Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jackery Inc.: Jackery Sets New Industry Benchmark with Solar Generator Enterprise Standards

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move towards innovation and sustainability in portable energy solutions, Jackery, the leader in portable clean energy solutions, has introduced comprehensive enterprise standards for its solar generators. With enterprise standards that surpass existing industry norms, this initiative aims to elevate product quality and sets a precedent for technological advancement within the industry.

The Solar Generator Enterprise Standards by Jackery (the Jackery SG Enterprise Standards) encompass a comprehensive range of criteria to ensure the highest quality and performance of their products. At the core of these standards are the manufacturing quality requirements, which detail the necessary storage conditions, specifications for manufacturing equipment, foolproof verification processes, and validation of consumables. These meticulous guidelines ensure that every product meets the company's stringent quality benchmarks.

Regarding functionality and environmental adaptability, Jackery subjects its products to rigorous testing. Jackery solar generator products must undergo mechanical strength tests. This ensures that the solar generators are not only safe but also adaptable to various environmental conditions. Safety and environmental protection are paramount, with the solar generators adhering to all relevant national or regional safety certifications. Each product has the necessary certificates or test reports to verify compliance. Jackery was the first in the industry to receive the TÜV SÜD Reliable SG Mark certification.

Product cybersecurity is another critical aspect of Jackery's standards. The security of the solar generator app is thoroughly evaluated, with third-party authoritative testing reports bolstering its credibility and ensuring user data protection. Furthermore, Jackery is committed to green supply chain practices. The company actively seeks green factory certifications and works towards obtaining carbon footprint certifications for new products. By doing so, Jackery sets a benchmark for zero-carbon requirements throughout the supply chain, promoting sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

The implementation of these stringent standards ensures high-quality products that increase customer satisfaction. It encourages R&D teams within Jackery to explore new technologies that contribute toward sustainable business practices. Moreover, these efforts enhance market competitiveness by optimizing supply chain management through standardized quality systems.

With these advanced enterprise standards, Jackery shows a strong commitment to environmental responsibility while ensuring top-notch product performance in every area-from manufacturing to supply chain management. By setting an example both nationally and internationally, Jackery encourages other companies to join in and promote positive development across entire sectors worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://uk.jackery.com/pages/jackery-12th-anniversary


Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538335/VIDEO.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480234/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-sets-new-industry-benchmark-with-solar-generator-enterprise-standards-302284591.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.