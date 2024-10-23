New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - JUST Capital, a leading non-profit organization defining, measuring, and incentivizing corporate stakeholder behavior, announced today the release of its annual Americans' Views on Business Survey. This report, which is the organization's longest-running longitudinal study, is based on focus groups and a representative survey of 3,000 Americans.

Today's corporate leaders are facing a deeply divided political landscape, rapidly shifting stakeholder demands, ongoing economic uncertainties, and myriad technological, regulatory, and environmental forces that present both risk and opportunity. Against this backdrop, the report highlights the public's clear direction for corporate leaders:

The majority of Americans - regardless of political party, ideology, or other demographic differences - are generally united in their expectations for corporations, particularly in areas where positive societal impact dovetails with positive business performance: paying people fairly, investing in their workforce, treating customers better, offering products or services at a fair price, minimizing harm to the environment, strengthening communities, and even making good on climate commitments.

Whereas in previous years this survey saw greater demand for CEOs to speak out on social issues, opinion is now much more divided overall. When looking at political ideology splits, we see the percent of Americans on both sides of the aisle who believe CEOs should speak out only on issues related to their business grow between 2021 and 2024.

In today's low-trust environment, the American public is looking for more information on what companies are actually doing, not what they say they are doing.

"Corporate leadership is under unprecedented pressure. Performance expectations are sky-high, scrutiny is intense, and the margins for error are basically nonexistent. In surveying the American public's views on business, we have found common ground across political and other demographic lines: executives need to get back to the basics," says JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. "The leaders who create value for all their stakeholders, also create more value for their shareholders, for themselves, and for society at large. Our data shows this 'win-win-win' is not mere conjecture; it's a fact."

These insights will be followed by JUST Capital's polling data later this year, which further breaks down how the American public prioritizes key issues for companies to address and will underpin the annual JUST Capital Rankings of America's Most Just Companies in Q1 2025.

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to demonstrate how just business - defined by the priorities of the public - is better business. Our goal is to help companies create value for all their stakeholders - their workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders - by focusing on the issues that matter most to Americans. To date, we've polled more than 182,000 Americans on the issues they believe companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior, and those insights guide our work. We believe that business and markets can and must be a force for the greater good and that by shifting the resources of the $21.6 trillion private sector, we can drive competition to build a better future for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, initiatives, and new offerings like the JUST Jobs Scorecard help track, analyze, incentivize, and scale corporate stakeholder performance. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America's Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

