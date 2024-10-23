Simeio Solutions, LLC: Simeio Unveils Innovative Identity Orchestration Platform at SailPoint Navigate 2024

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Simeio, a leading provider of identity and access management solutions, is set to make waves at SailPoint Navigate 2024 in Orlando, Florida. As a strategic partner of SailPoint and proud Gold Sponsor of this event, Simeio will also launch its groundbreaking identity orchestration platform, Simeio IO, to showcase the future of identity management.

Simeio IO Logo





Simeio IO represents a significant leap forward in identity and access management (IAM) technology, to provide a standard business integration layer within the app and create a unified set of processes across the identity management enterprise. Designed to work seamlessly with both legacy and modern tools, Simeio IO will also modernize the user experience and facilitate smooth migrations to leading identity solutions.

As part of their presence at Navigate 2024, Simeio will host an exclusive speaking session on Wednesday, October 23 from 2:25-3:05 PM which will delve into how Simeio IO will revolutionize application onboarding and identity management for users, offering attendees exclusive, valuable insights into key features and capabilities offered.

Nick Rowe, CEO of Simeio, says this platform will "represent our commitment to innovation and our vision for the future of identity management for companies of all sizes and abilities and we look forward to showcasing at Sailpoint Navigate what Simeio IO can do to transform identity and access management solutions."

Contact Information

Natalie Hogg

Method Q

press@themethodq.com

SOURCE: Simeio

View the original press release on newswire.com.