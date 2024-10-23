With GenAI, Aptia can process customer benefits applications exponentially faster

SnapLogic, a leader in generative integration, today announced that Aptia, a specialist tech-enabled administration partner for the highly complex space of health, benefits, and pensions, is leveraging SnapLogic's generative integration platform to transform data processing and translation with tailored generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications. By reducing manual processes, Aptia will significantly enhance its customer service by shortening process cycle times and improving data quality. This will allow their teams to focus on more strategic tasks and increase overall efficiency for their clients to an unparalleled level.

"Customer benefits elections is a lengthy and data-intensive process that requires heavy back-end support to ensure customer success and data quality," said Mike Wertz, program engineering lead at Aptia. "SnapLogic Agent Creator enables our team to automate lengthy data entry processes by streamlining resource intensive and time-consuming work to just a few short minutes. Not only are we able to develop new large language model powered services to accelerate customer delivery, with the powerful SnapLogic integration platform we are future proofing our AI strategy and expanding our AI-driven offerings that elevate our customer care to the next level."

Previously, similar to the challenges shared throughout the industry, Aptia relied on labor intensive processes, impacting the efficiency of their benefits application and process review. With SnapLogic's Agent Creator, the world's first no-code generative AI application development product for enterprise applications and services, Aptia is able to innovate its data and transaction processing through automation for benefits applications. This reduction in time and effort to implement benefits on the Aptia platform has allowed them to streamline HR processes and automate tasks that were previously time-consuming. This not only accelerates their ability to scale and improves customer experiences with faster processing times, but also positions Aptia for growth in new innovative solutions for their clients. Looking towards the future, this increased efficiency sets the stage for further integration of AI-powered tools down the road on the Aptia platform.

Agent Creator leverages Anthropic's Claude 2, a cutting-edge Large Language Model (LLM) offered within Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies, like Anthropic, through a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities customers need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. The combination of Amazon Bedrock with the human-like responses and adaptability of Anthropic's Claude model gives Aptia the infrastructure and tools needed to build and scale this new generative AI application. This not only accelerates Aptia's ability to improve customer experiences with faster processing times, but also positions Aptia for potential in new innovative solutions for their clients.

Aptia is on a mission to bring clarity to the complex and is a leader in the benefits administration space. Aligned to its values to deliver unmatched technical expertise, Aptia is at the forefront of delivering automation and accelerating processes powered by Generative AI. Together with SnapLogic, Amazon Bedrock, and Anthropic's Claude model, Aptia is delivering better customer experiences through an AI-ready data strategy and is poised for the next phase of innovation.

"All too often we see companies with skilled employees who are overburdened with tedious processes that prohibit them from delivering compelling or new customer experiences," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic. "The biggest benefit of Agent Creator has been the ability to empower IT to build safe, secure generative AI applications and services that help eliminate those tedious tasks with highly tailored GenAI apps or services, governed by IT. We're thrilled to be working with leaders like Aptia who are putting GenAI to work for their businesses both for driving business process efficiency and for elevating the overall customer experience."

Learn more about SnapLogic Agent Creator and how it helps businesses like Aptia create LLM-powered applications in minutes.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

About Aptia

Aptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 7 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.

Join the Generative Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023890430/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Adrian Richardson

SnapLogic (US APAC)

arichardson@snaplogic.com

+1-510-279-9773



Gemma Smith

SnapLogic (EMEA)

gsmith@snaplogic.com



Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for SnapLogic

snaplogic@offleashpr.com



Aptia

mediaenquiries@aptia-group.com