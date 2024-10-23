Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7XF | ISIN: US78781P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simeio Solutions, LLC: Simeio Unveils Innovative Identity Orchestration Platform at SailPoint Navigate 2024

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Simeio, a leading provider of identity and access management solutions, is set to make waves at SailPoint Navigate 2024 in Orlando, Florida. As a strategic partner of SailPoint and proud Gold Sponsor of this event, Simeio will also launch its groundbreaking identity orchestration platform, Simeio IO, to showcase the future of identity management.

Simeio IO Logo

Simeio IO Logo



Simeio IO represents a significant leap forward in identity and access management (IAM) technology, to provide a standard business integration layer within the app and create a unified set of processes across the identity management enterprise. Designed to work seamlessly with both legacy and modern tools, Simeio IO will also modernize the user experience and facilitate smooth migrations to leading identity solutions.

As part of their presence at Navigate 2024, Simeio will host an exclusive speaking session on Wednesday, October 23 from 2:25-3:05 PM which will delve into how Simeio IO will revolutionize application onboarding and identity management for users, offering attendees exclusive, valuable insights into key features and capabilities offered.

Nick Rowe, CEO of Simeio, says this platform will "represent our commitment to innovation and our vision for the future of identity management for companies of all sizes and abilities and we look forward to showcasing at Sailpoint Navigate what Simeio IO can do to transform identity and access management solutions."

Contact Information

Natalie Hogg
Method Q
press@themethodq.com

SOURCE: Simeio

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.