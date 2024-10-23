CIRRO E-Commerce announces integration with nShift to enhance the global shipping solutions

SCHIPHOL, The Netherlands, Oct. 23, 2024, a leading global e-commerce logistics solution provider, announces a new integration with nShift, the global leader in delivery and experience management (DMXM). This partnership aims to simplify and optimize shipping processes for CIRRO E-Commerce's merchants while expanding nShift's extensive carrier network.

With this integration, businesses utilizing CIRRO E-Commerce will benefit from streamlined delivery workflows, automated label printing, enhanced tracking services, and simplified returns procedures, providing a smoother experience for both businesses and their customers.

"We are excited to partner with nShift to provide a more robust shipping solution for our merchants," said Thijs Boots, CSO and VP Europe at CIRRO E-Commerce. "This collaboration empowers businesses with tools that simplify operations, enabling them to use our fast, reliable, and cost-effective shipping services, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction and boosting their competitive edge."

Jeroen Terheggen, VP Sales at nShift, said, "We are thrilled to announce that CIRRO E-Commerce is now part of the nShift Carrier Library! We are continuously expanding our 1000+ carrier library, making shipping easier, scalable and more efficient for our customers. With CIRRO E-Commerce now integrated into nShift, all our customers can easily access CIRRO E-Commerce's transport and carrier network, including their convenient PUDO locations."

About nShift

nShift's delivery & experience management platform drives e-commerce success. Grow beyond limits with constant innovation and the world's largest carrier network. Build customer loyalty with end-to-end tools that enhance the delivery experience. Unify data into usable insight that connects and optimizes processes. With nShift, make delivery the essential link between your brand and your customers. For more information, please visit www.nshift.com.

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerceis an e-commerce logistics provider committed to providing seamless, end-to-end, cross-border logistics services. Thanks to the significant strengths, the company is changing the game regarding flexibility, reliability, cost efficiency, advanced technology, and customer-centricity. These include a robust transportation network, local teams of industry experts, and an extensive physical footprint in over 30 countries, including the U.S., the UK, the EU, and Australia.



