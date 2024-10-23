Integre Trans: The court ruling on the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings for UAB Integre Trans has come into effect

By a decision of the Vilnius Regional Court on October 11, 2024, in civil case No. eB2-2306-936/2024, bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against UAB "Integre Trans" (legal entity code 301888546, registered at Sporto St. 18, Vilnius) (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), and UAB "Admivita" was appointed as the insolvency administrator. As no objections were raised, the ruling on the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings came into effect on October 22, 2024. Creditors have the right to submit their claims and supporting documents to the insolvency administrator by November 21, 2024, indicating how the fulfillment of these claims is secured.