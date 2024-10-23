OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the addition of two members to its board of directors: Public Director Rachelle Keller, former financial executive, and Exchange Director Mike West, Head of Operations at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Keller has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and has held leadership positions across a diverse product set including investment banking, markets and trading, operating services and institutional brokerage. In addition to senior roles at Citibank, NA, Keller held senior roles at other market-leading firms, including Chief Financial Officer of Treasury and Securities Services at JPMorgan Chase Co.

West has more than 30 years of experience in U.S. equities operations and trading systems. In his current role, West leads business operations for the NYSE's five equity and two options exchanges, in addition to the Global OTC, NYSE Bonds, FINRA-NYSE Trade Reporting Facility and Security Information Processor products. West was previously a member of the U.S. Options team at the NYSE focusing on product development and strategy. Prior to the NYSE, West also held leadership positions at Pershing and The Philadelphia Stock Exchange.

"With their decades of operations experience in financial services, we are pleased to welcome Rachelle and Mike to our board of directors," said Craig Donohue, OCC Chairman. "The addition of these two industry leaders complements our mission to promote stability and market integrity through effective and efficient clearance, settlement and risk management services."

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 21 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

