HealthJoy and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Team Up to Improve Access to Affordable Prescription Drugs

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / HealthJoy, a care navigation platform that makes healthcare easier to access, navigate and afford, is joining forces with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs), to improve access to affordable prescriptions for over one million HealthJoy members.

Cost Plus Drugs' direct-to-consumer model enables HealthJoy to help clients and members combat rising prescription drug costs.

HealthJoy's one million members will have improved access to lower-cost generic options. Their collaboration with Cost Plus Drugs may reduce employers' generic pharmacy spend by up to 50% and further contribute to the millions HealthJoy has saved for members this year.

HealthJoy's care navigation platform actively promotes prescription savings opportunities through its Rx Savings tool - a free service available to all members and their families.

The HealthJoy healthcare concierge team uses a wide range of strategies to identify savings which includes helping members use programs like Cost Plus Drugs to find lower-cost generic alternatives.

"Our relationship with Cost Plus Drugs provides tremendous value to our clients and their employees," said Doug Morse-Schindler, President and co-founder of HealthJoy. "We will work closely with Cost Plus Drugs to drive pharmacy savings by ensuring HealthJoy members receive the best price possible on their prescriptions."

Together, HealthJoy and Cost Plus Drugs are on a shared mission to provide consumers with the lowest price possible for their prescriptions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with HealthJoy in our mission to make prescription drugs more affordable for consumers," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "At Cost Plus Drugs, our commitment to transparent drug pricing has always been unwavering, and with HealthJoy we are dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions for all."

ABOUT HEALTHJOY

HealthJoy is a care navigation platform that helps more than 1,800 employers and their partners bring benefits strategies to life. The platform transforms healthcare outcomes by making it simple for employees to choose the highest-quality, most cost-effective care. This results in healthier employees and a healthier bottom line. Visit healthjoy.com.

ABOUT MARK CUBAN COST PLUS DRUG COMPANY, PBC

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

Contact Information

Lynette Grinter

VP, Marketing at HealthJoy

lgrinter@healthjoy.com

(312) 804-4515

SOURCE: HealthJoy

