David Sturgis Joins 360 Intelligent Solutions Inc. as Vice President of Business Development

360 Intelligent Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce David Sturgis as Vice President of Business Development to lead AI initiatives in the Healthcare sector. With extensive experience in the medical field, David will focus on improving how providers and carriers review medical records, driving growth in this area.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / 360 Intelligent Solutions Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions in insurance, legal, and medical markets, is proud to announce the appointment of David Sturgis as Vice President of Business Development. Sturgis brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous roles as a medical sales consultant and account manager for Johnson & Johnson and Arthrex, where he developed skills in sales and customer relationship management around the medical arena.

With a distinguished career spanning a decade, Sturgis has demonstrated success in delivering high-value, customer-centric solutions to complex markets. With a background in Biomedical Engineering as well as high intensity sales experience in and out of the Operating Room, building relationships and consulting customers, he combines technical expertise with deep sales acumen. This unique background positions him to lead the sales efforts for 360 MedReview, one of 360 Intelligent Solutions' flagship products, which offers comprehensive review and analysis services tailored to the needs of insurance providers, legal professionals, and healthcare organizations.

At Johnson & Johnson, Sturgis was instrumental in driving revenue growth through strategic account management, leading high-impact sales initiatives, and fostering long-term relationships with key stakeholders. His experience at Arthrex further underscored his ability to penetrate competitive markets, secure strategic partnerships, and deliver customized solutions that address client pain points.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Sturgis to our leadership team," said Cesar Remond, Head of Sales at 360 Intelligent Solutions, Inc. "His extensive background in biomedical engineering, coupled with a proven track record in business development and customer-centric sales, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are confident that David will take 360 MedReview to new heights, expanding our reach in the insurance, legal, and medical sectors."

As Vice President of Business Development, Sturgis will focus on advancing 360 MedReview's market presence and enhancing sales performance across all company verticals. His emphasis on value-added selling and a customer-first approach will strengthen the company's ability to deliver tailored, high-impact solutions to clients. Under his leadership, 360 Intelligent Solutions aims to not only boost sales but also enhance the overall customer experience, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in critical industries.

"I am excited to join the talented team at 360 Intelligent Solutions," said Sturgis. " I look forward to bringing my knowledge of value added selling as well as the experiences gained consulting medical professionals in high pressure environments to further accelerate business development within a new vertical."

With Sturgis' leadership, 360 Intelligent Solutions is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory, expanding its influence in the medical, legal, and insurance industries.

