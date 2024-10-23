Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
23.10.2024 16:46 Uhr
Integre Trans: The court ruling on the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings for UAB Integre Trans has come into effect

By a decision of the Vilnius Regional Court on October 11, 2024, in civil case
No. eB2-2306-936/2024, bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against UAB
"Integre Trans" (legal entity code 301888546, registered at Sporto St. 18,
Vilnius) (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), and UAB "Admivita" was
appointed as the insolvency administrator. 


As no objections were raised, the ruling on the initiation of bankruptcy
proceedings came into effect on October 22, 2024. 


Creditors have the right to submit their claims and supporting documents to the
insolvency administrator by November 21, 2024, indicating how the fulfillment
of these claims is secured.
