The Latest Personalized Christmas Book from Manimal Tales takes the Whole Family on a Screen Free Adventure: "My Family's 12 Days of Family Christmas Seek and Find Book!"

Manimal Tales is delighted to announce the launch of its newest personalized Christmas book , My Family's 12 Days of Christmas Seek and Find Book! This delightful book invites families to come together and embark on a festive treasure hunt through the book, featuring classic Christmas items and the names of all family members cleverly hidden on every page.

Join the fun as you and your family embark on a merry mission! Each day brings a new challenge, with one family member taking the lead to find iconic holiday items while searching for the names of up to eight family members, from beloved grandparents to aunts, uncles and cousins! With every turn of the page, the hunt gets a little trickier and a whole lot more exciting!

Personalization is at the heart of this seek and find adventure! Enter the first names of your family members, add your last name, and even include a special message to make it truly unique. It's a keepsake that's sure to be treasured for years to come.

"Our goal with The 12 Days of Family Christmas Seek and Find is to spark joy and create memories that families will cherish," said Sue Donhym, founder of Manimal Tales. "This isn't just a book-it's an invitation to gather around, giggle, and chat about the real spirit of Christmas. It's a time to reflect on giving, celebrate how Christmas is embraced around the world, and remind ourselves that we all have a bit of naughty and nice in us!"

With vibrant illustrations and playful text, this book transforms the holiday season into a delightful bonding experience. It's perfect for cozy family nights, holiday gatherings, or just a fun way to countdown to Christmas together!

The 12 Days of Family Christmas Seek and Find is now available for purchase on the Manimal Tales website , Etsy , and Amazon . It's the perfect gift to sprinkle some extra magic into your holiday celebrations!

About Manimal Tales:

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized children's books, dedicated to making every child the hero of their own story. We offer a range of beautifully crafted, interactive books that inspire joy and creativity in young readers. Discover our latest offerings and explore the magic of personalized storytelling at manimaltales.com .

