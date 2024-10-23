Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
23.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
MANTRA Chain Association: MANTRA Launches Mainnet to Tokenize Real-World Assets

MANTRA Unveils Mainnet to Bridge Traditional Finance and Blockchain, Unlocking Global Real-World Asset Market

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Today MANTRA, an institutional-grade layer 1 blockchain for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), announced the official launch of its Mainnet, marking a groundbreaking step in bringing RWAs onchain. As a purpose-built layer 1 blockchain specifically designed to integrate traditional finance with blockchain technology, the MANTRA Chain Mainnet aims to quickly become the preferred ledger of record for RWAs.

MANTRA's mainnet is now live

MANTRA's mainnet is now live

The MANTRA Chain Mainnet consists of a customizable suite of tools that is built with reliable network security and regulatory compliance at heart. The platform is designed to simplify the process of bringing real-world assets onchain, offering an approachable and comprehensive avenue for transferring traditional financing. While features of the Mainnet will continue to develop, users will be able to access the following notable activities after launch:

  • Bridge $OM from ERC-20 to Mainnet to gain access to future RWA drops

  • Stake $OM to help secure the network and earn onchain staking rewards; $OM will be featured at the heart of the RWA ledger

  • Earn KARMA by completing new missions on mainnet

"We're thrilled to unveil our Mainnet, and officially welcome the industries, partners and projects that want to collaborate and build the future of RWAs together," said John Patrick Mullin, CEO of MANTRA. "As awareness and innovation continue to grow, together we'll be able to further unlock what can be a multi-trillion dollar real-world asset economy."

While 2024 has been a landmark year for MANTRA, including announcements with UAE real estate giant MAG and Zand bank, the launch of the Mainnet will open the door for important movement in the RWA space. To discover more about the future of real-world assets, visit mantrachain.io and follow on X @MANTRA_Chain.

###

About MANTRA:

MANTRA is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for tokenized real-world assets, capable of adherence to real world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced tech modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Discord

Contact Information

Conrad Young
Co-Founder
conrad@athenalabs.com
+447920400131

SOURCE: MANTRA Chain Association

