WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded More than $15.2 Million in New and Renewal Contracts in Q3 2024

WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, announced it was awarded approximately $15.2 million in contract awards and renewals during the third quarter of 2024.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Q3 2024 confirms that each of WidePoint's solution lines is gaining market momentum. We are proud that our offerings are being recognized by commercial and government enterprises as the preferred technology partner for managing and securing devices, staff and mobile environments. We are excited to see this momentum continuing through Q4 2024 and into 2025."

Highlights include:

More than 39 contractual actions resulting in approximately $15.2 million in contract value Approximately $3.2 million in commercial contracts Approximately $12 million in government contracts

New orders for WidePoint's MobileAnchor Derived Digital Credentials from federal defense and civilian agencies

Multi-year managed technology services contracts

Multiple commercial MMS contracts including leading transportation, insurance and healthcare companies

A major mobility management program for a new federal civilian agency client went live after months of implementation, marking the success of another strategic partnership

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, stated: "Q3 2024 was particularly noteworthy for WidePoint's PKI and Identity & Access Management business development initiatives with the launch of MobileAnchor Derived Digital Credentials.We are now fielding numerous pilot programs and are seeing increased interest in this next generation Derived Digital Credential offering."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM, Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

