Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce that, NOP's wholly owned subsidiary, Nevagro, has been informed by the Deputy State Director (DSD) for Energy and Minerals at the BLM Nevada State Office that the Murdock Mountain Project Reclamation Bond Fee can now be submitted.

In accordance with US Federal Regulation 43 CFR § 3504.50, a (reclamation) bond is required if the decision is made to approve the Prospecting Permit Application.

Justin Abernathy, the Deputy State Director (DSD) for Energy and Minerals at the BLM Nevada State Office, has signed the Reclamation Bond Letter.

"Our Team is very excited by the signing of the Bond Letter by BLM DSD because our drill program can commence once the Reclamation Bond Fee has been received and processed by the BLM. A lot of hard work and perseverance by our team, our environmental consultants, and by the BLM Field Office has finally paid off for us," stated Robin Dow, Chief Executive Officer, Nevada Organic Phosphate.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.

The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.

The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.

For More Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. Forward- looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated Prospecting Permit and the anticipated timing of its approval. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227497

SOURCE: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.