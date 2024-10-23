Unlocking Estate Planning for the Mass Affluent: Holistiplan's Groundbreaking 2025 Launch

Launching in 2025, Holistiplan's new Estate Module is set to redefine how advisors deliver estate planning services, making estate planning more accessible to the mass affluent market.

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Holistiplan, the award-winning tax planning software for financial advisors, announces the upcoming launch of its new Estate Planning tool.

More than $84 trillion in assets will be transferred over the next 20 years, driving an increased demand for estate planning. However, there is a significant gap: while 93% of clients expect estate planning services, only 22% of advisors currently offer them, according to reports from Cerulli Associates and Spectrem Group.

Holistiplan's estate planning module fills this gap, enabling advisors to scale their services. It streamlines reviews of wills and trusts, providing actionable insights and efficient solutions for managing clients' estate plans. It is designed to help advisors efficiently manage and scale estate planning services to the mass affluent, beyond ultra-high-net-worth clients.

The module will help advisors efficiently manage complex client needs through features like Estate Report, Asset Diagram, and Beneficiary Report, which all help to simplify the estate planning process while providing clear visuals and insights for their clients. This will transform estate planning into an ongoing, dynamic process rather than a one-time event.

To be the first to see Estate Planning, join the waitlist here.

"Estate planning has historically been a cumbersome and time-consuming process, which has limited advisors' ability to offer it at scale," said Roger Pine, CFP®, CFA®, CEO and Co-Founder of Holistiplan. "With this new module, we're giving advisors the ability to make estate planning both accessible and continuous."

"Estate planning shouldn't be a one-time event-things are always changing in your clients' lives, and this tool helps advisors keep the conversation going, ensuring clients stay on track with their evolving goals."

Key Features of the Estate Planning Module:

Estate Report: Summarizes critical estate components, including living wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and more, ensuring clients' plans align with their goals.

Asset Diagram: Illustrates asset distribution, allowing clients to see exactly who will receive what and when.

Beneficiary Report: Ensures transfer-on-death assets are correctly assigned to intended recipients, preventing any oversight.

Holistiplan empowers advisors to transform estate planning into an ongoing, dynamic service with actionable insights and streamlined tools that simplify management and updates. Advisors can now efficiently review and adjust plans as client needs evolve, delivering more value, strengthening relationships, and expanding their estate planning offerings beyond high-net-worth clients.

About Holistiplan:

Since its launch in July 2019, Holistiplan has been on a mission to empower advisors and CPAs to deliver richer financial planning for more clients. Now trusted by over 7,000 firms across the country, Holistiplan is an award-winning planning and insights tool that has been voted the #1 tax planning tool in the 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Kitces Report Studies and T3/Inside Information Software Surveys.

Holistiplan provides instant document review, summarization, and planning insights for key financial documents like tax returns, estate plans, and insurance documents. Learn more at www.holistiplan.com.

