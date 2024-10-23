Anzeige
23.10.2024 17:03 Uhr
Garnet Capital Advisors: Garnet Capital Hires New Managing Director

Industry vet John Kirby to join Garnet's management team

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Garnet Capital Advisors, a leading company in the loan sale market, is excited to announce the addition of a new member to their senior management team: John Kirby, CTPRP. This exciting new hire will be a Managing Director at Garnet, performing a variety of responsibilities and overseeing many internal projects to support growth.

John Kirby's Background and Role

John will be leading the Information Security and Technology group at Garnet Capital Advisors as Managing Director. He is a Certified Third-Party Risk Professional (CTPRP) and an Associate of Information Systems Security Management Professional (ISSMP). Additionally, John holds certifications in CompTIA Project+ and has passed the CISM exam. Before joining Garnet, Johnathan served as the Director of Corporate Special Projects and UK Insolvency, as well as the Director of Bankruptcy Acquisitions and Operations for Jefferson Capital Systems, a prominent debt buyer in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

John Kirby's Responsibilities at Garnet

Some of the major responsibilities that John will be overseeing at Garnet include:

  • Compliance

    • Garnet has built a reputation in the loan sale industry as a leader in compliance, both for themselves and their clients. John will work to continue to meet the high standards Garnet has set.

  • Data Security

    • Garnet is SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and PCI-DSS compliant. John will continue to build on Garnet's proven and trusted security programs.

  • Vendor Management

    • John will be the liaison between Garnet and many of their vendors, working on both day-to-day issues and long-term projects

Contact Garnet Capital

Magda Kielar, Partner at Garnet Capital, stated, "John brings a wealth of experience in the loan sale business, which will provide yet another value-add to our clients. As always, we encourage financial institutions to reach out to us for continued assistance in navigating the loan sales market."

As a woman-owned business with a stellar reputation in the industry, Garnet Capital Advisors is committed to data security and compliance, ensuring that clients can trust their expertise and guidance throughout the loan portfolio transaction process.

Financial institutions interested in learning more about Garnet Capital's services are encouraged to contact Sherri Feldman at 914-630-8838 or sfeldman@garnetcapital.com.

About Garnet Capital Advisors

Garnet Capital Advisors is a leading broker of loan portfolios for banks, credit unions, hedge funds, and specialty finance companies. With expertise in performing, subperforming, and charged-off loans in the consumer, commercial, and residential sectors, Garnet Capital is dedicated to professionalism, efficiency, and data security, offering top-notch services to their clients in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

Contact Information

Sherri Feldman
Sales & Marketing Director
sfeldman@garnetcapital.com
914-909-1000

SOURCE: Garnet Capital Advisors

