On AS "DelfinGroup" Additional Share Listing on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 23, 2024 to admit to trading AS "DelfinGroup" additional shares on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List next to the already listed AS "DelfinGroup" shares as of October 24, 2024. Share listing is related to the employee share options programme. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "DelfinGroup" Issuer's short name DGR Securities ISIN code LV0000101806 Nominal value of one share 0.1 EUR Number of additional shares 28 930 Total number of shares after additional shares will be admitted 45 406 435 to trading Orderbook short name DGR1R List Baltic Main List Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.