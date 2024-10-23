Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - No one believed it could happen in their town. But it did. Valarie Clark Miller seemed to have it all; beauty, talent, a perfect marriage, and family. But it was all a shield to hide from the memories of an early childhood wracked with memories of assault and sexual abuse. In Hometown Betrayal: A Tragic Story of Secrecy and Sexual Abuse in Mormon Country (Greenleaf Book Group Press, Oct. 15, 2024, $28.95), author and esteemed writer Emily Benedek recounts Valarie's story with the help of the Miller family to shine a light on how childhood abuse can affect the survivor and everyone around them.

"Hometown Betrayal is a powerful book that exposes child sexual abuse at its worst. Some may think this story is an exception, but the national and global data tell us otherwise. We must break the silence and do more to stop both the horrific acts and cover-ups that negatively impact survivors, their families, and even the generations that follow. Thanks to the Millers for their perseverance and courage to share their tragic story so that we can all be moved into action!"

-Susan Madsen, EdD, author; thought leader on women and leadership; founder and director, Utah Women & Leadership Project, Utah State University; Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership, Jon M. Huntsman School of Business, Utah State University

With a powerful foreword written by Elizabeth Smart, Hometown Betrayal recounts Valarie's life from her childhood to her death to her family's fight for justice in a town that covered up years of abuse. This honest, raw, and eye-opening account reminds readers that accountability and justice, no matter how difficult or exposing, are vital for community and family health.

"Hometown Betrayal recounts the remarkable story of a family's quest for justice for terrible crimes committed decades earlier. All too often, such stories recount nothing but frustration, dead ends, and legal barriers. But in this case, the family was able to obtain some measure of justice. It is a powerful story of how, at least sometimes, the truth can ultimately be uncovered."

-Paul Cassell, JD, Ronald N. Boyce Presidential Professor of Criminal Law and University Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Utah; former federal judge

Hometown Betrayal is a must-read for any justice seeker, true crime fan, or survivor of childhood abuse, pick up your copy today and keep up with the Miller family by visiting www.hometownbetrayal.com.

Emily Benedek grew up in Belmont, Massachusetts, and graduated from Harvard College. Her stories and essays have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, Glamour, Vogue, and the Dallas Morning News and on NPR, among others. She is the author of three nonfiction books: The Wind Won't Know Me: A History of the Navajo-Hopi Land Dispute, Beyond the Four Corners of the World: A Navajo Woman's Journey, Through the Unknown, Remembered Gate: A Spiritual Journey, and two thrillers: Red Sea and Iranian Rhapsody. She lives in New York City.

Hometown Betrayal

