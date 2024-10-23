Forms 1099 and W-2 Are Now Available For E-filing With TaxBandits for the 2024 Tax Year

The end of the year signals a busy time for businesses, tax professionals, and service providers as they tackle multiple deadlines and tax filing obligations. TaxBandits, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider with a decade of experience, is excited to announce that Forms 1099 and W-2 are now available in their application for the 2024 tax year.

With TaxBandits, businesses and tax professionals of all sizes can start filing year-end forms. The updated interface, time-saving features, and advanced technology ensure accuracy and make it easy to e-file various form types with the IRS and State and distribute copies to recipients.

Prepare 2024 1099 and W-2 Forms Ahead of the Year-end with TaxBandits

TaxBandits is committed to streamlining the electronic filing process for businesses of all sizes. It offers a wide range of features specifically designed to simplify the preparation and filing of 1099 and W-2 forms .

With the year-end tax season approaching, clients can prepare their 1099 and W-2 forms for the 2024 tax year well in advance with TaxBandits. This early preparation helps businesses meet 1099 and W-2 deadlines effortlessly, avoiding the stress of last-minute preparation during

Forms that are submitted now in TaxBandits will be processed once the IRS/SSA opens the filing window on January 5, 2025. In the meantime, clients can make any necessary edits to their forms.

What's New to TaxBandits for the Upcoming 2024 Tax Season?

TaxBandits has undergone a significant upgrade, making the platform more powerful and user-friendly. With an innovative design, advanced features, and cutting-edge technology, TaxBandits is reshaping how tax professionals, small business owners, and other service providers manage their year-end tax filings.

Upgraded User Interface: TaxBandits features a modern design that enhances usability, makes navigation more efficient, and boosts productivity.

Enhanced Bulk Upload: TaxBandits has enhanced the filing process by offering more flexible data import options. Clients can upload their 1099 or W-2 data effortlessly in a standard CSV template offered by TaxBandits. They also have the option to upload their own file directly into the application and map the data onto the applicable fields.

In addition to the existing bulk import options, TaxBandits now offers a 'Copy and Paste' option, enabling clients to simply copy and paste data into the system. Additionally, clients can import information from Google Sheets or from the accounting software they use.

BanditComplete: The new exclusive distribution service ensures on-time delivery of form copies to recipients and employees. It combines both postal mailing and online access options.

Seamless EFTPS Payment Solution: TaxBandits now supports EFTPS Online Payment , allowing businesses to make secure federal tax payments directly through the platform. This addition enhances convenience and streamlines the tax filing process.

Exclusive Features Tailored for Tax Professionals

BanditConnect (Client Portal): The new client portal from TaxBandits is the first of its kind to be offered to CPAs and tax professionals, and gives them the ability to eliminate insecure third-party communication channels. BanditConnect simplifies communication between tax professionals and clients, reducing unnecessary delays during the filing process. It enables tax professionals to offer a secure portal customized with their own brand for their clients that can be used for seamless collaboration and securely sharing tax documents.

BanditCollab (Team Management): BanditCollab streamlines the workflow of tax professionals during tax season. Account admins can invite team members, assign them to specific clients, and organize them into groups with controlled access levels. This enables efficient task delegation and secure management within a unified platform.

When asked about the new enhancements and launch of 2024 1099 and W-2 Forms, Naga Palanisamy, the President and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises (parent company of TaxBandits), responded by stating, "Our team is preparing for our busiest tax season yet, offering the most advanced e-filing application on the market, backed by exceptional customer service and support. With new features and enhanced functionality, clients can start their 1099 and W-2 e-filing ahead of time. TaxBandits is the ideal choice for businesses, tax professionals, and service providers of all sizes and scopes."

Learn more about all of the exciting enhancements to TaxBandits for the 2024 tax season here .

Businesses, tax professionals, and service providers can start their year-end tax filings at TaxBandits.com by signing up for a free account today.

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of Form 1099 , Form W-2 , Form 1095-C, Form 1095-B, Form 940, Form 941, and Form W-9. Serving businesses, service providers, or tax professionals of every shape and size, TaxBandits offers a complete solution that fulfills all filing needs.

In addition to tax filing services, TaxBandits offers a comprehensive solution for business and tax professionals to meet their FinCEN Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting requirements .

Software providers and other high-volume filers can take advantage of TaxBandits API . The integration allows them to add client value and expand monetization efforts. TaxBandits API enables seamless preparation and e-filing of 1099, W-2, 941, 940, and ACA 1095 forms. Software providers can also use the developer-friendly 1099 API to request W-9s and automate 1099 filings efficiently.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management for over ten years.

SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

