Otter.ai, the leading AI meeting assistant, today announced the addition of real-time French and Spanish transcription, marking a milestone as Otter continues to break down communication barriers and provide a more collaborative experience for teams worldwide. Otter is among the first to develop its AI language transcription capabilities entirely in-house which enable Otter to provide real-time transcription that outperforms other solutions in terms of accuracy, especially when it comes to handling noisy environments and/or difficult accents.

"At Otter.ai, we're incredibly proud of our advancements in AI-powered transcription, achieving accuracy that surpasses industry leaders like OpenAI's Whisper model," said Sam Liang, co-founder and CEO of Otter.ai. "This commitment and accuracy extends to these new languages, with the addition of French and Spanish empowering users and teams everywhere to capture and collaborate on conversations seamlessly."

The decision to add French and Spanish to Otter.ai was driven by a high demand from a growing global user base. In response to numerous requests from our multilingual users, Otter is carefully expanding language offerings to better serve the needs of our global community while also maintaining a high standard for accuracy and real-time transcription performance, exceeding other commercially available AI models. Like English, French and Spanish transcriptions are available in Otter's mobile apps (Apple and Android) and web app. You can use it to transcribe both in-person meetings and virtual meetings on platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. Users can also use the Otter AI Chat feature to ask questions in French and Spanish accordingly.

Otter's user interface and customer support will remain in English with the option for users to select French and Spanish transcription. Users can simply select their preferred language in Otter's Settings page and Otter will accurately capture and transcribe the conversation in that language. Subsequent recordings will automatically default to your selected language. At launch Otter.ai supports transcription, not translation, so speakers will need to speak the language they want transcribed live during the conversation.

With the addition of French and Spanish transcription, Otter.ai is further solidifying its position as the go-to AI meeting assistant for team collaboration with automated meeting summaries, insights and action items. Otter.ai plans to introduce additional language support throughout 2025.

With over 1 billion meetings captured, Otter.ai is the world's leading AI Meeting Assistant. It provides teams everywhere with real-time automated meeting notes, summaries, and action items from in-person and virtual meetings. Otter AI Chat turns meetings into accessible and actionable information that can be shared across teams and organizations to increase collaboration and productivity. The company is backed by early investors in Google, DeepMind, Zoom, and Tesla.

