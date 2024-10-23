Avanza Capital Holdings Selects Investor Portal Pro to Elevate Lending Partner Relations and Enhance Transparency

Avanza Capital Holdings is pleased to announce the launch of an advanced data room for Lending Partners, powered by Investor Portal Pro, a state-of-the-art SaaS platform designed to enhance Avanza Capital Holdings' lender relations and streamline communication for its alternative banking platform. This collaboration marks a key step in Avanza's commitment to offering partners an unparalleled experience, providing transparent performance reporting, integrated CRM tools, and a secure virtual data room-all within a unified platform.

The decision to partner with Investor Portal Pro was driven by their proven track record in delivering innovative and highly effective software solutions for the finance industry. A key factor in this choice was the platform's expertise and background, led by seasoned professionals with extensive experience in leading software solutions for top-tier financial institutions. Investor Portal Pro's leadership team includes experience in launching the largest investor portals for global fintech giants such as SSNC, BlackRock, eFront, and FIS, and managing trillions of assets through cutting-edge platforms. Their experience as a General Partner (GP) and Limited Partner (LP) in private equity and hedge funds, as well as in fintech leadership roles like search lead at Elastic, further reinforces Investor Portal Pro's ability to deliver a superior product.

Anthony DeBenedictis, Managing Partner at Avanza Capital Holdings, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, stating, "We've carefully isolated the most effective platforms for our growing lending base, and Investor Portal Pro clearly stands out as a tremendous addition to the success of our platform. As we continue to scale and grow, this tool will allow us to streamline operations, offer enhanced transparency, and ultimately elevate the overall experience for our Lending Partners."

Frank Scarso, CEO of Avanza Capital Holdings, added, "We are not a hedge fund; we are an alternative banking platform, designed and modeled from sophisticated merchant cash advance (MCA) lending equations. Our entire structure has been built under the guidance of top-tier securities attorneys, positioning us light years ahead of even the most highly regarded financial models in the market today. This approach leverages key MCA components such as advance amounts, factor rates, and holdback percentages to calculate constant capital flows both in and out of the platform. This precise balance of liquidity management is supported by real-time tracking of daily payments, repayment durations, and performance metrics, ensuring efficient capital deployment.

"Our Lending Partners consistently deploy capital, benefiting from compounding growth while taking monthly income distributions of both principal and interest every 30 days. A key component of our success is ensuring that our partners fully understand how the model works, giving them the confidence to navigate the system effectively. With a robust, superior data room accessible in real-time, we provide the transparency and tools needed for partners to monitor performance and make informed decisions. By integrating rigorous benchmarks and continuously tracking lender and capital performance, we offer a transparent, highly efficient financial ecosystem that consistently delivers superior returns."

Investor Portal Pro has been instrumental in transforming partner relations for a wide range of financial institutions, empowering firms to maintain high standards of communication while streamlining operational workflows. The platform's features are tailored to meet the needs of both emerging and established firms, ensuring an institutional-grade experience from day one.

About Avanza Capital Holdings

Avanza Capital Holdings is a New York-based private fixed income platform offering accredited Lenders high-yield opportunities through short-term loans and strategic portfolio allocations in the alternative bank lending space. With a focus on sustainable growth and Lender empowerment, Avanza provides tailored solutions across sectors such as real estate, technology, and renewable energy. The firm emphasizes transparency, superior returns, and low to moderate risk in its diverse alternative loan offerings.

About Investor Portal Pro

Investor Portal Pro is a leading SaaS platform that streamlines investor relations for private equity firms, hedge funds, and investment banks. With a focus on transparency, data-driven performance reporting, and secure communication, Investor Portal Pro empowers firms to enhance investor engagement and manage capital raising more efficiently.

