Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A3C5T0 | ISIN: LV0000101806
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
On AS "DelfinGroup" Additional Share Listing on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 23, 2024 to admit to trading AS "DelfinGroup"
additional shares on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List next to the already listed AS
"DelfinGroup" shares as of October 24, 2024. 

Share listing is related to the employee share options programme.

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                        AS      
                                  "DelfinGroup"
Issuer's short name                        DGR      
Securities ISIN code                       LV0000101806 
Nominal value of one share                    0.1 EUR    
Number of additional shares                    28 930    
Total number of shares after additional shares will be admitted  45 406 435  
 to trading                                   
Orderbook short name                       DGR1R     
List                               Baltic Main  
                                  List     



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
