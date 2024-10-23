Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Southern Company chief information officer Martin Davis to retire April 1, 2025

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced the retirement of Martin B. Davis as executive vice president and chief information officer, effective April 1, 2025.

"Martin has served this company with the utmost distinction," said chairman, president and CEO Chris Womack . "His leadership fostered greater advancement and alignment of the information technology and operations technology functions and delivered increased value to our company and customers. On behalf of the entire enterprise, we extend our great appreciation for all that Martin has done to further Southern Company's standing as one of this country's premier energy companies."

Davis has spent more than 35 years leading complex technology organizations in highly regulated environments. Since joining the company in 2015, Davis has led more than 2,000 technology professionals supporting Southern Company's subsidiaries. He drove innovation and excellence at Southern Company by developing and implementing advanced technology, cybersecurity and customer solutions.

Before joining Southern Company, Davis served as head of enterprise information technology, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Wells Fargo and played a key role in that company's integration of Wachovia, the largest technology integration in the history of U.S. financial services.

Davis currently serves on the board of directors of Piedmont Healthcare and the South State Corporation and formerly served on the board of directors of the American Heart Association (Southeast Region) and the board of trustees at Winston-Salem State University.

Davis holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Winston-Salem State University and is a graduate of the Young Executives Institute and the Wachovia Executive Leadership Program at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is America's premier energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in four states, natural gas distribution companies in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are inventing America's energy future by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables and energy efficiency, and creating new products and services for the benefit of customers. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by Fair360, listed by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the 40 Best Companies for Diversity and designated a Top Employer for Hispanics by Hispanic Network. The company has earned a National Award of Nuclear Science and History from the National Atomic Museum Foundation for its leadership and commitment to nuclear development and is continually ranked among the top energy companies in Fortune's annual World's Most Admired Electric and Gas Utility rankings. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.

