Primum Appoints Erica Conroy as CEO, Strengthening Ohio's Role in Revolutionizing Cancer Care

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Primum, an innovative healthcare technology company designed to support community oncologists in delivering top-tier cancer care, is proud to announce the appointment of Erica Conroy, Ph.D., as CEO and Co-Founder. With an impressive track record of leadership in healthcare technology and drug development, Erica is poised to drive Primum's mission to revolutionize cancer care from its headquarters in Ohio.

Erica joins Primum with a background shaped by her passion for cancer treatment and lifelong commitment to advancing science and technology to improve patient care. Before Primum, Erica was Senior Vice President of Partnerships at AndHealth, where she and the team secured early investments totaling $57 million and expanded care access for over 100,000 patients. Prior to AndHealth, she served as Senior Vice President of Product, playing a key role in the successful acquisition of CoverMyMeds (McKesson in 2017 for $1.4B) and continued growth, successfully leading the development and rapid scale of billion-dollar products and businesses.

Now leading Primum, Erica and her team are dedicated to enabling community oncologists to stay updated on the latest and most effective cancer treatments. Primum facilitates real-time peer-to-peer consultations between community oncologists and specialized oncologists from major academic centers through its online portal and mobile app. These "curbside consults" allow community oncologists to receive expert feedback within an average of two hours, enabling them to quickly apply expert guidance to patient care.

"As someone who began my scientific career at Ohio State, I'm thrilled to establish Columbus as Primum's headquarters," said Erica Conroy, CEO and Co-Founder of Primum. "With cancer treatments evolving at an unprecedented pace, it's crucial that we provide oncologists with faster, more efficient ways to share information. Primum is free for oncologists, and provides them an easy-to-use platform to connect with leading experts nationwide."

"We are thrilled to welcome Erica Conroy as the new CEO of Primum," said Parker Hayden, Head of Portfolio Management at Redesign. "Her leadership, along with a proven track record of success in healthcare technology product, sales, and operations, is paired with a deep personal passion to support the advancement of oncology. Primum's ability to connect oncologists nationwide with experts has resulted in treatment changes 57% of the time, making this an incredibly meaningful community for oncologists. We believe Primum will transform oncologists' access to the latest scientific advancements, especially in underserved areas, to improve patient outcomes."

"This is a capability every oncologist needs, and with Primum, they don't have to be limited to their immediate networks," said Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, Section Chief of Medical Oncology at the William N. Pennington Cancer Institute at Renown."It's great to be able to connect with oncologists across the country with whom I would not otherwise have been able to interact. The breadth of oncologists and their various questions about real-world, often complex clinical situations allows me to share my experience and expertise quickly and easily."

"As an oncologist, having access to Primum's platform allows me to consult with top experts on difficult cases without delays, ensuring my patients receive the most informed care decisions while staying in our community," said Dr. Neel Trivedi, Medical Oncologist at Nazareth Hospital. "It's a game-changer for community cancer care."

Primum is actively inviting oncologists across the U.S. to sign up for the platform, designed to integrate seamlessly into their clinical workflow. Whether tackling complex patient cases or collaborating on the latest treatments, Primum offers oncologists a powerful new tool to provide optimal care while keeping patients in their communities.

Primum is a healthcare company based in Columbus, Ohio, dedicated to supporting community oncologists by providing them with a platform to collaborate with oncology experts nationwide. By facilitating peer-to-peer consults, Primum empowers oncologists and oncology fellows to make informed treatment decisions for complex cases, helping ensure patients receive the best care while staying close to home.

For more information, visit www.primum.co.

