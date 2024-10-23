Kolter Homes Announces Estate Homes at Canopy Creek Are Now in Final Phase of Sales

Canopy Creek in Palm City, Florida Nears Sell-Out

PALM CITY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Kolter Homes, one of the premier home building companies in Florida, proudly announces the final phase of sales at Canopy Creek in Palm City, Florida. This unique community, which began development in 2013, is now nearing a complete sell-out with only four estate homes remaining.





Estate Homes on 1/2+ Acre Preserve Homesites at Canopy Creek





Situated on expansive ½ acre or greater homesites, Canopy Creek offers a distinctive lifestyle that sets it apart from other new construction communities in Florida. These spacious homesites provide ample room for privacy and outdoor activities, making it a highly sought-after neighborhood for discerning homebuyers.

In addition to the generous homesites, Canopy Creek features over four miles of serene trails designed for hiking, biking, and equestrian activities, allowing residents to fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty and tranquility of the area. This blend of luxury living and outdoor recreation creates an unmatched living experience.

Shane Dinatali, the Regional Director of Construction for Kolter Homes and a proud resident of Canopy Creek, shared his excitement about the community's success and the unique opportunity it presents. "Canopy Creek has been a labor of love for everyone involved at Kolter Homes. Living here has given me a firsthand appreciation for the unparalleled lifestyle this community offers. With just five homes left, this is truly the last chance to become a part of something exceptional."

Since its inception, Canopy Creek has exemplified Kolter Homes' commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Each home within the community showcases meticulous craftsmanship, contemporary design, and elevated home features to suit a variety of preferences and lifestyles.

As Kolter Homes approaches the final chapter of Canopy Creek, the company reflects on its journey from groundbreaking to near sell-out, celebrating the vibrant and engaged community that has flourished over the past decade. Future homeowners are encouraged to seize this limited opportunity to own a piece of this unique community before it reaches full capacity.

For more information about the remaining homes, please visit www.CanopyCreek.com or contact Kolter Homes at (888) 476-3017.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Contact Information

John Manrique

SVP Marketing

jmanrique@kolter.com

561-515-4450

SOURCE: Kolter Homes LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.