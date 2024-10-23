Kerr Dental Releases ZenFlex CM Rotary File for Predictable and Effective Endodontic Procedures

BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Kerr Dental is excited to announce the launch of ZenFlex CM, the latest innovation in endodontic file technology. Designed with cutting-edge features and proprietary heat-treatment processes, ZenFlex CM sets a new standard in root canal treatment, offering superior performance and reliability for dental professionals. The files exhibit unparalleled strength and flexibility, allowing practitioners to navigate even the most complex root canal anatomies with ease. The proprietary metallurgy and heat treatment process result in a silver titanium oxide layer, enhancing resistance to cyclic fatigue and reducing the risk of file separation.

ZenFlex CM

Kerr Dental Launches a Niti Rotary File in Teal Blue

"When engineering this file, we leveraged our ZenFlex design with the addition of increased flexibility and controlled memory. ZenFlex CM files reach smaller and more complex canal anatomies while preserving tooth integrity. This makes it an ideal choice for intricate endodontic cases," explains Yona Zhao, Senior Global Product Manager at Kerr Dental. Available in tip sizes 13-30 to meet the needs of clinicians and can be combined with the original ZenFlex line for tip sizes up to 55.

The maximum flute diameter is designed to be minimally invasive, removing less dentin in the canal's coronal third compared to traditional files. This design helps preserve more of the tooth's natural structure, promoting better long-term outcomes. "The files can be easily pre-bent, providing adaptability for curved or narrow root canals and improving access in challenging cases, such as patients with limited mouth opening," says Elizabeth Mascarena, Marketing Manager at Kerr Dental.

Dr. Rico Short DDS explains, "I love having the ability to pre-curve it, which is great for accessing tight areas, and the cutting efficiency and flexibility of the ZenFlex CM files are great. I don't have to worry about the files breaking easily, and I think that's what makes them stand out from other systems. ZenFlex CM incorporates new tip sizes that are very unique and offer more incremental steps between sizes. This makes it a much smoother transition, especially when you're dealing with very small canal systems."

ZenFlex CM is now available for order through Kerr Dental Product Sales Specialists and authorized distributors. Dental professionals are encouraged to experience the advanced capabilities of ZenFlex CM and elevate their endodontic practice.

To learn more about ZenFlex CM, visit go.kerrdental.com/zenflexcm.

Dr. Rico Short is a paid consultant of Kerr. The opinions and techniques expressed are those of the doctor. Kerr is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical device. Clinicians should use their own professional judgment.

About Kerr Dental

Kerr designs and manufactures products for all aspects of modern restorative dentistry. Our knowledgeable field service works closely with a network of exclusive partners to provide technical training and support; this strengthens our position as world market leader. We have advanced aesthetic dentistry through education and sustainable solutions based on ideas from the real world, and the Kerr name is now synonymous with integrity among dentists worldwide. Kerr Dental is an operating company of Envista Holdings Corporation. Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Mascarena

Marketing Manager

kerrmarketing@kerrdental.com

7146288514

SOURCE: Kerr Dental

View the original press release on newswire.com.