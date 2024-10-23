- New Conversational Agents Listen to Feedback in Real-Time and Solicit 2.4x More Actionable Responses on Average

InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, announced the general availability of AI-powered Active Listening Agents, a new, configurable version of its award-winning Active Listening feature. Active Listening prompts users with context-aware generative AI (GenAI) to ask follow-up questions, encouraging them to provide more detailed responses in real time. The updates are designed to improve the feedback collection experience and yield more actionable insights while using privately hosted, secure LLMs to process and respond to feedback in real-time.

The most actionable insights come from what customers say, not the quick rating questions like net promoter (NPS) or overall satisfaction rating scores (OSAT) they provide. However, the majority of traditional, static survey comments tend to be vague and unactionable. With Active Listening, respondents are more likely to leave actionable feedback with more words in their responses, enabling the platform's text analytics models to identify more topics to identify areas of improvement.

"Understanding the full story behind customer feedback is a critically important factor behind running a successful, integrated CX program," said Tim Mohler, CTO at InMoment. "Survey fatigue is a real challenge in our industry, with traditional feedback methods often leaving respondents feeling disengaged. With AI-powered Active Listening, we can enhance the feedback experience while also driving meaningful change by uncovering insights that help brands improve experiences and build lasting loyalty."

A study conducted by InMoment* deploying three different types of surveys one survey with no active listening, one with basic rule-based active listening (with a "detail strength meter" that signals a user when to provide more feedback), and one with AI-powered active listening (with detail strength meter) found:

Respondents were 2.4x more likely to leave an actionable verbatim (that we define as 5 or more tags).

Customers were 24% more likely to share actionable insights about their intent with AI Active Listening, driving more pre-emptive opportunities for engagement.

AI-powered Active Listening generates on average 70% more words per single question, unlocking additional details that enable teams to take more personalized actions while decreasing survey fatigue.

When surveys are infused with InMoment's conversational AI, text analytics models are able to identify 54% more topics, helping pinpoint improvement opportunities with unprecedented scale and accuracy.

AI Active Listening boosted comments mentioning customer effort by 17%, making it more likely for users to share valuable feedback on their experiences.

AI-powered Active Listening is available for InMoment customers now. For more information, visit our blog on feedback collection.

*Survey Methodology: InMoment created three versions of a simple survey with the exact same questions, one survey with no active listening, one with basic rule-based active listening (with a "detail strength meter" that signals a user when to provide more feedback), and one with AI-powered active listening (with detail strength meter). It conducted the study from September 26, 2024 to September 27, 2024 of 3,000 general population (18+) in the United States, with a sample base of 3,000 completes.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in improving experiences and is the highest recommended CX platform and services company in the world. It is renowned for helping clients collect and connect customer experience data from everywhere-from surveys and social reviews, to conversational chat logs and transcripts. As the pace setters in AI and text analytics, its over 3,000 clients activate and understand every byte of structured and unstructured data, breaking down data and team silos to take the smartest actions. This award-winning technology combined with in-house industry experts empower brands to gain ROI from their CX programs in half the time as its competitors. Unlock the true potential of every piece of customer data with InMoment. To learn more, visit inmoment.com.

