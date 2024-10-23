Anzeige
23.10.2024 16:26 Uhr
PAWSWING.INC: Say Goodbye to Cat Hair Hassles: PawSwing's AutoComb Makes Grooming Effortless

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Cat hair can be a big problem for many pet owners. This issue is especially tough for allergy sufferers. Cat hair can be a real hassle. It gets on carpets, couches, and clothes, making cleaning difficult. While regular grooming can help manage the fur, it often feels boring and takes time. To solve this problem, PawSwing has created the AutoComb Automatic Cat Groomer. This new tool helps manage shedding and keeps homes clean. Small animal veterinarians recommend it as the best grooming choice for cats.

PawSwing Halloween Sale

PawSwing Halloween Sale

AutoComb: The Solution to Cat Hair Problems

The PawSwing AutoComb is an automatic grooming device for cats. It combines modern technology with a simple design. This device removes loose hair, saves time, and helps prevent hairballs and matted fur. These advanced features make it more popular among cat lovers. Its awesome features are mentioned below.

Automatic Feeder

The AutoComb has a timed feeder. It gives out treats at set times. This helps attract cats for grooming. It keeps them busy and happy while grooming, reducing stress. Cats enjoy fur care without even noticing.

360-Degree Full-Body Grooming

The AutoComb has an adjustable entrance. It fits all cat sizes from small Munchkins to large Maine Coons. This feature ensures complete grooming coverage. Loose hair goes into a special storage compartment. Pet parents only need to empty it once a month. Busy multi-cat households will find this very helpful.

Hands-Free Solution for Multi-Cat Homes

The AutoComb is perfect for families with many cats. It makes grooming easy and quick. No one has to spend hours brushing each cat. This gives everyone more time to relax and enjoy other activities.

Grooming Brush

The brush is designed to feel like a cat's tongue. It has gentle hooks that remove loose fur. This brush does not hurt cats. When a cat walks through the entrance, it gets a soft grooming experience.

Long-Lasting Grooming Solution

The AutoComb is crafted from top-quality, non-toxic materials. It is durable and built to last. Even if a cat plays rough with it, AutoComb will not break, unlike traditional cat hair combs that break all the time and have to be repurchased over and over again.

Special Halloween Promotion

Celebrate Halloween with PawSwing's special offer. Through Oct. 31, enjoy 25% off AutoComb, now $245.99 (originally $329). Plus, every order includes a surprise Christmas costume, and orders over $300 get a free cat bed.

About PAWSWING

PAWSWING is a leader in pet grooming technology. It creates products to keep pets and their owners happy. It focuses on making simple, effective tools that help keep pets happy and healthy.

For more information about AutoComb and other pet care products, visit https://www.paw-swing.com or follow us on Instagram at @pawswing_official.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pawswing_official
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pawswing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PawSwingOfficial
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PawSwing

Contact Information

Junfei Chen
Integrated Marketing of PAWSWING
market@paw-swing.com

SOURCE: PAWSWING Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
