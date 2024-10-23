Anzeige
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A2P1MU | ISIN: US46591R1086 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
JD Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) Dan L. Donald, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of JD Bancshares, Inc., announced that at its regularly scheduled meeting on October 22, 2024, the Board voted to pay a cash dividend in the amount of $0.29 per share on November 8, 2024 to the shareholders of record on November 1, 2024.

The amount and payment of future dividends for the JD Bancshares, Inc. common stock is determined on a quarterly basis, based on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two loan and deposit production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies on the OTCQX Best Market meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com.

Contact:

Paul Brummett, II (CEO) 337-246-5395
Jared Doucet (CFO) 337-246-5409

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

