Two Leading Patent Professionals & Intellectual Property Strategists Join Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held

JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, joins Ocean Tomo in welcoming David Kennedy and Larry Tedesco to the intellectual property (IP) practice.

David Kennedy, CPA, is an expert in intellectual property valuation and negotiating the economics of patent sales and licensing agreements. He has been acknowledged as one of the World's Leading IP Strategists by Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) for each of the last 11 years.

Mr. Kennedy has bought and sold patent portfolios, negotiated license agreements in commercial transactions, and helped clients establish royalty rates for individual patents and large portfolios of implementation and standard essential patents. Additionally, he has provided forensic consulting services in litigation matters and has testified as an expert witness in numerous matters involving patents, copyrights, and trade secrets covering a wide variety of technologies and technical benefits. Mr. Kennedy has testified as a patent licensing and reasonable royalty expert in ICC International Arbitration proceedings and federal courts - including opining on royalty rates for standard essential patents, implementation patents, and US and worldwide portfolio rates.

His intellectual property experience includes:

35 years as a CPA, auditor, and accounting consultant for corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, and law firms performing audits, litigation support, IP and asset valuation, IP management, and forensic accounting services

Serving as the primary negotiator or advisor in over 200 IP-related negotiations as both an owner of IP or on behalf of companies, universities, and inventors, including patent sales, license agreements, and cross-license agreements

Review and analysis of thousands of patent license agreements to determine effective royalty rates and evaluate specific aspects of the license negotiation process to determine comparable licenses for litigation and negotiation purposes

Mr. Kennedy's professional experience started over 35 years ago as a CPA for Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC). His experience includes investing in and raising venture capital for intellectual property-based companies and negotiating the economics of patent sales. He has also purchased patent portfolios and implemented licensing programs as an owner and manager of the patents and on behalf of investor groups, inventors, and corporations, including the determination of appropriate royalty rates in the marketplace.

Larry Tedesco, CVA, CLP, MAFF, is an intellectual property valuation, licensing, and damages expert. He is acknowledged as one of the World's Leading IP Strategists and Patent Professionals by Intellectual Asset Management (IAM). Mr. Tedesco has spent a large portion of his career developing, managing, valuing, and licensing intellectual property as both an operator and a consultant. He has provided multiple levels of damages evaluations for both plaintiffs and defendants in a wide range of IP disputes. He is a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA), a Certified Licensing Professional (CLP), and a Master Analyst in Financial Forensics (MAFF).

Mr. Tedesco has provided forensic and expert consulting services in litigation matters regarding patent royalty structures and modeling, lost profits, reasonable royalties, unjust enrichment, trade secrets, and other forms of economic damages related to complex commercial litigation, IP licensing, and valuation. Mr. Tedesco has reviewed and analyzed thousands of license agreements. He has determined FRAND royalty rates for Standard Essential Patents in a variety of technologies including wireless telecommunications, Wi-Fi, and audio/video.

His experience includes:

More than 20 years of IP development, valuation, monetization, and enforcement

Negotiating over 200 IP transactions

Review and analysis of thousands of license agreements

Damages evaluation, including lost profits, reasonable royalty, unjust enrichment, and other forms of economic damages

Assisting clients with the determination of FRAND/RAND royalty rates for standard essential patents.

As an operator, Mr. Tedesco has significant experience monetizing intellectual property in a wide variety of industries, including telecommunications, medical devices, software development, electronics, manufacturing, and augmented reality. He has held senior-level management positions where he obtained extensive experience developing patent assets in addition to designing and implementing IP licensing programs. Mr. Tedesco has negotiated more than 200 IP transactions and managed the licensing program to an industry-leading essential Ethernet patent portfolio.

These two stalwart experts join a multidisciplinary team of multidimensional experts - accountants, financiers, scientists, lawyers, and engineers. Together, the team provides a leading array of financial and technical services related to intangible assets. Built upon more than three decades of experience valuing IP in the most rigorous of venues: state, federal, and international courts, Ocean Tomo financial, market, and technical experts, with an understanding of the contributory value of patented inventions, know-how, brands, and copyrights that permeate every business.

"We have known and worked with David and Larry for decades. We are grateful to have them now as part of the Ocean Tomo team, enhancing our scope of experience and ability to provide a full-service solution on IP matters," shared Ocean Tomo co-founder and Senior Managing Director James E. Malackowski, CPA, CLP.

Ocean Tomo financial testimony professionals have industry-leading experience across all types of disputes and are particularly skilled in the determination of damages in matters involving IP. The firm's IP experts have decades of litigation analysis experience, benefiting clients when they evaluate complex financial data, qualitative facts, supporting testimony, and damages-related case law. Ocean Tomo experts are routinely qualified in U.S. District Courts, U.S. Bankruptcy Courts, U.S. Tax Court, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, state courts, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Patent Trial and Appeal Board, international courts, and arbitration tribunals on questions relating to IP economics. Ocean Tomo experts are known for a "teaching" - as opposed to "telling" - approach of testimony. Rather than only providing a judge or jury with an opinion, experts communicate the key facts and relevant theories in a clear and logical manner.

The Ocean Tomo team specializes in understanding and leveraging intellectual property with offerings that include financial expert testimony, IP valuation, strategy consulting, business intelligence, technical support, investment advisory, innovation management consulting, and transaction brokerage.

As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1,500 professionals globally and assists clients - corporations, law firms, insurers, governments, and institutional investors - on complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk.

David Kennedy and Larry Tedesco are now part of the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held. Explore our story, and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

