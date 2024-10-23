Anzeige
23.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
Ledger Run Announces Acquisition of Assentia, a Global Pharmaceutical Solutions Provider

TIBURON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Ledger Run, a leading provider of clinical trial technology services that optimize workflows, today announced the acquisition of Assentia, LLC. Ledger Run and its partner Blue Star Innovation Partners ("BSIP"), a growth-focused investment firm founded by serial entrepreneurs Rob Wechsler and Dan Wechsler, acquired Assentia to enhance Ledger Run's professional services and complement the company's ClinRun platform, which enables engagement between sponsors, sites, and CROs.

Assentia Global Logo

Assentia Global Logo



Assentia is a tech-enabled pharmaceutical services provider that has scaled rapidly since its launch, with a growing customer base of pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organization clients that utilize Assentia's market-leading, global clinical trial agreement negotiation capabilities. The integration of this service will immediately enhance Ledger Run's strategic offerings in the clinical trial space, combining its technology platform with Assentia's worldwide on-the-ground coverage and experience.

"We have great respect for the level of proficiency and execution that Assentia's solutions bring to industry," said Gary Lubin, CEO of Ledger Run. "Together, we can provide an even broader level of services to our customers and expand the delivery of transformational value to our customers."

Brandon Evans, CEO of Assentia, said, "Our team thrives on providing unique solutions to very specific pain points in the pharmaceutical services space. Combining with Ledger Run allows us to marry a leading technology with global services. Together, Ledger Run and BSIP's industry experience will assist us in enabling our customers to accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies and devices to patients."

About Assentia
Assentia, Inc. is a tech-enabled Raleigh-based company specializing in global clinical trial contract negotiation and investigator payments. The company acts as a functional service provider for pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies and CROs during the process of drug development. Assentia provides its clients with these services in over 60 countries. For more information, please visit assentiaglobal.com.

About Ledger Run
The Ledger Run is transforming clinical trial business operations through an innovative suite of trial management solutions. ClinRun, Ledger Run's next-generation software suite of budgeting, contracting, payments, and forecasting automates manual tasks, reduces errors, and speeds cycle times while promoting engagement among sponsors, CROs and investigator sites. ClinRun is simple to implement and can manage the most complex studies. For more information, please contact info@ledgerrun.com or visit www.ledgerrun.com.

Contact Information
Zach Hector
Vice President of Sales
zach.hector@ledgerrun.com

SOURCE: Ledger Run

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
