23.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
Validation Cloud Secures $10M Lead to Scale AI for Web3 from True Global Ventures

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Validation Cloud, the leading Web3 data and AI company, has selected True Global Ventures as its lead investor, with a contribution of $10M. The company plans to use the funds to expand its AI product, bringing seamless access to Web3 data and enabling unparalleled user experiences to network ecosystems and applications.

"Web3 needs seamless access to data to reach a billion users; Validation Cloud is solving this critical hurdle to adoption through technological breakthroughs in its core platform alongside AI. We have seen staking and node API services, but never in combination with AI. This is what we are most excited about with Validation Cloud's data product offering for Web3 infrastructure companies," said Beatrice Lion, CEO & General Partner of True Global Ventures.

The company's product platform consists of three components: staking, node API, and data & AI. In staking, Validation Cloud has exceeded more than $1 billion of assets staked, growing 400% year-over-year. Further, its Node API consistently demonstrates the best global performance, measured by CompareNodes. Some of Validation Cloud's clients include Chainlink, Aptos, Consensys, Stellar, and Hedera.

Most notably, its AI platform makes on-chain data exploration easier and faster. By compressing navigation from hours to seconds, Validation Cloud's platform drives greater engagement, resulting in a larger, more active user base. This innovation represents a distinctive step in making blockchain data more accessible.

"We are thrilled to partner with True Global Ventures due to their global commercial reach, focus on the intersection of Web3 and AI, and synergistic portfolio. TGV has a deep alignment with our mission and exceptional value-add beyond their capital," said Alex Nwaka, Co-Founder of Validation Cloud.

Validation Cloud is one of the fastest-growing companies in Web3. This funding round follows the company's raise in February 2024, led by San Francisco-based Cadenza Ventures, with participation from Blockwall, Bloccelerate, Side Door Ventures, GS Futures, AP Capital, Blockchain Founders Fund, and Metamatic.

About Validation Cloud

Validation Cloud is a Web3 data and AI company with industry-leading products in staking, node, and data-as-a-service. Validation Cloud is trusted by the top networks, applications, and enterprises in Web3 demanding #1 performance, scalability, and SOC2 Type 2 compliance.

Learn more at Validationcloud.io | LinkedIn | X | Podcast

For investor inquiries, you can contact: contact@validationcloud.io

About True Global Ventures, TGV

TGV 4 Plus Fund invests in AI and blockchain-driven companies globally. TGV backs visionary entrepreneurs in sectors including AI, entertainment, technology infrastructure and financial services in early stages and beyond Series B.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/validation-cloud-secures-10m-lead-to-scale-ai-for-web3-from-true-global-ventures-302283303.html

