GJK Facility Services: Generous Gift Will Help Women Succeed in STEMM

A new scholarship aims to help create positive change in the community.

MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / A $100,000 gift to RMIT from soft facility services company GJK Facility Services will help disadvantaged students overcome the barriers they face to higher education.

Elias Stamas and Kay Latham

The generous gift will fund the GJK Facility Services Scholarship, worth up to $10,000 a year for three years.

The scholarship is aimed at students who face challenges in accessing higher education, particularly those identifying as women, from rural or financially disadvantaged backgrounds, or pursuing science, technology, engineering or mathematics disciplines.

The hope is that the funding will help recipients achieve their educational and career aspirations and, ultimately, bring about positive change in the community.

GJK, which provides services to RMIT, has supported another scholarship program at the University since 2018, for environmental science students who have demonstrated academic merit, leadership skills and a passion for sustainability and energy management.

Both scholarships are part of the company's longstanding commitment to investing in initiatives and programs that benefit the wider community. GJK has its own social impact program, GJK Giving Back, and in 2022, the firm's Founder and Managing Director, George Stamas, received the Order of Australia for his contributions to the community and business.

Elias Stamas, CEO of GJK Facility Services, said the decision to support RMIT students through the new GJK Facility Services Scholarship was grounded in a shared commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and inclusive learning environments.

He added that the collaboration with RMIT exemplified the potential for organisations to positively influence society. "By investing in education and supporting scholarships, GJK Facility Services is not only fulfilling its mission of giving back but also aligns with RMIT's strategy to contribute to the communities it serves," he said.



Together, we are creating a pathway for talented individuals to overcome obstacles, pursue higher education, and ultimately drive positive change.

Professor Kay Latham is Dean of STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine) Diversity and Inclusion at RMIT.

She said: "For women and under-represented people in STEMM, access to a scholarship can make all the difference, in some cases as to whether pursuing a higher education qualification is even feasible or not.

"A scholarship such as GJK's will provide a welcome financial 'buffer', but through this also the gift of time and greater freedom - freedom to embrace university life more fully, lessening the need to combine study with external part-time work, and helping to support other responsibilities.

"Not to mention the amazing confidence boost of having your talent and potential recognised and encouraged - no small thing for anyone!"

