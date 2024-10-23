ZetrOZ Systems and TOBI Network Announce Webinar on Sustained Acoustic Medicine for Discogenic Back Pain

Dr. Ralph Ortiz will present findings on the use of the (sam®) wearable ultrasound unit, which is proven to be effective for treating the challenging condition without invasive surgery or potentially addictive opioid-based medications.

TRUMBULL, CN / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / ZetrOZ Systems, developers of the sam® wearable ultrasound unit, announces a webinar in collaboration with The Orthobiologic Institute (TOBI), a community for orthobiologic and physical longevity specialists. The webinar, on Wednesday, October 23, will be hosted by Dr. Rikin Patel of the TOBI Network. Dr. Ralph Ortiz from Medical Pain Consultants will share the latest findings on the use of Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®) for treating discogenic back pain.

Discogenic back pain presents a persistent clinical challenge with significant socioeconomic repercussions. Traditional treatments-including physical therapy, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and opioid-based pain medications-often provide only short-term relief and can lead to extensive long-term side effects. sam® has emerged as an innovative, non-invasive therapy that utilizes long-duration ultrasound, pain management techniques, and biomechanical and diathermic stimulation to support intervertebral disc (IVD) regeneration.

Recent clinical studies have demonstrated the efficacy of sam® in enhancing quality of life, reducing pain, improving patient mobility, and promoting IVD healing. This therapy can function both as a standalone treatment and as an adjunct to other therapies, with minimal to no adverse effects. sam® represents a significant advancement in managing discogenic back pain, offering long-term benefits without the systemic drawbacks associated with conventional treatments.

The webinar aims to equip healthcare providers with an in-depth understanding of sam® technology and its practical applications in managing discogenic back pain. Attendees will gain insights into the latest research developments, clinical applications, and patient outcomes associated with this innovative therapy.

The webinar is one of several clinical educational initiatives that ZetrOZ Systems has conducted with the TOBI Network. Previous events have highlighted the benefits of orthobiologics and advanced technologies like the sam® device in accelerating soft tissue healing. This includes joint participation in the TOBI conference in 2023 & 2024, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing medical education and patient care.

The sam® wearable ultrasound is an FDA-cleared, drug-free, and non-invasive technology that has been clinically validated in over 40 studies, with more than 3.7 million treatments delivered across the United States, and is recognized as a leading regenerative ultrasound technology.

