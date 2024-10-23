AiNews.com Invests in Two More AI Platforms

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / In September 2024, AiNews.com took part in the seed round for Channel1.ai (www.Channel1.ai), a groundbreaking global news network powered by generative AI. Channel1 offers personalized news experiences through digital anchors with memory capabilities, unique tones of voice, and content tailored to specific regions worldwide. AiNews.com has also invested in SAM.ai (www.Sam.ai), a sales, marketing, and channel co-pilot that consolidates numerous job functions into a single voice-command platform, accelerating the speed at which breaking news is delivered.





Alicia Shapiro, AiNews.com Chief Marketing Officer





Alicia Shapiro, Chief Marketing Officer at AiNews.com, explains, "By 2025, news can be fully curated by artificial intelligence - news anchors, backgrounds, and even the locations themselves can all be digitized. Just as AI has transformed the movie and film industry, it's now reshaping the news sector."

The rise of AI in news production has significantly reduced staffing needs, overhead costs like office space and camera equipment leases, and even long-term labor contracts. AI-powered avatars, with no need for traditional employment agreements, are revolutionizing the industry. In the near future, anyone with a credit card will be able to curate and broadcast news via email newsletters, social media, and television.

What makes AiNews.com unique is its commitment to maintaining a human touch. "While AI plays a role in every facet of our news operations, AiNews.com is always managed by humans who bring context, empathy, and critical thinking - qualities AI cannot replicate," says Shapiro. "We ensure our reporting remains nuanced and responsible, and we actively engage in the industry through personal stories, trade shows, and live interviews. Our personal touch is very time-consuming, however, it puts us in front of those who are laser-focused on AI and enjoy knowing they have a live person interviewing, attending events in the U.S. and abroad, as well as interviewing via Zoom."

AiNews.com remains committed to investing in AI to stay ahead of the competition while preserving the personal connections that set it apart. To learn more or share news about emerging AI technologies, email Shapiro at Alicia@AiNews.com. We're especially interested in hearing from AI startups or those making significant strides in the field.

