Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caliber Corporate Advisers Expands Senior Team

Leading fintech marketing and communications agency strengthens account, sales and marketing teams in support of continued growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Caliber Corporate Advisers, a leading marketing and communications agency for fintech and financial services, has expanded its leadership and operations teams with two senior hires. The new additions will enhance the company's ability to serve its growing client roster while continuing to deliver the exceptional communications counsel that has defined Caliber for more than 14 years.

The leadership team is pleased to welcome back Scott Paer as a managing director, where he will focus on nurturing existing client relationships as well as developing new ones. Paer has more than 15 years of financial services experience across corporate communications, media relations, content marketing and narrative development. He re-joins Caliber after spending nearly five years with the firm between 2018 and 2023.

Will Barthel has also joined Caliber as director of business relationships. His primary role is to lead the company's sales efforts by seeking and developing meaningful relationships with potential clients. Barthel brings nearly 20 years of sales experience in marketing communications for B2B technology and services companies. He has a proven track record of building long-term client relationships with companies ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies.

"As we've continued to grow our client portfolio across fintech, insurtech and proptech, we're dedicated to expanding our team of PR and communications leaders with deep expertise in these core verticals," said Grace Keith Rodriguez, CEO at Caliber. "Scott and Will each bring a unique background, perspective and passion for fintech and PR, and we're thrilled to welcome them to our team."

Caliber, a leader in PR, content, social media and digital advertising, was recently recognized among Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024 and PR Daily's Top Agencies List for 2024 after being named one of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2024 by The Financial Times. Additionally, Caliber earned a Ragan's Workplace Wellness award for its commitment to employee well-being and was named a Top Financial PR Firm by O'Dwyer's. In 2023, Caliber was recognized as a 2023 Inc. Best Places to Work.

About Caliber
Caliber drives innovation in financial services and fintech, insurance and insurtech, real estate and proptech, and related professional services by being a marketing and communications go-to trusted partner. We provide best-in-class strategy and execution in PR, content, social media and digital advertising. We take pride in bringing a fresh perspective and acting as an extension of your team. With team members across the U.S. and Europe, we serve a global client base. Visit www.calibercorporate.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Ryan Hall, Senior Director
Caliber Corporate Advisers
ryan@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Caliber Corporate Advisers



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.