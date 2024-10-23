Caliber Corporate Advisers Expands Senior Team

Leading fintech marketing and communications agency strengthens account, sales and marketing teams in support of continued growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Caliber Corporate Advisers , a leading marketing and communications agency for fintech and financial services, has expanded its leadership and operations teams with two senior hires. The new additions will enhance the company's ability to serve its growing client roster while continuing to deliver the exceptional communications counsel that has defined Caliber for more than 14 years.

The leadership team is pleased to welcome back Scott Paer as a managing director, where he will focus on nurturing existing client relationships as well as developing new ones. Paer has more than 15 years of financial services experience across corporate communications, media relations, content marketing and narrative development. He re-joins Caliber after spending nearly five years with the firm between 2018 and 2023.

Will Barthel has also joined Caliber as director of business relationships. His primary role is to lead the company's sales efforts by seeking and developing meaningful relationships with potential clients. Barthel brings nearly 20 years of sales experience in marketing communications for B2B technology and services companies. He has a proven track record of building long-term client relationships with companies ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies.

"As we've continued to grow our client portfolio across fintech, insurtech and proptech, we're dedicated to expanding our team of PR and communications leaders with deep expertise in these core verticals," said Grace Keith Rodriguez , CEO at Caliber. "Scott and Will each bring a unique background, perspective and passion for fintech and PR, and we're thrilled to welcome them to our team."

Caliber, a leader in PR, content, social media and digital advertising, was recently recognized among Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024 and PR Daily's Top Agencies List for 2024 after being named one of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2024 by The Financial Times. Additionally, Caliber earned a Ragan's Workplace Wellness award for its commitment to employee well-being and was named a Top Financial PR Firm by O'Dwyer's. In 2023, Caliber was recognized as a 2023 Inc. Best Places to Work .

About Caliber

Caliber drives innovation in financial services and fintech, insurance and insurtech, real estate and proptech, and related professional services by being a marketing and communications go-to trusted partner. We provide best-in-class strategy and execution in PR, content, social media and digital advertising. We take pride in bringing a fresh perspective and acting as an extension of your team. With team members across the U.S. and Europe, we serve a global client base. Visit www.calibercorporate.com to learn more.

