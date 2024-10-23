Southern Company chief information officer Martin Davis to retire April 1, 2025

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced the retirement of Martin B. Davis as executive vice president and chief information officer, effective April 1, 2025.

"Martin has served this company with the utmost distinction," said chairman, president and CEO Chris Womack . "His leadership fostered greater advancement and alignment of the information technology and operations technology functions and delivered increased value to our company and customers. On behalf of the entire enterprise, we extend our great appreciation for all that Martin has done to further Southern Company's standing as one of this country's premier energy companies."

Davis has spent more than 35 years leading complex technology organizations in highly regulated environments. Since joining the company in 2015, Davis has led more than 2,000 technology professionals supporting Southern Company's subsidiaries. He drove innovation and excellence at Southern Company by developing and implementing advanced technology, cybersecurity and customer solutions.

Before joining Southern Company, Davis served as head of enterprise information technology, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Wells Fargo and played a key role in that company's integration of Wachovia, the largest technology integration in the history of U.S. financial services.

Davis currently serves on the board of directors of Piedmont Healthcare and the South State Corporation and formerly served on the board of directors of the American Heart Association (Southeast Region) and the board of trustees at Winston-Salem State University.

Davis holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Winston-Salem State University and is a graduate of the Young Executives Institute and the Wachovia Executive Leadership Program at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

About Southern Company

