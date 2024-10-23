Sozio, Inc. Announces Bertrand Lemont as Chief Executive Officer

Sozio, Inc., a global leader and pioneer in French fine perfumery, is proud to announce the appointment of Bertrand Lemont as its Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2024. Lemont is a highly respected figure in the luxury and consumer goods industries, with a proven track record of transformative leadership and a strong commitment to values-driven decision-making.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / With over 20 years of experience, Bertrand Lemont has distinguished himself as a visionary leader. He is known for driving the expansion of global and local brands, spearheading innovative product development, and fostering high-performance cultures. His leadership has delivered remarkable growth, positioning companies to thrive in competitive markets. Lemont's career has been defined by his strategic acumen, commitment to sustainability, and long-term success.

Bertrand Lemont

"Bertrand brings a solid combination of business insight, integrity, and passion for innovation," said Arnaud Moor, Chairman of the Maison Sozio Board of Directors. "His leadership philosophy and commitment to sustainable, customer-focused solutions strongly align with Sozio's mission and values. We are confident that Bertrand will drive Sozio Inc. into an exciting new era of growth."

Lemont's leadership emphasizes inclusivity and collaboration, creating work environments that inspire creativity and innovation. His people-first approach has cultivated dynamic teams and led to the successful launch of breakthrough products. Lemont is celebrated for his commitment to sustainability, integrating eco-conscious practices into product lines and operations that meet modern consumers' demand for responsible solutions.

"I am deeply honored to join Sozio at this exciting time," said Lemont. "I want to thank Arnaud Moor and Frederic Braud for their visionary leadership, which has laid the groundwork for Sozio's continued success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to accelerate innovation and expand our reach while upholding the core values of creativity, integrity, and sustainability."

With Lemont's appointment, Sozio is well-positioned to continue its tradition of excellence in fragrance creation while expanding its footprint and embracing new growth opportunities. Lemont's leadership will guide Sozio as it continues to push the boundaries of fragrance innovation and sustainability.

About Sozio, Inc.

Founded in 1758 in Grasse, the cradle of French perfumery, Sozio, Inc. has been a pioneer in the art of fragrance creation for over two centuries. Emerging from the prestigious lineage of Grasse's early perfumers, Sozio's heritage is rooted in the refinement of perfuming leather gloves, a tradition that has since evolved into the creation of exquisite, custom-made fragrances. Today, Sozio is a global leader, offering innovative, sustainable fragrance solutions across fine fragrance, personal care, home care, and I&I sectors. Driven by a commitment to excellence, creativity, and environmental responsibility, Sozio continues to push the boundaries of perfumery, crafting scents that resonate with the evolving needs of perfumery, people, and the planet.

