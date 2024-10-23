Divya Living to Unveil Innovative Crossover Rug Category at BDNY 2024

The New Game-Changing Crossover Rug Category Combines Proprietary Yarn Technologies and a Reimagined Handloom Process to Bring Eco-Conscious Luxury and Versatility to Both Residential and Hospitality Spaces

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Divya Living, a manufacturer of high-end rugs, will introduce its new Crossover Rug Collection at the upcoming Boutique Design New York (BDNY) show this November. This collection marks a new milestone for the rug industry, meeting evolving design demands for versatile, high-performance rugs that set new standards in luxury, resilience, and sustainability.





Crossover Rugs From Divya Living

The Crossover Rug category to bring eco-conscious luxury to both residential and hospitality spaces.

The Crossovers utilize two proprietary yarn technologies developed by Divya Living: PurposeFil, a heather-plied yarn made from GRS-certified recycled PET with wool-like warmth, softness, and a matte finish, and Sisalene, an eco-conscious polypropylene derivative designed to provide a natural fiber appearance similar to sisal and jute. Both yarns used in Crossovers bring benefits such as liquid repellency, easy cleaning, and resistance to fungus and mildew while their natural resilience makes them ideal for both residential and moderate-traffic commercial use. Crossovers also provide an organic aesthetic to both indoor and outdoor settings while ensuring lasting durability against weather conditions.

Kuldeep Singla, Chairman and MD of Divya Living, explained the innovation. "The magic of our Crossover Collection unfolds through the precision cut-pile weaving of our proprietary yarns. By reimagining traditional weaving techniques with a modern handloom process, we've created a consistent, plush texture that elevates the sensory experience of every step. This unique process is the foundation of Divya Living's Crossover innovation, bridging the gap between residential luxury and commercial durability."

Divya Living's Crossover Rug Collection also includes rugs with a unique blend of natural and synthetic fibers. Customization is a key feature of the Crossover Collection, with rugs available in a wide range of colors, patterns, and sizes to suit diverse interior design needs. This flexibility allows designers and architects to find the perfect rug for any space, whether it's a luxury home, a high-end hotel suite or an executive office.

As part of Divya Living's ongoing commitment to responsible luxury, each Crossover rug is crafted at our OEKO-TEX certified MADE IN GREEN facility from eco-friendly material while supporting local artisan communities. This initiative not only ensures high-quality production but also preserves traditional craftsmanship, aligning with our mission to provide ethically produced luxury products.

Divya Living will showcase the Crossovers at Booth 1040 during the BDNY show Nov. 10-11, 2024, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

About Divya Living: Established in 2021, Divya Living creates luxury rugs that combine premium material sourcing, exquisite hand-weaving, and sustainable practices. Each collection is inspired by nature, blending artistry with functionality to craft rugs with a commitment to sustainable and ethical sourcing, led by the 150-year lineage of the Singla family in India.

About BDNY: A trade fair in New York for the hospitality design industry.

Contact Information

Sudhir Kadam

Marketing Consultant

sudhir@divyaliving.com

6506055717

Lucy Gwathmey

Design Director

lucy.g@divyaliving.com

(914) 426-1784?

SOURCE: Divya Living

View the original press release on newswire.com.