35.33
%
|Efficiency ratio excluding certain items
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months
Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
|Net interest income, tax equated
$
32,483
$
32,661
$
32,341
$
33,494
$
34,448
$
97,485
$
107,095
|Noninterest income
12,340
9,606
8,357
12,156
9,831
30,302
29,705
|Net (gain) on loan sale
0
0
0
(915
)
0
0
0
|Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales
(41
)
515
2,120
217
764
2,594
667
|Net interest income and noninterest income adjusted
44,782
42,782
42,818
44,952
45,043
130,381
137,467
|Noninterest expense less intangible amortization
26,446
25,773
26,351
26,394
26,991
78,570
81,968
|Legal settlement expense
0
0
0
0
785
0
785
|Employee severence
0
0
0
1,010
0
0
0
|Acquisition related costs
0
0
0
452
268
0
5,022
|Noninterest expense adjusted
26,446
25,773
26,351
24,932
25,938
78,570
76,161
|Efficiency ratio excluding certain items
59.05
%
60.24
%
61.54
%
55.46
%
57.58
%
60.26
%
55.40
%
|Net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and PPP interest and fees
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
|Net interest income, tax equated
$
32,483
$
32,661
$
32,341
$
33,494
$
34,448
$
97,485
$
107,095
|Acquisition marks
2,123
2,391
2,370
2,475
2,959
6,884
8,471
|PPP interest and fees
0
1
1
1
1
2
4
|Adjusted and annualized net interest income
121,440
121,076
119,880
124,072
125,952
120,799
131,493
|Average earning assets
4,890,344
4,825,532
4,796,922
4,816,409
4,820,888
4,837,792
4,839,207
|Less PPP average balances
118
171
213
229
247
167
262
|Adjusted average earning assets
4,890,226
4,825,361
4,796,709
4,816,180
4,820,641
4,837,625
4,838,945
|Net interest margin excluding marks and PPP interest and fees
2.48
%
2.51
%
2.50
%
2.58
%
2.61
%
2.50
%
2.72
%
Contacts
Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO
20 South Broad Street, P.O. Box 555
Canfield, OH 44406
330.533.3341
Email: exec@farmersbankgroup.com