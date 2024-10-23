Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
23.10.2024 16:46 Uhr
King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Performs World First Robotic Left Liver Lobe Transplant

Novel Technique Hopes to Extend Robotic Transplant to More Patients

•1st unidentical liver transplant

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has achieved another world first by performing a fully robotic left lobe liver transplant from a living donor. The novel technique led by Prof. Dieter Broering, the Executive Director of the Organ Transplant Center of Excellence, promises all the benefits of robotic transplant - increased precision, reduced recovery times, and fewer complications - to a broader segment of patients.

Living Donor Liver transplants are mainly confined to right-lobe grafts. The breakthrough of utilizing robotics in left lobe liver transplants offers new hope for patients previously deemed ineligible for minimally invasive transplant surgery due to anatomical challenges.

The procedure was performed on two patients: a 26-year-old with end-stage liver disease due to Autoimmune Hepatitis and a 48-year-old with Primary Biliary Cirrhosis (PBC). KFSHRC's medical team used the latest robotic system to transplant left-lobe grafts from living donors. The technique improved the outcomes of the recipients and donors. The precision of the robotic system enabled better surgical views. Both cases reported positive patient outcomes, with minimal blood loss and short ICU stays (2-4 days).

KFSHRC has strengthened its position as a global leader in robotic transplant surgery. In 2023, it performed the world's first fully robotic liver transplant from a living donor, followed by 31 fully robotic liver transplants. In 2024, it made headlines again with the world's first fully robotic heart transplant.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.saor contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Media Contact:
Essam AlZahrani
+966 55 525 4429
mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6603be00-c67f-4fc2-956b-0e690d040fb6


