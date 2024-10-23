Rally OurBus Introduces New Bus Stops at Blacksburg's Multimodal Transit Center, Gainesville Park & Ride

OurBus helps students travel to the Northern Virginia/Washington D.C. area without personal cars or expensive airline tickets.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Rally OurBus, the revolutionary Mass Mobility as a Service company, is offering two brand new stop locations on the route between Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg, and the Washington, D.C. area. The new locations will make travel for students at these universities more convenient than ever.









The express service allows students without access to cars to travel home easily, at a fraction of the cost of airline tickets and approximately as quickly, considering the time needed to travel to and pass through airports. The OurBus route from Blacksburg to Washington is faster than train travel or other, less direct bus routes.

In addition to stopping at Tysons, the bus will make a second stop in Gainesville, VA, at the University Blvd Park & Ride. "Gainesville has been one of our top destinations from Virginia Tech, and we're seeing positive reaction from students to this new service," said Rally OurBus co-founder Axel Hellman.

In Blacksburg, the bus stop location has been relocated to the Multimodal Transit Center on Virginia Tech's campus. This facility, opened by Blacksburg Transit this year, will allow travelers to connect seamlessly between OurBus and the local transit network, making last-mile connections easier than ever. The previous bus stop location at Lane Stadium did not offer any local transit connections.

Rally OurBus said the route is already proving popular with the two universities, which have a combined enrollment of more than 50,000 students. "Trips for Labor Day weekend sold out, and we're already seeing demand for future weekends," said Hellman.

Rally OurBus uses top-quality motor coaches with restrooms, comfortable seating and modern amenities like complimentary Wi-Fi. Riders can purchase tickets online, receive mobile boarding passes, and they and their families can track the arrival time of the bus in real time. While this particular route is most popular with university students, anyone is welcome to ride.

The Rally bus rideshare concept creates a unique strategy that disrupts legacy business models. The company does not own buses but instead networks together thousands of small private bus operators via its technology platform, creating a marketplace that outperforms the competition while also creating business for bus operators.

For more information about the new service, visit the Rally Ourbus website here.

About Rally OurBus

Rally is a bus rideshare company with a platform that creates on-demand bus trips across many U.S. cities, Canada, and other countries. Riders generate a trip or choose from one of the many crowdsourced trips. Whether for a concert, a sporting event or a festival, Rally unites passionate people, making the journey part of the event-day experience.

OurBus uses AI to create regularly scheduled intercity services. They have 150 stops in the Northeast United States, with stops in Canada, and plan to expand internationally. The company competes with legacy incumbent bus companies on these routes by applying technology and business innovations to regional transportation.

Rally OurBus is disrupting the bus industry, bringing new business to local bus companies, and promoting a greener, safer form of travel. Its Mass Mobility as a Service combines technology and business model innovations in the bus industry. Rally OurBus is disrupting the mode of transportation that moves more people than any other. Its new intercity routes for regional transport and crowdfunding address surge demand travel by converting private car users to shared bus riders.

