A-LIGN Achieves ISO 42001 Accreditation

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance, has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 accreditation, a major milestone in artificial intelligence (AI) compliance.

ISO 42001 is a globally-recognized standard that provides guidance to organizations that design, develop, and deploy AI systems. It is the world's first AI management system standard and one of the leading AI compliance frameworks.

"A-LIGN is proud to be a company on the forefront of AI compliance, helping our customers embrace the use of AI while mitigating potential risks," said Patrick Sullivan, VP of Strategy and Innovation at A-LIGN. "We have already helped customers through the ISO 42001 audit process to achieve certification and now we have the backing of ANAB, an accreditation body that shares our commitment to quality."

In September, A-LIGN issued its first ISO 42001 certificate to AI video company, Synthesia. With this announcement, Synthesia, Suzy, and other A-LIGN customers will now have accredited ISO 42001 certification through ANAB.

